U.S. Private Domestic Sector Balance Books A $234 Billion Surplus Through February 2019

Further, income flows from the national government impact investment markets with a one-month lag, and so, can be a useful predictive tool.

Private credit growth was flat and added less than $3 billion to the money supply. Last month it was over $70 billion.

Dollars added to the economy by the federal government allow the private sector to post a $234 billion surplus and add to its stock of net financial assets.

The US budget deficit is $234 billion in February 2019; this is a net add to private domestic sector income.

The purpose of this article is to assess the macro fiscal flows for February 2019 and determine what effect these flows will have on the stock market and the economy.

Macro fiscal flows impact investment markets with a lagged effect of typically one month. A flush of funds now from government spending or credit creation by banks will lead to a boost in investment markets one month later.

Due to the recent partial federal government shutdown, the financial figures are late. It is now the beginning of April 2019, and the budget figures for the federal government just released are for February 2019. Usually, the budget data is available within one month and provides tradeable information due to the lagged impact effect.

To understand the fiscal flows, one has to look at the balance of sectoral flows within the US economy using stock flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis.

Professor Wynne Godley first comprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity, which says that measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, by definition is equal to the private sector balance.

GDP = Federal Spending [G] + Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X]

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of recent sectoral balance flows is shown below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

A recession has never occurred while the private domestic sector balance is in positive territory and has always occurred when it is in negative territory. It is the best-kept secret national balance of accounts accounting.

The chart below shows the newly released government budget data:

It shows a deficit [yellow] for February 2019 of $234 billion, which in reserve accounting terms means money added vertically into the economy by the currency issuer that now appears on measures of money supply, such as M1, M2, and M3. This money has been created at a keystroke as a result of the government paying its bills for goods and services from the private sector and also for benefit payments. It is all private sector income.

The chart below shows credit creation over the same period:

Credit creation was flat in February 2019 and added as good as no additional new credit money into the private sector. This is a weak result.

The following chart shows the current account over a similar period:

The current account gap in the United States widened to USD 134.4 billion in Q4 2018, or 2.4% of GDP. This result shows that America swapped US dollars (that it can create on a keyboard at the central bank at practically no cost) for real foreign goods and services. The stronger the dollar, the more real foreign goods and services one can have virtually for free. This is a sovereign privilege few understand.

Impact On Fiscal Flows

This month, the balance of account looks like this for the private domestic sector balance:

[P] = [G] + [X] is an accounting identity true by definition.

Inserting the numbers:

[P] = [$234 billion] + [-$44.8 billion*]

*Estimate: The current account deficit is -$134.4 billion for that last quarter, and this works out to -$44.8 billion per month.

[P] = $189.2 billion net add.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit creation for January 2019 to work out the net change in the money supply and aggregate demand.

P + C = Net Money Supply Change = Domestic Aggregate Demand $189.2 billion + $2.81 billion = $192 billion net add.

This is a positive addition to aggregate demand overall and is why the market has rallied through February 2019 and into March. Macro fiscal flows of this sort have a one-month flow-on effect on the stock market.

Hopefully, the federal government will catch up with its budget release routine so that one can get an idea of the market action in March 2019 based on the flow of funds from February 2019.

One clue going forward is the flow of funds from the Treasury cash balance shown in the chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and his PAM service, and in this article.

What the Treasury cash balances show is that we can expect a general fall in the markets due to a net extraction of funds from the economy in April 2019. This coincides with the remittance of tax at "tax time." The subsequent rise after April is the refund of overpaid tax once newly lodged tax returns have been processed plus normal government spending. It is likely that over half a trillion dollars will be extracted from the private sector in a short space of time as the Treasury table (below) from last year shows.

The stock market normally recovers from this net drain in May and June. Until then, it is likely we will see flat to falling markets, and a lot of volatility in the stock market (SPY, DIA, QQQ) as households and businesses hold spending back in anticipation of the forthcoming tax payment in April and then remit the payment and have less cash to spend on real goods and services on Main Street. Until after April 2019, one might want to sit out the volatility in cash (UUP) or bonds (TLT).

Other factors that may add to the April stock market low would be:

Failure of the Trump trade discussions with China, or at the least only a mediocre outcome and more tariffs for China and our other trading partners. The trade talks are dragging on, and that is not a good sign. A federal government shutdown if the federal debt ceiling is not raised in time. Most likely, the Mexico wall funding will be used for not signing off on the debt ceiling, and our president will once again be proud to shut down the government until it is. This will be more serious than the last partial shutdown, as it will be a full shutdown. One can see from the Treasury statement above that the last partial shutdown had little or no effect on government fiscal flows as compared to the same time the year before.

After April, there will be a stock market dip that can be bought with some confidence given the rebound in government spending and the rising level of world central bank treasury balances which have become de facto fiscal policy skewed in the direction of paper assets such as shares and bonds.

The market should begin to collapse after the middle of April, as that is when the large income tax payments are made, as the table below shows.

(Source: IRS Video Portal Home Page)

The market should begin to collapse after the middle of April, as that is when the large income tax payments are made, as the table below shows.

(Source: IRS Video Portal Home Page)