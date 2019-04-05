Can Walgreens Still Deliver The Growth Story?

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) fits the definition of a fallen angel. The once high-flying growth stock has drastically underperformed the major indices over the past three years. This has happened in spite of delivering steady dividend raises and good growth in earnings per share. Q2-2019 though did give the bears something solid to chew on, as WBA finally disappointed in a way it has never before. The stock broke down after Q2-2019 numbers, and we examine whether we should stay the course or take our lumps and move on.

Data by YCharts

Q2-2019

WBA reported rather weak margins across the board as margin pressures overwhelmed strong revenue growth.

Source: WBA presentation

This was slightly better in constant currency after negating the impact of the weaker British pound. Reimbursement pressures showed up in gross margins, and even higher efficiencies due to scale (Rite-Aid (RAD) store acquisitions) could not offset the gross margin pressure.

Source: WBA presentation

Investors were still reeling from this and WBA hit them further with strong declines in front-end retail sales.

Source: WBA presentation

It appears that a multitude of factors came together here to hurt WBA, but whichever way you cut it, numbers were not pleasing for the bulls.

The one bright spot on the earnings front was the wholesale division which managed to generate small growth.

Source: WBA presentation

Forward guidance

WBA expects a flat 2019 vs. 2018. While that may not sound horrible, it does come on the back of a rather large acquisition in 2018 which was supposed to boost EPS substantially. WBA expects Q3-2019 to still be bad, but expects to start showing improvement in Q4-2019. WBA also clearly laid out that while it expected a challenging environment, this year and this quarter in particular were outliers (emphasis ours):

And I think as you look forward to the second half, the reimbursement pressure will subside because there is this skew to the first half. The impact of the FEP contract as material as well, because year-to-date, it's around 140 basis points or 150 basis points. The specialty business will still grow very quickly, but the negative impact will tail off down to 30 basis points. So, there will be quite a material change in the trajectory of the gross margin change year-on-year. And then secondly, as you look into next year, we believe we've planned our reimbursement levels roughly similar to what we've seen over the past couple of years. And I think individual quarters will always be extremely volatile and rocky, but over a longer term, while reimbursement is a bit over the trend rate this year, we have planned similar levels going forward. But as I said, we won't be we won't have this FEP contract next year. And one big thing that did hit us this year and is still hitting us and it's one of the reasons for the guidance is, we do have a lower level of generic utilization than we projected at the start of the year and that can have quite a material impact on both the revenue and on the cost line. So, it does if your generic utilization goes down, it does negatively impact your profitability. That will be one potential tailwind that we will have, I would say, 6 months from now or 12 months from now. Because of contract changes in Med D, we would expect our generic utilization rates to increase, thus giving us some comfort around the gross margin outlook. - Source: WBA conference call transcript

WBA expects longer-term growth to trend in the high single digits as a result of general growth on drug spending.

Why We Still Like This One

We were definitely caught flatfooted on this earnings release. We did not anticipate the magnitude of the gross margin pressures. However, for us this has always been a strong valuation story and that has not changed. Longer term, if we assume that the growth in drug spending, which approximates 6-8% a year, merely offsets reimbursement pressures rather than adding to overall earnings, we can still find reasons to buy this stock.

For starters, a sustainable run-rate of $6.50 in EPS puts the stock at about 8 times earnings. While this year has been heavy with capital expenditures, thanks to remodeling of acquired stores, we see this trending down in the longer run, and depreciation should exceed capital expenditures comfortably. What that does mean is that free cash flow will exceed $6.50/share and trend closer to $7.00-7.50. WBA is in a position to deliver a free cash flow yield of 12.5%. Those are levels that we are very comfortable with even with zero overall growth.

WBA can use that cash to drive earnings per share growth or simply increase its dividends. This year alone, the company plans to repurchase $3.8 billion worth of shares (about 7% of equity market cap), and those dollars will go further at this lower share price. Finally, debt to EBITDA is a metric we always look at to make sure the company has financial flexibility, and the numbers show that it certainly does.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

A free cash flow yield of 12.5% is a rare find in this market. We think WBA can add to that through growth, but we are happy if the company simply returns that capital to share owners. There are three major forces that will help WBA over time, and these include the growth in healthcare spending, increasing number of drugs going off patent, and the cost-saving program designed to save $1.5 billion annually. We have only assumed the first trend, and even there, we have assumed it just offsets reimbursement pressures rather than adding to earnings. Overall we have a chance to buy a blue chip at a rather silly price. But cheap can always get cheaper. So buy in stages.

