Brookfield Renewable Partners' CAFD Is Lower Than Its Seems

Since publishing my YieldCo guide article, many readers have asked about Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). This is an atypical YieldCo and I find it an interesting company due to its hydropower assets that are responsible for 76% of its long-term average generation. The financial reporting is quite transparent while its business activities are relatively straightforward, which quickly pulls the discussion towards recurring CAFD per share.

Colombia hydro plant owned by BEP. Source: BEP.

Company CAFD calculation

It is fair to say that hydropower plants are much more durable than solar or wind, both technically and economically. This increases the debt it can take on and materially increases the payback period. Perhaps debt could be seen as perpetual; at least that is how the company sees it as we can infer from the table below. There is no amortization taken on hydro assets in CAFD. Instead, the company accounts for sustaining CAPEX. I think that not taking amortization is somewhat aggressive, but not unreasonable.

Source: 4Q18 supplement.

The table below is interesting for the explanatory sub-notes and the clear cut overview that payout is stretched. It also shows annualized figures, which are most useful going forward. Note that the long-term payout target is 70% of FFO according to the same presentation.

Source: 4Q18 supplement.

Furthermore, the company is quite creative with its calculations and does not list actual principal repayments for 'Wind and solar amortization', but takes assumptions on asset life instead. From a fundamental, long-term perspective, this is a reasonable approach and perhaps all YieldCos should it. However, other YieldCos use a much more conservative approach in calculating CAFD, and it is better for the sake of comparability to adjust the CAFD of BEP for its reporting ingenuity.

Comparable recurring CAFD

In order to adjust the CAFD, we need debt levels, duration, and interest rates on solar, wind and other projects. The table below shows a nice overview of these on a proportionate basis.

Source: 2018 Annual report, p. 37.

Using actual loan terms, like other YieldCos do, results in a total annual debt service of about $400m (using PMT formula in MS Excel with term, interest rate and debt levels as input). Right now, the company only accounts for $242m ($150m in interest plus $92m amortization) so subtracting a further $158m ($400m-$242m) from CAFD will make it more comparable to other YieldCos. This would change the comparable annualized payout ratio to 127%. I must admit that assets are not that old and that remaining loan terms are a bit short compared to other YieldCos. I therefore generously add 3 years to each weighted average loan term, which brings the loan terms in-line with peers (which are at roughly 13 years) and takes the total ‘hit’ down from $158m to $83m. I think this is generous because longer loan terms usually entail higher interest rates that comparable YieldCos do suffer. Also, there is some refinancing risk when employing this method. Due to the hydro debt and high amount of corporate debt, refinancing risk for BEP is much higher than for other YieldCos, who commonly pay down most of their project debt at a fixed rate well within ~15 years.

A second adjustment for CAFD is that gains on asset sales aren’t a recurring source of income.

Source: author’s own calculations, using annualized distributions according to the company 4Q18 supplement information document.

Using the recurring CAFD from the table above shows a much worse payout ratio than the company calculations do. This is a good moment to put the figures in full perspective of the market, i.e. other YieldCos.

Valuation

As regular readers have become used to, I updated my table with relevant YieldCo multiples. It looks like BEP’s corporate (recourse) debt is not excessive compared to that of peers. On the other hand, equity valuation looks a bit stretched.

From a bullish viewpoint, one could argue that as ~85% of pro forma CAFD comes from hydro assets, which are not depreciating anything like solar or wind, a lower current equity CAFD yield is justified. Considering the asset base, BEP looks a lot better than similarly valued NEP, especially if it can achieve similar growth. As we have seen with NEP, I am quite critical of their growth model of using expensive shares to buy fairly valued assets. Another strong point of BEP is that it can increase the debt load of its hydro assets which does not affect CAFD.

A bear would argue that the CAFD yield is just 4.8% and BEP has no special ability to purchase assets below market price. The bear would also add that 35% of the long-term average energy generation is in Colombia and Brazil where interest rates and equity risk premiums are higher than in the North America. Furthermore, the pre-tax average interest rate of 5.8% that BEP pays on its hydro assets debt is higher than the 4.8% CAFD yield of its equity, so issuing more debt wouldn’t make a lot of sense from that perspective.

Source: author’s own calculations. NEP debt is adjusted for proportionate share in OpCo. All CAFD run rates are as of year-end 2018 and exclude future acquisitions. For NEP, I did credit 2019 acquisitions in 2019 CAFD and I used 56.1m shares outstanding. TERP CAFD run rate includes management cost savings target. PEGI 2018 CAFD figures are adjusted for a couple of items, like stock based-compensation. * EV/’19 CAFD is (corporate debt + market cap)/(2019e CAFD + after tax corporate interest expense). ** Annualized current dividend divided by CAFD run-rate estimate.

I think it is reasonable to believe that BEP can grow CAFD per share by maybe 1% to 2% annually through the increase of power prices over time and new projects (to cover for depreciating wind & solar plants). A discount rate of 8% looks reasonable but low, considering geographies of assets and the company’s leverage profile. To be fairly valued, the company should, within a short period of time, increase recurring CAFD to about $600m ($9.8bn x (8%-2%)) or by 27% from its $466m base without issuing new shares. We should also bear in mind that debt maturity is not long compared to other YieldCos. Until they manage to increase CAFD, the company keeps paying out the amortization for wind and solar debt, as well as its capex budget for hydro plants to shareholders. At some point, BEP has to deal with the dividend or increase payout target and accept higher leverage.

The best reason to stay away now is the likelihood of a dividend cut and possible absence of dividend increases, to which shareholders who are accustomed to increasing dividends don’t tend to respond well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.