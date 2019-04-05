Oxford Square: Trying To Leverage Out Of Problems

Last year, its NAV was damaged by paying out too much.

Investment Thesis

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) recently issued additional publicly-traded notes in an attempt to improve its balance sheet. But investors need to continue to avoid the common shares, as this latest attempt will still not resolve OXSQ's ongoing distribution coverage issues.

Business Overview

OXSQ as a BDC invests in loans and CLOs as a means to generate its income. Previously, Oxford Square was called TICC Capital, but changed its name to more closely align its BDC and CLO fund - Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC). This process simplifies finding either company and matching them together.

As a BDC, OXSQ can only hold 30% of its portfolio as non-qualifying investments. This is a key difference from any other type of registered investment companies (RICs) which contain CEFs for example. OXLC and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) hold almost 100% of their portfolios in types of loans that cannot be held over 30% for a BDC. To think of a BDC correctly, a BDC is what is square compared to other quadrilaterals or four-sided objects. Whereas a RIC contains all quadrilaterals. All BDCs are RICs but not all RICs are BDCs. Why is this important to keep straight? Because comparing OXSQ to its sister company OXLC isn't an apples-to-apples comparison, but it's close enough when it comes down to investing for income due to choices made by OXSQ's management.

Source: OXSQ's Earnings Slides

Management has elected to hold exactly 30% of its portfolio in CLO equity and debt tranche positions and the other required 70% in primarily first and second lien loans. This babbling in CLOs should come as no surprise as OXSQ's management reveals that all major players hold nearly identical roles in OXLC's management.

The Preferred Issuance

OXSQ announced it was launching an additional note trading under the ticker OXSQZ. This additional $42.5 million worth of notes will be used to increase OXSQ's loan portfolio or to pay down its revolver credit facility. These notes will be due in April of 2026 and bare an interest rate of 6.25%.

The Cash Crunch

OXSQ is invested in debt and CLOs, but its CLOs overwhelmingly produce its revenue stream. 30% of its portfolio produces 50% of the income. Last quarter, OXSQ had a shortfall in its coverage.

Total income from all sources: $15.2 Million

Total expenses: $6.7 million

Distribution: $9.5 million ($0.20 x 47.7 million shares outstanding)

Shortfall: $1 million

OXSQ is attempting to overcome a shortfall of $1 million quarterly. The annual picture doesn't get much better.

Annual Income: $56,277,268

Annual Expenses: $22,771,050

Annual Distributions: $39,481,025

Shortfall: $5,974,807

Management has been actively trying to curtail the situation. OXSQ repurchased $24.99 million worth of shares - all of which reduced the impact of the distributions.

So how will an additional $42.5 million in debt help? Well, OXSQ has indicated it will work to invest it or use it to pay down its revolver. The better choice is to invest it - since its revolver debit is 3-month LIBOR plus 2.25%, which means it currently costs 2.6% (3-month LIBOR accurate at the time of writing) plus 2.25% or a total of 4.65%, which is lower than the new notes.

If OXSQ were to fully invest its new found capital into its portfolio at its most recently reported cash-producing asset yield, 12.7%, it would generate $5,397,500 annually in income. This yield is a combination of the loan yields and CLO exposure yields averaged into one and is reported quarterly. Since a BDC can only have 30% non-qualified exposure, the overall portfolio yield can be used to estimate the income from the new capital.

This new income however is exposed to a payment to the note holders of 6.25%.

Income from notes: $5,397,500

Interest on notes: $2,825,000

Excess income: $2,572,500

Annual shortfall: $5,974,807

New shortfall: $3,402,307

With the new notes fully invested, OXSQ only cuts its shortfall by 43%. While this is a significant cut, it is still far from covering its distribution on a non-GAAP basis.

Investor Takeaway

OXSQ's yield may look enticing, but digging into its filings show that it is a hard pass. Investors holding OXSQ may want to consider another BDC like Saratoga (NYSE:SAR) or OXSQ's sister company OXLC as solidly covered sources of high-yield distributions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC, SAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.