Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside

Market does not seem to appreciate the lower risk profile of Antero with its 31% ownership stake in Antero Midstream.

Energy in the past six months has been an absolute train-wreck with performance across the space in some cases coming in worse than early 2016. To give an example of the carnage, from Oct. 5th till Christmas Eve, the oil services ETF (OIH) was down almost 47% in less than three months, and the larger cap XLE down 31%. Given that backdrop, we think Antero’s (AR) stock has become even more dislocated than the indexes due to idiosyncratic factors not fundamental to the business.

For instance, Warburg Pincus the initial sponsor started selling aggressively right around a 15-year vintage, commodity fund Sailingstone (former activist) sold ~ 7.5mn shares, and sovereign wealth fund Temasek also parted ways with over 4.2mn shares in the quarter. Antero is down almost 60% from its early July 2018 peak, while most upstream stocks have similar-looking charts, most of the value to AR is currently attributed to Antero Midstream (AM; 31% ownership, ~$2.2bn valuation), a much more stable midstream business, on top of this Antero has a large natural gas hedge book, fully hedged in 2019.

So while seeing levered SMID cap E&Ps dropping 50-70%+ makes sense, we don’t think Antero’s business and capital structure risk is remotely similar to the peer average. With that in mind, if one has the view that the five-year strip in both natural gas and oil is too low, Antero should do well (multi-bagger potential) in either uplift scenario.

Call With Management

Given the massive sell-off in the shares we wanted some clarification on a few points so we had a quick call to address some topics. Here are a few relevant to Seeking Alpha.

Management thinks the shares are extremely oversold, many funds have been distributing shares to LPs, or selling out in general - not just the PE guys, a lot of the hedge fund vehicles as well.... perhaps SailingStone and others(?) The most recent 13F seems to corroborate this thought process. Sailingstone -7mn shares, Wellington -4.4mn, Yale -4.35mn, Temasek -4.23mn, Point72 -3.0mn, Millenium -1.4mn, AQR -2.42mn, Caymus (energy fund) -1.6mn.

Paul and Glen are putting their money where their mouth is and have just recently bought over $800k in Antero stock.

Warburg Pincus had Antero in their portfolio for a decade plus, was on extension and Antero was the best-performing company within the book, thus they wanted to realize the returns to show LPs. Overall, too much supply hitting the market which has depressed shares substantially more than peers. Maintenance capex guidance of $840mn incorporates a lot more recent well run-rates from Q4, thus making the capex look higher as you have higher declines with brand new wells. Maintenance capex should decline linearly through 2023 to a more modest trajectory around $640mn.

Paul Rady's sales on both AM (larger total dollar amount) and AR were due to a charitable donation to a Western State Colorado University.

Most of the $297mn from the simplification and deconsolidation transaction will be used to further delever the balance sheet, potentially some will be used for stock buyback.

Exposure To Natural Gas As Well As WTI

Antero has unique optionality between natural gas and oil (NGL as a % of WTI) pricing. Antero benefits quite significantly if the long-term natural gas strip elevates, currently averaging ~ $2.70/mmbtu five-years out, Antero has fully hedged out 2019 and over 55% of 2020 is hedged. Antero is currently producing slightly over 3 bcf/d equivalent, with firm transport ("FT") commitments of 4.7 bcf/d. As this incremental 1.7 bcf/d fills in it helps Antero expand overall margins, under the 15% CAGR scenario management presents the FT is filled by 2022, and under the low growth 10% CAGR scenario, it is approximately 70% filled in by 2022. The FT portfolio has been a concern over the past few years and one we think that is manageable given the lower leverage profile.

With regards to oil, Antero benefits mainly from NGL pricing (~29% of production) and a small mix of oil production. Antero is also receiving an uplift from the Mariner East 2 (ME2) pipeline completion and just started shipping NGLs on the pipe in Feb. ME2 gives Antero access to the export market out of Marcus Hook, Antero currently has 50,000 barrels per day of propane and butane. Additionally, Antero has expansion rights on another 50,000 barrels (C3/C4) per day when ME2 starts running at full capacity in Q3 2019. On ME2, they are receiving an uplift of approximately $2-$4 per barrel from the new pipeline, thereby increasing the percentage of WTI to around 60%+.

