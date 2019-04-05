Buy VTSAX To Keep It Simple

Background

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) is the world's largest mutual fund. The fund, as of February 28, 2019 has an astounding $757 billion under management and holds 3,573 individual companies. Vanguard is one of the largest investment management companies in the world and is well known for their low cost fund offerings. Vanguard was founded by the late John Bogle who revolutionized the low cost index fund investing movement. In this article, we will break down the characteristics of the fund, who the fund is suitable for, and some reasonable investment alternatives.

VTSAX Fund Profile

The fund profile of VTSAX describes the product summary as follows, "Created in 1992, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is designed to provide investors with exposure to the entire U.S. equity market, including small-, mid-, and large-cap growth and value stocks. The fund's key attributes are its low costs, broad diversification, and the potential for tax efficiency." More simply, the fund essentially tracks the U.S. stock market in the most cost efficient way possible.

The VTSAX mutual fund has a minimum investment of $3,000. This was changed in late 2018 as the prior minimum investment in VTSAX was $10,000. The $3,000 minimum investment is much more reasonable for the average person and allows the fund to be more widely available to retail investors. As an alternative, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) can be purchased in any quantity (minimum 1 share) to replicate the performance of VTSAX.

VTSAX holds the all the big names that you may expect a U.S. market fund to hold in their top 10 largest holdings.

Source: VTSAX Fund Profile

As shown, the 10 largest holdings of the fund represent 17.9% of the total net assets of the fund. This allocation does raise the question of concentration risk within these 10 companies. However, the sector diversification achieved through these 10 names is more reassuring. That being said, a look at the overall sector diversification held by VTSAX fund is warranted.

Source: VTSAX Fund Profile

This portfolio composition reveals that the fund does have some concentration risk in the technology and financial sectors, which make up almost 39% of the fund. It should however be noted that the weightings of these two particular sectors are not that uncommon when compared to other total U.S. market mutual funds or ETFs.

Performance

VTSAX's three year performance chart is provided below. The performance of the S&P 500 has been added for comparative purposes.

Data by YCharts

As shown above, VTSAX has tracked the S&P 500 almost identically over the bull run in the market for the preceding three year period.

Who Should Invest in VTSAX

Per the Vanguard fund profile "Investors looking for a low-cost way to gain broad exposure to the U.S. stock market who are willing to accept the volatility that comes with stock market investing may wish to consider this fund as either a core equity holding or your only domestic stock fund."

VTSAX is a great way for a passive investor to make one fund purchase and simplify their portfolio. Clearly, this is only reasonable if you are able to accept the volatility of the broad U.S. market and accept the risk of not adding diversification international equities or through bonds. I think VTSAX is effective at replicating the domestic equity component of a balanced portfolio. Further diversification through bonds, international equities and other vehicles would be preferable for many investors.

The idea of being a passive investor in a fund like VTSAX is to buy and hold for the long term and not try outsmart that market by actively trading a brokerage account. As most retail investors are not able to beat the market return of the long-term, the buy and hold approach in a broad based fund like VTSAX is typically recommended for most investors.

As VTSAX is a mutual fund, there are no available option markets however there are monthly options available in $0.05 spreads for VTI.

Fees

Per Vanguard, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.04% and the current net assets of the fund are $757 billion as of February 28, 2019. This is clearly one of the greatest benefits of the fund as the ultra-low expense ratio allows investors to keep more of their returns. At the current net asset level of the fund, Vanguard would be earning approximately $3 billion annually for managing the fund.

Distributions

A nice benefit of owning the U.S. market through a fund like VTSAX, is being able to enjoy the regular dividend distributions in addition to the capital appreciation. The current yield of the fund is 1.88%. Dividends are declared and paid quarterly with the most recent dividends being shown below

Source: (Vanguard Website )

Alternatives to VTSAX

Some alternatives to VTSAX are provided below. Generally, the funds are quite similar and as such the differentiating factors have been highlighted.

Fidelity ZERO Total Stock Market Index Fund (FZROX)

This fund, similar to VTSAX replicates the total U.S. stock market index. It is attractive as there actually no management fee charged by Fidelity. The drawback however of investing in this fund is that it is only available to Fidelity customers.

Source: FZROX Fund Profile

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

This fund is very similar to VTSAX however it only holds approximately 500 companies versus the 3,700 companies held by VTSAX. The fees are consistent across both funds at 0.04% so the only difference is the level of diversification between the fund's holdings.

Source: Vanguard VOO Fund Profile

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

This is another fund similar to VTSAX with fees of 0.03%. The fund holds over 3,500 companies and has a net asset value of over $19M. The sector exposure to technology is a bit higher than VTSAX at approximately 21%.

Source: iShares ITOT Fund Profile

In addition, as discussed above, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) can be purchased as an ETF that mirrors the performance of VTSAX if that is preferred.

Overall Takeaway

VTSAX is a great investment vehicle to purchase a large basket of U.S. companies in a cost effective manner. I do not see any reason why VTSAX will not continue to be the world's largest mutual fund. Although some similar alternatives do exist, the size and fee structure are unmatched. The simplicity of buying and holding a small number of funds would be very appealing and appropriate for most retail investors. I would recommend adding VTSAX as domestic equity component of a balanced portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.