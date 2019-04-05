Liberty Tax Owes Shareholders An Update

We believe the intrinsic value of the Company is $13-15 per share.

Shareholders deserve an update on the strategic alternatives review process and the status of the $13 bid from the private equity fund.

Liberty Tax, Inc. (the “Company”, OTC: TAXA) shareholders have been flying blind for too long and are overdue for an update from the Company on several significant items. We believe the Board and the Company owe it to shareholders to provide an immediate update on:

The $13 per share acquisition proposal The solicitation of other interested parties regarding an acquisition of Liberty Tax Review of Strategic Alternatives Investor Relations and Communication Strategy Capital Allocation and Dividend Strategy Stock Listing Strategy

The lack of communication with the marketplace has depressed investor sentiment resulting in significant shareholder value erosion YTD - with TAXA meaningfully underperforming the overall market.

$13 per share acquisition proposal & review of strategic alternatives

On November 28, 2018, the Company announced that it had received an unsolicited proposal from a private equity fund to acquire the Company for $13 per share. In response, the Company promised to commence a review of strategic alternatives and solicit other potentially interested parties regarding an acquisition of the Company. Since this original announcement, shareholders have been left in the dark without any updates. The only other mention of this situation is found in section 13 (titled ‘Subsequent Events’) of the 10-Q filed on November 30, 2018 and the 10-Q filed on December 10, 2018 stating:

“On November 28, 2018, the Company received an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from an unaffiliated private equity fund to acquire all of the outstanding shares. The Board of Directors intends to carefully review the unsolicited proposal and other strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company in consultation with its advisors.”

Much to our surprise, the 10-Q filed on March 7, 2019 removed the commentary discussing the $13 per share proposal and did not replace it with any update. This deletion, coupled with no press releases or conference calls, has left investors in an information vacuum.

Shareholders deserve an update on the strategic alternatives review process and the current status of the $13 per share proposal from the private equity fund. The initial bid of $13 per share represents a premium of +31.8% to the current stock price; we view this as a reasonable bid for the Company and a preferable outcome to the current OTC purgatory.

If the Board believes this offer is not in the best interests of shareholders, then shareholders deserve an explanation on why remaining independent will create more value. Why will the Company be more valuable in the future? What is the strategy for making the Company more valuable in the future?

Investor Relations and Communication Strategy

Since the new regime took over last year, financial reporting and investor communications have deteriorated significantly. The Company had previously provided investors with detailed press releases for quarterly earnings, which clearly presented relevant operating and financial metrics to the investment community. Additionally, the Company consistently held quarterly earnings conference calls to provide context and additional information for investors. Today, the Company is communicating the bare minimum via 10-Q filings without corresponding press releases. This lack of communication makes it difficult for investors to ascertain the true intrinsic value of the Company, which we believe is $13-15 per share. We believe the lack of communication has resulted in shareholders simply abandoning the stock and selling shares into an illiquid OTC market, further depressing the stock price.

With so many non-recurring expenses and non-cash charges, why is the Company not communicating better with shareholders to help highlight the value of the underlying stabilized business?

We appreciate the challenges faced by the Company as it worked to get its financial statements current, but now with that situation under control, why are investors only being provided with 10-Q filings? Why is the Company no longer providing press releases or conference calls?

The Company should be doing the standard things that publicly traded companies do to provide transparency and gain investor trust, which will result in a better valuation multiple and higher stock price.

Capital Allocation and Dividend Strategy

The beauty of the Company’s business model is that it requires minimal CAPEX and generates a significant amount of free cash flow. Currently, we have no idea what the Company intends to do with this future free cash flow. We think investors deserve an update on the Company’s capital allocation strategy going forward and recommend that a quarterly cash dividend be part of that capital allocation strategy. Historically, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share – which would equate to a 6.5% yield at today’s stock price.

We believe the Company can and should pay a cash dividend to shareholders. In addition to providing a total return component to shareholders, a cash dividend will expand the circle of potential new shareholders to include investors with a current income mandate.

Stock Listing Strategy

We believe shareholders are also owed an update on the Company’s strategy to get the stock relisted on a major exchange. Trading volume has evaporated since the stock moved to the OTC Markets. The average daily trading volume of the stock is currently ~10% of its historical average when it was listed on the Nasdaq. The lack of trading liquidity has led to valuation multiple compression in our opinion. We believe it has also discouraged new investors from investing in the Company. With annual revenue exceeding $140m, the Company is large enough to be listed on a major exchange.

What is being done to get the stock listed on a major exchange?

Current OTC trading volume 10% of historical average:

Conclusion

We believe shareholders deserve an answer to the following questions:

What is the status of the $13 per share acquisition proposal?

What is the status of the solicitation of other interested parties?

What is the status of the review of strategic alternatives?

Why is the Company not communicating better with shareholders?

What is the Company’s capital allocation strategy going forward?

What is being done to get the stock listed on a major exchange?

We have a lot of respect for the new directors and they have a natural incentive to enhance shareholder value given their large ownership stakes. While that certainly gives us comfort, we think the lack of communication with shareholders is odd and urge the Company to provide an immediate update on these significant items.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAXA.

Additional disclosure: The author and/or employer may buy or sell shares in any company mentioned, at any time, without notice. The information contained herein is believed to be accurate as of the posting date. Readers should conduct their own verification of any information or analyses contained in this report. The author undertakes no obligation to update this report based on any future events or information. This article represents best efforts to convey a fact-based opinion. My conclusions may be incorrect. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. I am long TAXA and may change my position at any time without notice.