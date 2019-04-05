Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company will be split up into three independent companies. While the conglomerate holds successful assets, it remains to be seen how they operate by themselves.

Industrial conglomerate United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is an interesting combination of business that dabbles in a variety of markets. The company builds elevators, industrial HVAC systems, and also operates in the aerospace industry. The company is a recent addition to the "Dividend Champions" club, following its 25th consecutive dividend raise. While its dividend history signals years of success, the company recently made a large acquisition. Now management intends to break up the conglomerate into three separate companies. We explore the fundamentals behind United Technologies, and investigate what investors might be able to expect as we move to the eventual spin-offs that are to come.

United Technologies is an industrial conglomerate that operates a handful of very distinct business segments. Its Otis segment designs, builds, and services passenger and freight elevator/escalator systems. The company's Carrier segment designs and builds industrial heating and cooling systems. The other two segments (Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace) build a variety of solutions for the aerospace market that include aircraft engines, power distribution systems, intelligence, data, and more. The company generates more than $66 billion in annual revenues.

Performance Overview

Source: YCharts

Over the past 10 years, growth has been somewhat choppy for United Technologies. The company is somewhat cyclical as much of the products it sells depend on spending patterns that can be influenced by the state of the economy. In addition, some of the products that it sells are also project based which can lead to "spurts" of revenue. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 1.26%, and EPS at a CAGR of 2.87%.

To dive deeper into United Technologies, we will analyze the operational performance and efficiency of the business. This is done by reviewing a few key metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

Despite being a company that designs and sells various highly technical products and solutions, the company is not as profitable as we would like to see. Both FCF conversion and return on invested capital consistently track below benchmarks. They have also steadily trended downward over time. This could be an influencing factor in the company's decision to eventually break up (more on this later).

In the meantime, we will move onto our review of the balance sheet. It's very important for companies to maintain financial discipline over the long term. Too much debt can restrict financial flexibility with cash flows and reduce liquidity.

Source: YCharts

United Technologies saw a sizable leap in debt following its blockbuster deal to acquire Rockwell Collins for $23 billion. Despite such a large merger, the company still carries $6.15 billion in cash against $45.54 billion in total debt (a ratio of 7X debt to cash). UTX's leverage ratio of 2.82X EBITDA is just higher than our 2.5X "warning sign" threshold that a company is taking on too much debt. Management is focusing on bringing leverage down, and recently thought about divestitures before reversing course.

Dividend & Buybacks

United Technologies is a new addition to the Dividend Champions club. The company has raised its payout each of the past 25 years. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual sum to shareholders of $2.94 per share. The current yield of 2.24% will not likely appeal to income-focused investors who can nab 10-year US Treasures yielding 2.51%.

Source: YCharts

United Technologies has been a solid dividend growth stock over the past decade, with an average growth rate of 7.7% over that time period. That rate has slowed some in recent years (3.5% CAGR over past three years) as the balance sheet has taken on some debt. Management has been somewhat reserved in buying back stock other than a massive buyback binge that spanned from 2015 to 2017. Because the company will soon be split off, it's difficult to assess how the dividend will grow in the future. We will need to revisit this after the spin-off to re-evaluate the cash flow streams of each individual spin-off.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

As we look towards the future of United Technologies, the elephant in the room is obviously management's intention to split the conglomerate up into three independent companies.

The main thought process behind this move is that because the business segments within United Technologies are so different, it makes more sense for them to operate as separate companies. Between the three main businesses of United Technologies, the approach to market is different, CAPEX needs are different, etc. The aerospace business will remain under the United Technologies name, while Carrier and Otis are spun off.

Source: United Technologies Corporation

This move makes sense on the surface, as these spin-off-type moves are often profitable for investors over time. It's also important that investors understand that it's highly likely that each business will perform differently with contrasting strengths and weaknesses. Otis looks like it will be a slower growth but higher cash flow business. Meanwhile, the aerospace business looks like it will be higher growth, but very capital intensive. As these companies come into their own, we will be able to build a longer-term outlook for each business.

Valuation

Trading at $132 per share, United Technologies is currently trading towards the higher end of its 52-week range.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are projecting that United Technologies will earn approximately $7.91 for the full fiscal-year 2019. Based on the current stock price, United Technologies is trading at an earnings multiple of 16.68X. This is roughly in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 16.09X.

We can also see that the FCF yield of 3.75% is in the middle of its multi-year range since 2013.

Source: YCharts

When we consider the uncertainty of the looming break up, low growth over the past decade, and a balance sheet that has taken on debt, we don't feel that the current stock price is attractive. We would like to see a 15% discount before feeling more comfortable with the stock. This would result in a share price of approximately $112. At that point, investors can realize some safety and potentially benefit from the long-term value creation of the spin-offs.

Wrapping Up

United Technologies is a unique industrial conglomerate with a variety of business segments. Despite their differences, they have contributed to a track record of success that has led to status as a Dividend Champion. However, the company's metrics have declined over time, and the recent blockbuster deal for Rockwell Collins has inclined management to transform the conglomerate into three separate companies. While these moves are usually lucrative for investors, it remains to be seen how the companies will operate independently over the long run. This uncertainty should give investors pause at the current valuation.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.