Starbucks: Revamping Its Business Model The Right Way

Increasing competition in China as well as the potential for rising coffee prices are two key risks for the company.

Starbucks Corporation has continued to see significant growth in revenues across China and the United States.

I have been long Starbucks (SBUX) for just under three years now, and admittedly, there was a period where I was concerned that a decline in sales in developed markets as well as over-reliance on increasing the number of stores in China to make up for this could potentially mean financial difficulty for this company.

However, Starbucks seems to have been rising steadily in 2019, just slightly higher than that of the S&P 500:

Earnings

In my previous article in December, I made the argument that Q1 2019 earnings would be a significant telling point as to whether Starbucks is on track to achieve double-digit growth in earnings once again, through initiatives including the introduction of Starbucks Delivers in China and the United States, as well as the company’s first virtual store with Alibaba (BABA).

For Q1 2019, Starbucks reported a non-GAAP EPS of $0.75, which marked a 15% increase over the prior year.

Let’s compare the yearly growth in revenue and operating income for Q1 2019 as compared with Q1 2018:

Metric Q1 2018 (%) growth Q1 2019 (%) growth Country USA EMEA China USA EMEA China Revenues 7 8 9 8 -1 45 Operating Income 2 -11 20 3 -17 13

Source: Starbucks Q1 FY18 and Q1 FY19 Earnings Release

From the above, we see that growth in U.S. revenue and operating income has risen slightly, EMEA is down significantly, while revenues in China have grown substantially accompanied by a decline in operating income – which is cited to be due to the impact of store ownership change in East China at the end of Q1 FY18.

In this regard, revenues (with the exception of EMEA) have continued to grow in line with last year, which is encouraging. While operating income growth declined for China due to the store ownership issue, growth was still in the double digits which is encouraging.

While the decline in EMEA figures has been somewhat of a concern, it is not overly so as revenues for the quarter ended December 2018 was $266.3 million, which represents 4.4% of the $6.09 billion in revenues across EMEA, Americas, and China. Therefore, continued growth across the latter two regions will significantly outweigh any declines in the former.

The main consideration is whether the revenue growth we have been seeing will continue to generate double-digit earnings growth going forward.

Starbucks Has Been Adaptable In Catering To Convenience

Ultimately, in spite of the growth the company has seen in China, there remains much leeway for the coffee market in this country to develop further. According to Forbes, the average coffee consumption in China is less than one cup per person annually – 20 to 30 cups in higher-tier cities.

Starbucks’ store growth in China coupled with introduction of delivery services with Alibaba has clearly benefitted the company’s growth in this region. That said, a significant threat remains in that domestic competitor Luckin Coffee – founded in October 2017 – has seen a swift rise in growth and has been quite competitive in terms of price. This is a significant risk, in that revenues for Starbucks could be affected by domestic competition, and this would lead to significant losses as a result of costs incurred by expanding in the Chinese market.

That said, what is encouraging is that Starbucks has been taking innovations conceived in China such as delivery, and rolling them out across the United States. For instance, delivery is now being rolled out across 2,000 US stores this year in partnership with Uber Eats, which has been necessary to adjust to changing consumer preferences in this area.

For instance, in 2016, 61% of sales originated through cafés, while in 2018, this had gone down to 51%, with mobile orders accounting for 12% of sales and drive-thru for 37%.

To Starbucks’ credit – the company has been highly adaptable in adjusting to the shifting trends, with 80% of new Starbucks locations in the United States being drive-thrus.

My View On This Stock Going Forward

When looking at the P/E ratio for this stock since 2018, we see that the growth in the P/E ratio of 42% has been accompanied by growth of nearly 50% in normalized diluted EPS:

Moreover, the forward P/E ratio is up by a comparatively lesser 13%, indicating that the predicted earnings per share for this stock is significantly higher than its current earnings per share.

Overall, I continue to see upside for this company. However, two key risks include potential for competition from domestic players in the Chinese market. While growth in the U.S. market could mitigate this somewhat, the company has invested much time and treasure into Chinese growth, and greater competition in this market could place Starbucks under significant strain financially.

Another big risk that another author correctly pointed out is potential for coffee price rises. With prices having fallen to an all-time low, there is a chance that a bottoming out of price could lead to a sudden uptrend. Under this scenario, Starbucks would be forced to pass price increases on to customers, and this has the potential to affect margins.

Conclusion

An investment in Starbucks is not without risk, as is the case with any stock. I remain impressed by the company’s growth in revenues and earnings to date, and on balance continue to see upside. Moreover, the company has been modifying its sales funnel to emphasize convenience and speed of sales, which has worked to Starbucks’ credit. That said, higher coffee prices and competition within China remain risk factors, and as an investor I will continue to monitor these.

