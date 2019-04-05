Costco Wholesale: Looking Beyond The Special Dividend

Investment Thesis

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), with a gain of nearly 18.4% YTD (compared to approximately 14.5% in S&P 500), trades with more than 50 percent premium to the forward P/E of its peers. It comes as COST’s FY19 Q2 EPS beat consensus estimates backed by 30 bps expansion in gross margins amid lower gasoline prices and slow revenue growth.

For the remainder of the year, COST is set to witness an aggressive expansion in its store count, while store traffic could increase amid rising inflation in gasoline, which is cheaper there. Meanwhile, the robust private-label sales contribution to the top line could revive the company’s sales growth, which, helped by a strong balance sheet, brings hopes of a special dividend. However, COST has raised its minimum wages for the second consecutive year despite pressure on margins from price competition among peers. Against this backdrop, the premium of the company's forward P/E could only get moderate in the medium term.

US leads COST’s sales generation

Across the United States and overseas, Costco operates 769 membership warehouses along with an expansive e-commerce operation. As of 2018, COST generated approx. 72% of its revenue from the US, which is home to 69% of its stores. The Sam’s Club unit of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE: BJ), which also operate membership-only warehouses, are direct competitors of COST.

COST has outperformed S&P 500 and peers

Since the FY19 Q1 earnings release in mid-December 2019, COST had declined approx. 6.6% by mid-January 2019 (compared to 0.6% decline in S&P 500). At the time, in my previous article on COST, I insisted on buying the stock. That was despite a 50bps YoY decline in gross margin and the company's failure to meet the consensus EPS estimate by 0.7% for the period. Since then, however, the stock has edged up approx. 14.7% up to now (compared to 9.0% in S&P 500), as its FY19 Q2 earnings beat analysts’ estimates by 19.0%. The company, meanwhile, trades at approx. 50.6 % of premium to the average forward P/E of its peers WMT and BJ.

Source: Author; Data from Yahoo Finance

Revenue growth has slowed amid improving margins

With its unadjusted same-store sales growing at only 5.0% (compared to 8.0% in FY18 Q2) and average ticket size expanding by only 0.4% (compared to 4.6% in FY18 Q2), COST’s FY19 Q2 revenue target hasn’t met analyst expectations. However, the YoY growth of net sales at approx. 7.3% is in sharp contrast to sales declines posted by its competitors Sam’s Club and BJ at approx. 3.7% and approx. 4.2% respectively for their recently concluded quarters. Trailing the approx. 21.0% YoY growth of Sam’s Club, COST’s e-commerce sales meanwhile have expanded by approx. 20.2% YoY during the quarter, still far ahead of approx. 11.8% for the overall US economy in the final quarter of 2018.

With gasoline prices falling approx. 11.5% YoY during the quarter, gross margin improved by 30bps from a year ago. The operating margin, meanwhile, moved up to approx. 3.5% in FY19 Q2 (compared to 3.1% in FY18 Q2) as SG&A expenses in terms of net sales narrowed by 2bps from the corresponding quarter last year. However, COST’s operating margin for the recently concluded quarter stands far superior to those of Sam’s Club and BJ’s at approx. 2.8% and approx. 3.3% respectively.

Sources: Author; Data from financials of COST, WMT and BJ

Strong expansion and rising gasoline prices to drive sales growth

Amid plans to open 15 new warehouses in the latter half of the year, more than twice the number in the first half, COST will be on an expansion drive. It could uplift sales growth going forward as rivals lag in their expansion plans, with Sam’s Club and BJ adding only 1-2 locations in the recently concluded financial year.

Meanwhile, consumer goods companies are set to raise the prices of a variety of household staples this year, which could turn customers away from traditional brands to private-label brands of stores. As a result, COST’s Kirkland Signature brand, which sells products 20% cheaper, stands to benefit, driving up its contribution to the top line, which was 30% as of 2018.

Strong financial position supports a special dividend

Source: Author; Data from financials of COST

Starting in FY13, COST has declared a special divided every other year, with the last payment taking place in FY17. Therefore, the prospects of a special dividend payment this year will continue to push the stock higher in the near term. COST’s strong balance sheet with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio far below those of peers also supports a special dividend within the year.

Sources: Author; Data from financials of COST, WMT and BJ

Back to back wage hikes and low margin gasoline sales to narrow margins

With US gasoline prices set to hit USD3.0 a gallon amid an approx. 18.9% increase since January, COST, which is renowned for lower gasoline prices, could see rising sales even through narrowing gross margins. Meanwhile, the price competition among rivals is intensifying, with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) planning to open a new retail chain separate from its subsidiary, Whole Foods Market Inc., which recently slashed prices in fresh produce by as much as 20%. Meanwhile, the increase in minimum wages from USD14.0-14.5 per hour to USD15.0-15.5 per hour with effect from March 2019 will further widen COST's ratio of SG&A expenses to net sales, restricting its margin expansion.

Lack of focus on e-commerce operations remains a risk

Not being overly dependent on Baby Boomers and Generation X to shop there, COST should attract Millennials as well in the long term by expanding its e-commerce business, which currently makes up only 5-6% of total sales. If not addressed on a priority basis, COST could face direct competition from online wholesalers gaining popularity among millennials.

Forward P/E premium to be only moderate amid pressure on margins

Currently, COST trades at a forward P/E ratio of approx. 29.5x, with an approx. 5.3% discount to the approx. 31.1x peak it hit in November 2018 before Nasdaq entered bear market territory in December 2018. Given the prospect of a special dividend this year, along with strong growth potential in revenue, I expect COST to exceed that level in the near term. However, pressure on margins and the lack of diversification in its clientele will hold back overly optimistic share price appreciation in the medium term.

Source: Author; Data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

More than doubling the number of new warehouses to be added in the second half of the year, COST could see improved top line growth, while rising gasoline prices could improve foot traffic to the stores. Furthermore, the company's financial performance and balance sheet strength stand far superior to those of its peers, giving hopes for a special dividend this year.

Therefore, COST’s forward P/E will continue to trade at a premium to those of its peers and its recent peak set in November 2018. However, with the company raising its minimum wages for the second year in a row amid intense price competition among peers, the pressure on margins will continue. As a result, an overly optimistic share price appreciation in the medium term is unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.