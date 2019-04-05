What Happened To Walgreens?

This slowing trend in an already tough retail industry will continue to pressure the stock even after the recent sell-off.

It's a few months ago since I wrote my last article covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Back then, I said that the stock remains a great long-term investment and that I was not going to buy the stock as a trade because of its severe underperformance. The good news is that the underperformance was indeed the right call. The only problem is that the stock is way down which might massively increase the time before long-term investors start seeing new highs. All things considered, it's time the company starts to increase margins again given that the most recent Q2/2019 earnings did came in very weak.

Source: Business Roundtable

Sales Are OK, Earnings Are Not

Let's start by addressing the problem. Q2 earnings of the 2019 fiscal year came in at $1.64 which is $0.06 below expectations of $1.70. Adjusted EPS is also 5.4% lower compared to the prior-year quarter when adjusted EPS reached $1.73. Back then, the growth rate was at a solid 27%. This is the first time of the current cycle that the company is reporting EPS contraction. It is also happening without signs of serious weakness given that prior quarters all had solid EPS growth without showing a downtrend.

Source: Estimize

To track down the problem, we need to look at sales growth first. Sales came in at $34.52 billion which is below expectations of $34.84 billion. Sales growth hit 4.6% which is the slowest number since Q3 of 2017. Sales on a constant currency base are up 6.7%.

Sales of retail pharmacy USA increased 7.3% to $26.257 billion in Q2. Q2 market share of USA pharmacy was up 90 basis points to 22.3% with prescription comps being up 1.8% which is down 20 basis points compared to Q1 of 2019. Adjusted gross profit was down 3.5% with adjusted operating margins being down 1.2 points to 5.5%. Gross margins suffered from high year on year reimbursements with fewer opportunities to mitigate these negative factors.

Companywide adjusted operating income was down 10.4% and down 9.3% on a constant currency base.

International pharmacy sales declined 1.2% to $3.08 billion with adjusted operating margins being down 0.1 points. Adjusted operating income was down 2.1% to $256 million. Overall, the company mentions a challenging market in the UK but is happy that the overall market share is stable.

Pharmaceuticals wholesale did report both higher sales and higher operating income. Sales improved 9.1% to $5.74 billion with adjusted operating income rising 3.0%. Unfortunately, adjusted operating margins are down 0.1 points. Sales were supported by strong emerging markets while the quarter also included a 2.1% revenue tailwind from a UK customer contract change.

All things considered, the graph below shows the real problem a bit better. Operating income is still close to its highs, but the trend has weakened significantly since 2016. Momentum is gone and downside risks are rising. Especially when looking at operating margins that are about to take out the 2015 lows. That's why weak sales cause investors to sell. If this trend is being hit with sales growth slowing down, I think we might see a further drop of operating income.

Data by YCharts

And it's not like the company is not aware of these problems/challenges. Walgreens is working on a plan to accelerate growth in priority areas. Digitalization, the transformation of retail offering and neighborhood health destinations are 3 ways to increase growth. The long-term business model is focused to transform these plans even more aggressively with once again a focus on operational excellence as the company calls it. This transformation also includes annual cost savings of $1.5 billion by 2022 with policy improvements starting in Q3 of the 2019 fiscal year (current quarter).

Nonetheless, the fiscal year 2019 guidance as seen below does not at all seem like things are looking good. Everything is mentioned from pressure on gross margins and weak retail in the UK. It becomes quite obvious that the company is in a tough situation and most traders might have the picture of slowing operating margins stuck in the back of their heads.

Source: Walgreens Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

Almost needless to say, the stock had an ugly drop after earnings. Walgreens is now down 20% year-to-date with a stock price at multi-year lows. The stock started to weaken in 2015 along with retail stocks in general. The Retail ETF (XRT) is also below 2015 levels. So, it's not a problem only Walgreens has but something that has been going on for quite a while now.

Source: FINVIZ

At this point, the stock is trading at 10.4 times earnings with a forward P/E ratio of 8.0. The PEG ratio is at 1.15. In other words, the stock is not 'expensive' by any means and traders are well aware of the low expectations. The dividend yield is at 3.2%.

All things considered I am still not buying. Retail is not a good place to be right now regardless whether companies sell cyclical or non-cyclical products. There are only a few companies out there that are able to grow or sustain margins. Walgreens is not one of them and I doubt this will change over the next 2-3 quarters. Some long-term investors might add at current valuation levels, but I think the stock will remain below the highs for quite some time. The best time to buy is when consumer sentiment starts to bottom which could give the entire industry some much needed upside momentum. For now, I think we need to stay cautious despite the significant post-earnings drop that pushed valuation indicators to levels that might seem 'cheap'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.