Dividend Champion Spotlight: NextEra Energy

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock is very expensive. Investors may need to wait for the next bear market before the valuation comes back to earth.

The company's utility business offers safety for investors, while the green energy business is likely to benefit as green energy becomes cheaper and easier to produce and store.

Utilities are a common sight throughout the list of dividend champions. Utilities provide core resources to people such as water, gas, or electricity. In addition, utilities benefit from regulatory insulation from competition and work with regulators to establish price increases. The stable and steady nature of the business model lends itself well to dividend growth. Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on an interesting variation of that model in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The Florida-based company holds a massive presence in green energy production, and is the largest electric utility in the US by retail MWh sales. The company's strong fundamentals and above-average growth for a utility make it an intriguing prospect for long-term investors to take a closer look at.

NextEra Energy consists of a few segments. It owns two utility businesses in Florida Power & Light, and Gulf Power. Its third segment NextEra Energy Resources is a clean energy generation company, and is the leading green energy company in North America. Of the approximate 23GW of electricity it produces, 78% of that stems from wind and solar generation. The company generates more than $16 billion in annual revenues.

Source: NextEra Energy

Financial Performance

Source: YCharts

As we have reviewed when looking at other utilities, the utility business model is very stable because it is regulated. The company invests high amounts of capital into infrastructure used to deliver resources to its customers. In return the utility company works with regulators to establish its pricing called the base rate. This gives the utility company an agreed on return for its capital investments. Because of this controlled profit process, regulated utilities are very reliable, but modest when it comes to earnings growth. It is the reason that many utilities are Dividend Champions. In NextEra's case, earnings growth has been stronger than your typical utility. Over the past 10 years, EPS has grown at a CAGR of 13.05%.

When we look at operating efficiency and profitability for utilities, we want to see strong rates of return on equity and invested capital. The best way to do this is to chart these metrics against industry peers. NextEra currently generates a 20.45% ROE and 0.84% CROCI. These are in the upper tier of the peer group indicating that the company is operating competitively.

Source: YCharts

Looking at the pure financials, some other details stand out about NextEra. Despite having to spend billions annually on capital expenditures, NextEra has been FCF positive since 2013. This means that operating cash flows have been enough to cover CAPEX.

Source: YCharts

NextEra does carry a lot of debt on its balance sheet, but this is typical of utilities which essentially move money around to pay for infrastructure and dividend payouts. The cash flow streams of a utility are very stable so utilities tend to receive favorable treatment from lenders. The company's 2.6X EBITDA leverage ratio is actually very solid considering a business model that leans on borrowing. It is only just above the 2.5X ratio that we use as an "early warning sign" for more traditional businesses. Overall, NextEra is very financially strong. If you look at the leverage ratio of other utilities, it's easy to find companies levered 5-6X EBITDA.

Dividend & Shares Outstanding

NextEra is a new Dividend Champion with 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. The dividend is paid out every quarter and totals an annual payout of $5.00 per share. Despite being a utility (often a higher yielding stock), the dividend yields 2.64% on the current stock price. This still surpasses the 2.51% that 10-year US Treasuries are currently offering, and is a solid overall yield compared to most dividend growth stocks.

Source: YCharts

In addition to offering investors a solid yield, the dividend has grown remarkably well for a utility. This is an area where NextEra has really differentiated itself from the group. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 9.6%. The company's most recent increase of 12.6% indicates continued momentum for growth. The current dividend represents a payout ratio that is just 31% of earnings.

While we typically want to see share counts get smaller, investors shouldn't be too alarmed to see that NextEra's share count has grown over time. It is common for utilities to issue equity as well as take on debt to help fund projects. NextEra has bought back stock to minimize the dilution shareholders suffer from this. When you consider the company's EPS growth rate of 13%, the dilution obviously hasn't been severe enough to hurt investors.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

NextEra has some attractive growth opportunities that long-term investors should keep in mind when evaluating the company. First, NextEra has been active in strategic acquisitions. It just closed its acquisition of Gulf Power in January. It has also recently acquired additional assets in the form of Florida City Gas, and two natural gas power plants. These acquisitions will add to what was already going to be high-single-digit earnings growth over the next couple of years.

Source: NextEra Energy

As NextEra continues to grow larger and generate more cash flow (operating cash flow will grow in tandem with EPS through 2021), investors can feel confident that the company will continue to make strategic acquisitions - even if it's simply expanding its utility business by purchasing smaller regional players.

Source: NextEra Energy

As a major generator of green energy, NextEra will see increased opportunities in the years ahead in its power generation business. Green energy currently faces two major obstacles that slow the spread of implementation. Those are the cost versus fossil fuels to generate power, and the cost and technology to store that power (wind doesn't blow all the time, and the sun doesn't always shine). As these technologies improve, coal and nuclear power will be phased out in favor of green sources (wind and solar), as well as natural gas (cleaner than coal).

The largest threats to NextEra's business are mostly regulatory. There are tax incentives and programs throughout the green energy sector. The more programs that remain in place to incentivize green energy, the healthier demand will remain. The utility businesses also have to rely on regulators to be able to pass on price increases. Any regulatory disruption or negative development on either side of NextEra's business would hurt operations.

Valuation

At $188 per share, NextEra currently trades at the high end of its 52-week range. The recession-resistant nature of a utility business and stellar growth of earnings have resulted in a stock price that has steadily climbed over the past several years. Unfortunately, this run seems to have taken the stock to overvalued territory.

Source: YCharts

Using the midpoint of management's 2019 guidance of $8.00-8.50 per share, the stock's current PE ratio is 22.78X. This is a sizable premium (46%) to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 15.53X. The stock's current dividend yield of 2.64% is also lower than its 10-year median of 3.03%.

If we look at valuation from a cash flow basis, the free cash flow yield is at a multi-year low. The price to book is near a multi-year high. Even if we apply NextEra's median earnings multiple to projected earnings of $10 per share in 2021, we are still looking at shares being $38 too expensive.

Source: YCharts

It is apparent that shares are not attractively valued at this time. In a perfect world, the stock would trade at historical norms of 15X earnings. This would place the price of shares near $123. Unfortunately, it's difficult to see that much of a price drop without a major bear market type of event. Even if you awarded a slight premium based on higher growth than what is typical for a utility (say 17X), we are still looking at a price target of $140.

Wrapping Up

NextEra offers investors an interesting combination of safety in its utility businesses and upside in its green energy business. NextEra's position as a leader in green energy production may be lucrative in the years to come as climate change continues to dominate discussion in politics. Unfortunately that might have helped contribute to a vastly overvalued stock price. As a result, NextEra is a stock worth stowing away for the next bear market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.