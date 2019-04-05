Hudbay Minerals Has Approved $122 MM Early Works Program For Rosemont

Mine construction is expected to commence by the end of FY 2019, and the project will be completed towards the end of FY 2022.

Thesis

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) recently announced its $122 MM early works program for its RM (read: Rosemont) project. This expenditure is part of the planned ~$1.92 BB estimated CAPEX for the development of this project.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

In this article, I have included a detailed discussion of the development program of HBM’s flagship asset. I have considered whether the mine development is on track to be completed in line with the plan. In my view, timely construction of the RM mine is of paramount importance for HBM as it would unlock significant growth potential in HBM's copper business.

An analysis of RM's mine development program would help the investors to see a longer-term picture for this project that could altogether change HBM's mining dynamics in terms of significantly increased production potential. Nevertheless, there's also a risk factor that could affect the mine’s construction and thereby affect the production and the related cash flows from the mine.

An update on the Rosemont development program

Having previously obtained all the necessary approvals from local authorities, HBM is finally on track to progress with the development of the RM mine. The development has kicked off with HBM's announcement of the $122 MM early works program at Rosemont. This program includes the achievement of multiple pre-construction targets (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Globe Newswire)

The EW (read: early works) program fund will be paid out of HBM's year-end cash balance of ~$515 MM, and the company does not need to borrow additional funds for the EW program. HBM previously announced its intention to fund mine CAPEX by utilizing its operating cash flows. In my view, HBM’s ability to fund the initial mine CAPEX through utilization of available cash, goes as per plan, and that's good news. However, the mine's construction will be slightly delayed beyond the initially planned timeline (discussed in the following section).

A slight delay in Rosemont’s development timeline

HBM plans to begin RM's construction towards the end of FY 2019, however, I believe that these plans reflect a slight delay in the mine’s construction compared with the earlier timelines. Let’s get into the details.

According to the current plan for mine development, construction would begin near the end of the current year and completed towards the end of FY 2022. This would imply that the mine’s construction would take ~3 years to complete. However, HBM previously expected RM to deliver significant copper production (of ~80 kT) in FY 2022 (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

Given the company’s current plans, where it expects to deliver the first production towards the end of FY 2022, it looks unlikely that RM’s production would meet the ~80 kT production target set for FY 2022. In my view, the inability to achieve the desired production (in FY 2022) would reflect a delay in the construction of the mine. Although the impact of such delay may not be significant, it does affect the timing of the cash inflows from the mine.

Rosemont is a game-changer for HBM

In my view, the RM mine is a game-changer for the company due to its solid fundamentals. It’s expected that during the first 10 years of production, RM would add ~127 kT of copper at a ‘C1 cash cost’ of ~$1.14/lb. If copper prices are assumed to be ~$3/lb. in the long term then the RM project will yield an after-tax IRR of 15.5%.

Moreover, RM has adequate infrastructure facilities in the neighbourhood, including road and rail networks that will support the delivery of output from the mine when it goes into production (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

The mine’s P&P (read: Proven and Probable) reserves and M&I (read: Measured and Indicated) resources also highlight the significant production potential of this flagship asset, which is significantly higher than any other asset in HBM’s portfolio (Figure-5).

Figure-5 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

As seen in the table above, Rosemont’s ‘reserves’ include ~537 Mt (read: a Million metric tons) of ore at a grade of ~0.45% copper. This exceeds the ‘reserves’ of HBM’s Constancia mine in terms of both ore quantity and grading. A similar situation is evidenced for Rosemont’s ‘resources’ that surpass Constancia in terms of both ore quantity and grading. After Rosemont, HBM’s next-in-line project is the Ann Mason property that still needs to be evaluated in terms of mineral ‘reserves’, but has an attractive resource base. Based on its M&I resources, Ann Mason is expected to contain ~1.4 Bt (read: a Billion tons) of ore at a grade of ~0.32% copper. It should also be noted that during FY 2019, HBM will conduct drilling of high-grade targets at this property, and it plans to go for the development of this project after completion of the RM mine (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

This indicates that HBM has a promising mining outlook in the long term, as it would expand its production potential through the completion of the RM mine, and would also be in a position to consider the development of its Ann Mason property.

The outlook for copper prices

Since the returns from the RM project are dependent on long-term copper prices, which are expected to be at least $3/lb. (as mentioned earlier), let’s consider the outlook of copper to see if copper could, in fact, reach those levels in the long term. At present, copper is trading at $2.95/lb. (Figure-7) and is already nearing the expected $3/lb. mark, having recently witnessed a significant upside.

Figure-7 (Source: Infomine)

It’s expected that over the next decade, there will a significant imbalance between copper supply and industry demand (Figure-8). I believe that such imbalance will help support copper prices and we may expect to see copper well above $3/lb. (in the long term). This will help ensure that the RM project delivers the expected after-tax 15.5% IRR.

Figure-8 (Source: Presentation)

The lawsuit is a challenge

Despite the promising outlook of the RM project, and HBM’s ability to complete the project in time; there’s a concern for the investors. The project was commissioned after obtaining a 404 water permit from the US ACOE (read: Army Corps of Engineers). This permit was given by the US authorities on March 8th 2019. However, this permit was challenged by RM’s opponents who filed a lawsuit against the grant of the 404 water permit (Figure-9). Even though HBM expects the permits to continue to be valid, however, any adverse decision against the RM project will badly affect the share price since it would delay the tentative returns from the project.

Figure-9 (Source: Globe Newswire)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that the $122 MM early works program would be the first step towards the completion of the RM project, and the project may be completed in FY 2022. Given the solid fundamentals of the project, I believe that RM could add significant price gains for HBM investors, once it comes online. To ensure the expected project returns HBM would need support from copper prices at ~$3/lb. In my view, the industry outlook for copper does support such price expectations. However, the main concern for the investors should not be the timely development of the RM project, or the long-term copper prices. Rather, it should be the lawsuit filed against the project that could affect the project’s development profile and thus defer the project returns for an indefinite time period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.