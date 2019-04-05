Stanphyl Capital Management - Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Logical Thought.

We continue to hold a short position in the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX), comprised of dollar-hedged non-US investment grade debt (over 80% government) with a ridiculously low "SEC yield" of 0.81% at an average effective maturity of 9.4 years. As I've written since putting on this position in July 2016, I believe this ETF is a great way to short what may be the biggest asset bubble in history, as with eurozone inflation now printing 1.5% annually, these are long-term bonds with significantly negative real yields. In mid-December, the ECB halted quantitative easing, thereby removing the biggest source of support for those bonds' bubble prices. Currently, the net borrow cost for BNDX provides us with a positive rebate of over 1.7% a year (more than covering the yield we pay out), and as I see around 5% potential downside to this position (vs. our basis, plus the cost of carry) vs. at least 20% (unlevered) upside, I think it's a terrific place to sit and wait for the inevitable denouement of this insanity: