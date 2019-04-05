Hyundai Motor Company: Win Some, Lose Some

Investment highlights

We expect Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) to post a 1Q19 operating profit of KRW740.8bn (+8.7% YoY, 3.2% operating margin), 9.5% below consensus. Sales were likely similar YoY but we believe favorable FX, a better product mix, and lower incentives helped boost profit. However, margin recovery was slower than expected due to higher costs stemming from xEVs, Sonata’s delivery delay, and the adoption of a new platform and engines. Sonata’s launch in more markets should boost earnings from 2H19. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW150,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

1Q19 preview: better product mix and favorable FX vs. higher green car portion and rising car launch costs. Sales reached KRW23tn (+2.4% YoY, -9% QoQ), operating profit KRW740.8bn (+8.7% YoY, +48% QoQ, 3.2% (operating margin), and net profit KRW708.8bn (+6.1% YoY, turn to profit QoQ). Operating profit should be 9.5% below the consensus of KRW818.8bn (9.5% operating margin).

Sales were likely flat YoY but favorable FX, product mix, and lower incentives helped boost profit. The pace of recovery was slightly below expectations though due to cost burdens from xEVs and Sonata’s delivery delay. Key takeaways include cost-reductions after the launch of Sonata to determine the pace of turnaround. With sales growth limited, cost reductions will be the key for an earnings turnaround. Sonata to gradually debut in different markets around the world after sales begin in 2Q19; a series of new car releases including G80, Venue, Sonata xEV, and GV80 will help improve the company’s product mix. Additionally, the increased use of the third-generation modular platform should help reduce costs, leading to earnings growth.

We believe the quality issue unlikely to spread further; union conflict risk needs to disappear for earnings to recover. The NHTSA’s latest probe into non-collision fires is focused on older, recalled cars and is unlikely to have any overlap with another investigation into whether the recalls were conducted properly. The Sonata’s delivery was delayed due to a noise issue but will resume on Apr 8; the quality issue is unlikely to spread to other parts such as the engine. Wage negotiations with the labor union will likely take place in 2019. The topics of discussion will include increasing production of the Palisade and Venue’s inclusion into the production line.

For the stock to rebound, Hyundai needs to: 1) stage a turnaround of US sales in the short term; 2) recoup investment cost by using the new modular platform with new cars in the mid term; and 3) see Chinese sales recover to reduce fixed cost burdens. The stock is range bound but since it is not trading at the lower end of the P/E band, earnings need to recover first for a structural recovery of the shares to take place. The major swing factors of the stock include company fundamentals, an investor-friendly policy, and a corporate governance structure reshuffle. We like Hyundai because of the possibility of an earnings recovery, new car momentum, and an investor-friendly policy.

