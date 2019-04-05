Invest Like Wayne Gretzky, Skate To Future Growth

As you may know, Wayne Gretzky is arguably the greatest hockey player who every laced 'em up. That's certainly open for argument, but Mr. Gretzky holds many of the most remarkable NHL scoring records. Here's a list of the 61 NHL records held or shared by him.

Gretzky did not play as a big man, nor was he the fastest or most talented skater. You wouldn't even say that he had "hockey smarts", as that would sell short his vision for the ice and the ability to read the play as it happened and before it happened. Like an air traffic control radar system Gretzky could take a visual snapshot of all of the players on the ice, map out the projected paths of each player (or relevant players to the play) and then overlay those moves against the puck direction and flow of the game. He knew where the players were going and he knew where the puck was going. Gretzky would also factor in the tendencies of the player on his team and the players on the opposing team.

You might think you can't teach this kind of vision, but you can. Or at least Wayne Gretzky's dad, Walter, sure did. By the way, I met Walter on a few occasions, as he was the spokesperson for The Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, one of my previous clients from my advertising years. He is a wonderful man and a great storyteller.

When Wayne was just a young lad, Walter would shoot pucks around the boards at the end of the ice. The puck would begin in the left corner and careen around the curvature of the ice, turn right to go behind the net and then hit the curvature on the right side boards, only to turn right again with the puck moving up the ice in the other direction. The puck would do a 180. He made Wayne chase the puck. Continually, Wayne eagerly chased the puck behind the net. Walter stopped and asked Wayne (I'll paraphrase...), "Wayne where is the puck ending up?" Wayne pointed to the opposite side of the boards. "Then why are you skating behind the net?"

Skate to where the puck is going, not to where it has been.

This article from MacLean's Magazine shows that business leaders love this quote too. Investors too - you'll see that a guy named Warren Buffett make an appearance in that article, and he quotes Walter Gretzky. It's such a great concept that can transfer to many aspects of business and life.

When investing we can throw our money where the puck is now or where it's going

Where the puck is now (massive profits) would be the mega-caps and large-caps. When we invest in the S&P 500 (IVV), we are investing in 500 of the (current) most successful and profitable companies in the US across all of the major market sectors.

Where the puck is going can take many shapes and forms, and it can even be a geographical or demographic consideration.

I recently wrote on the burgeoning cannabis sector. As you may know, personal cannabis use is now legal in my home country of Canada. We have more lax rules as well with respect to investing in the cannabis players. Please have a read of "Should you invest in pot stocks? How do you invest in the Cannabis sector." The projected growth is remarkable. From the article...

Some analysts project that the cannabis sector, for medicinal and personal use, will rival the size of the wine industry. That's an incredible opportunity but it carries great risks. The vast majority of companies are currently losing monies at an incredible clip. It's an investment based on hope. And it's difficult to pick the winners and losers in the industry, that's why this may be a situation where buying the index fund can make a lot of sense. With a sub-sector index fund, you'll hold the winners. And the index will quickly discard the losers.

Of course, investing in the cannabis sector is more than a challenge for US investors, and I'll be back with some new developments on that front, as new ETFs based on US cannabis companies are in the works.

If not pot, how about robotics?

I recently had the honour to be a panelist for Best ETFs in Canada for 2019 for MoneySense. As part of the exercise, panelists were asked to provide one Desert Island pick - what if you could only hold one ETF? It was more than an eclectic list of picks. A few panelists were skating to where the puck was going to end up. Yves Rebetez went the robotics route with the Canadian-listed RBOT. Nasdaq offers up this article that lists 4 robotics ETFs that includes the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO). Once again, lots of potential, but an investment mostly based on hope and projections. Will the puck end up in that corner?

Interest in growing

Skate overseas to the developing markets

And here's an incredible visual presentation from Visual Capitalist projecting the largest economies in 2030. You'll see that the US (in the projections) drops to Number 3. The list is dominated by developing nations - the likes of China (MCHI), India (INDA), Indonesia (EIDO), Turkey (TUR), and one that I found more than surprising, Egypt (EGYP).

I'll leave that up to you to decide if these countries offer the economic freedoms and incentives to capitalize on their growth opportunities. Of course, to manage the risks, an investor can buy a more broad-based developing markets ETF, the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), that delivers access to most of the developing nations' landscape.

When I was in my brief accumulation stage, I held a developing markets ETF and used some more growth-oriented sector funds. Now, I like companies that earn generous current profits and pay current generous and growing dividends. I have lost the desire to chase the puck, even though I know that some good growth potential is more than wise and beneficial for a retiree or near-retiree.

How about you? Got growth? Are you skating to where you think the puck is going to end up?

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, BLK, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.