This is likely to become even more beneficial as in-basin NGL supply is pulled out of Appalachia and overall supply comes down. Not only should ME2 benefit from in-basin pricing, but it should firm up relative to pricing at Mont Belvieu as more NGLs are exported out of Marcus Hook and less supply transported south. Management gave guidance on the most recent call that every $5 of C3+ NGL pricing equates to an additional $180mn in cash flow based on C3+ midpoint 2019 production of 100,000 barrels per day.

Given how commodities prices have come down, both WTI and natural gas ("SPOT"), we think Antero is roughly around break-even or slightly positive on an FCF basis at these levels now that WTI has rallied up to ~$62.50.

Antero Profile:

Market Cap: $2.48bn

EV: $4.0bn (adjusted) inclusive of $2.2bn in AM.

2019 Consensus EBITDAX $1,366mn

Consolidated leverage w/ midstream: 2.7x

Stand-alone leverage: 2.1x

EV/EBITDAX (Adjusted for simplification): 3.0x

2019 production guidance: 3.15-3.25 Bcfe/d

Proved reserves: 18.0 Tcfe

Net Acres: 612,000

Core drilling locations: 3,013

Liquids: ~37%

$297 million in cash proceeds related to the midstream simplification

Expected neutral to positive free cash flow generated during 4Q 2018 through 1Q 2020

The first $125 million tranche of Antero Midstream water earn-out payments expected in early 2020

$471mn outstanding on the buyback program.

“Hidden Value”

Antero Resources' standalone net leverage comes down to 2.1x if you make proper adjustments, and screens on a consolidated basis at 2.7x as pointed out by management on the most recent call. While most investors should pick up on this, the other benefit of the simplification transaction is it streamlines the structure and enables greater transparency for potential investors and clarifies some of the conflicts of interest with AMGP.

Source: Antero IR; Simplification & Deconsolidation

Antero currently owns 31% of Antero Midstream Partners LP, currently worth approximately $2.20bn or ~87.1% of Antero Resources Corp.'s market capitalization. Or said another way, investors give very little credit to Antero’s core contiguous acreage in the most prolific liquids-rich area within North America. Antero has a PV-10 on proved reserves of $12.6bn (up 24% y/y), and proved developed reserves of $8.4bn. Investors are currently placing a negative value on the proved undeveloped reserves.

Investors also give little credit for the uplift from the new Mariner East 2 pipeline which just became effective on 12/29/2018 (February first month for Antero), meaning most of the incremental uplift will be booked in the second half of Q1 ‘19, and fully booked in Q2 2019. Furthermore, in the AR simplification transaction, AR receives $297mn in cash to fund debt reduction and potentially some share repurchases.

High Yield Credit: Forcing Discipline

From early December to roughly mid-January, the high-yield bond market had 40 days without one new issuance. Given that energy has significant exposure to the high-yield credit market, we think that this could be one of the limiting factors that forces more capital discipline within the industry. This has likely hampered investments in D&C, pipelines, and other Capex-related investments to drive continued production growth in oil and gas.

We believe the combination of tighter credit markets along with weak pricing has been forcing Appalachian peers (as well as levered oil E&Ps) to exhibit restraint on the recent exponential growth. An example of this is the backlog of uncompleted wells has risen 35% y/y (per Bloomberg), while the number of frac crews has declined, suggesting a retreat in aggregate completions.

Source: Antero IR

Natural Gas Timing Window

Antero recently released a Natural Gas Fundamentals slide deck, an unusual change in narrative for management given the historically negative view on dry gas pricing and corresponding hedge book.

We think there is a decent window where the outer year gas strip is likely to get bid up if oil prices don’t materially improve this summer. Demand is coming in aggressively from LNG export projects finishing up, and likely presents a 1 to 2-year window where you could see some significant dislocations in the market - nat gas storage is already running 33.2% below the 5-year average. Even though the markets are significantly under-supplied at the moment, the complacency of this market is notable, given the outer year strip stayed depressed through a substantial winter spike in the spot market.

Antero management gives a few reasons why they believe the futures strip could be “oversold.”

“Waves of gas hedges put in place by wind project developers.” “Significant gas hedges put in place by merchant power developers” “Large gas hedges have been put on for gas asset acquisitions” “Reduced number of financial counterparties to execute hedge transactions”

Source: Antero IR; Simplification & Deconsolidation.

As we discussed in the earlier section with respect to credit, if credit became extremely tight again, we think that could create an interesting situation given shale gas has the constant need for D&C capital every year. Antero estimates annual gas base decline rates of 27% from 2019 to 2020. If there was a “funding gap” it would clearly put pressure on maintaining current production levels let alone hitting out year growth targets. In this situation, we think Antero (2.1x standalone) should fare well given its lower relative leverage to peers.

One big counterargument to a bullish stance on natural gas is the associated production from the Permian basin, which has been a significant addition to the overall gas market in the past few years. Impressive amounts of oil and thus associated gas (price agnostic) has been hitting the market from blockbuster wells. The Permian basin currently produces over 10 bcf/d of gas, with significant amounts being flared due to capacity constraints from the lack of pipes.

One big risk for Antero and other Appalachian peers on the gas side is if oil prices continue to rise, there will likely be significant additions to associated gas. However, given the short cycle nature of crude, if crude doesn’t rally from these levels, natural gas production will stay low (assuming production cuts and less associated gas), and gas prices will rise. While Permian gas production is growing significantly off a low base, by 2023, it is still only predicted to represent 13% of total U.S. dry gas production.

Additionally, there is some concern that the Permian boom is overestimated longer term as noted by a study from Wood Mackenzie, Ltd. which states that wells in some parts of the Permian’s Wolfcamp shale were losing almost 15% of output annually five years out; this compares to 5-10% initially modeled. So some of these Permian wells are potentially declining 3x as fast as initially modeled.

"If you were expecting a well to hit the normal 6% or 8% after five years, and you start seeing a 12% decline, this becomes more of a reserves issue than an economics issue.,” - R.T. Dukes, Woods Mackenzie.

Summary

While the firm transportation commitments have suppressed Antero's free cash flow during the past few years, as time goes on, the fixed cost leverage will be more apparent as the FT is absorbed into the cost structure. Not only this, but the new ME2 pipeline also provides a nice uplift on NGLs and one we think is underestimated by the Street. Antero is really a 3 to 4-year story and as we witnessed in Q4 not many investors can hold on to the position given the heightened volatility.

We think there is substantial value in the industry-leading liquids exposure, along with scarcity value of the contiguous acreage blocks in the liquid-rich economic areas of the Appalachian basin. So the current bet is basically, either the gas strip elevates from here or the oil strip trends higher, and we think it is highly unlikely both continue to decline materially from these levels. Near term there are soft catalysts with the simplification strategy just completed, the ME2 uplift throughout 2019, and the possibility of potential AM share sales to finance share buybacks and/or further debt reduction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is intended for informational purposes only and you, the reader, should not make any financial, investment, or trading decisions based upon the author's commentary. Although the information set forth above has been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable, the author does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the information's accuracy or completeness, nor does the author recommend that the above information serve as the basis of any investment decision. Before investing in a security, readers should carefully consider their financial positions and risk tolerances to determine if such a stock selection is appropriate. At any time, the author of this report may trade in or out of any securities that are mentioned in the report as long or short positions in his own personal portfolio or in client portfolios that he manages without disclosing this information. At the time this report was published, the author had a long position in AR either in his personal account or in accounts that he managed for others.