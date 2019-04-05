A Synchronized Global Rally

For the first time in over a year, U.S. and emerging markets are trending higher in harmony as the stormy global outlook of late last year has given way to brighter skies this spring. In today’s report, we’ll discuss the remarkable improvement in the stocks of the major emerging countries in recent months. I’ll explain why this will energize and refresh the U.S. equity market and allow the major averages to easily make new highs this spring.

The financial market is becoming synchronized once again, both on the domestic level as well as globally. Overseas equity markets are moving higher in tune with the U.S. market after being out of sync for much of last year. Meanwhile in the U.S., the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has gained 15% to date this year, while the ICE Merrill Lynch U.S. high-yield index has risen by nearly 8%. This is in contrast to last year’s performance when junk bonds drastically underperformed equities. The sharp drop in Treasury yields largely accounts for the harmonization of the market for high-yield bonds and equities.

Although widespread uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war has held back the global economy from reaching its true potential, there’s a growing belief on Wall Street that a mutually beneficial compromise between both countries will soon be reached. The U.S. and China are currently conducting trade negotiations, with White House officials stating that progress has been made on key issues, including intellectual property theft and forced transfer of technology from U.S. businesses in China. Needless to say, a formal trade agreement would almost certainly stimulate the global economy by removing a major psychological barrier.

After tumbling some 37% last year, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) has rallied 16% so far this year. While EEM still has a ways to go before recovering its year-ago high, the steady comeback in the emerging markets since bottoming last October is nonetheless encouraging. It was after all the emerging markets plunge which presaged the selloff in U.S. equities in Q4 2018. With emerging markets now on the rebound, investors have one less factor to worry about as we head further into the spring.

China’s stock market, too, is in recovery mode and this has caused investors to wonder if China’s equity market strength is signaling that a favorable U.S.-China trade agreement has already been discounted. The degree to which the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) has rallied this year would seem to indicate “yes” in answer to that question. FXI, which many investors use as a benchmark for China’s stock market, made a multi-month high on Apr. 4 and is pointing to improvement in the country’s manufacturing sector.

The latest economic data supports the improved outlook for China’s manufacturing sector. The Caixin/Market Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index reading for March rose to an expansion reading for the first time in four months as Beijing’s plans for infrastructure spending and tax cuts are apparently working. According to a CNBC report:

Markit and Caixin said in a joint press release that staffing levels at China factories rose in March to mark their first expansion since October 2013. Some firms also hired additional workers to support greater production and new business developments”

An illustration of the newly re-synchronized global equity market trend can be seen below. This chart shows the positive progression of the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), which tracks the performance of a benchmark index which measures the return of global stocks, the FTSE Global All Cap Index. This ETF reflects the performance stocks in both developed and emerging markets and is a useful gauge for how well the global equity market is doing. In contrast to the performance of 2018, the global market is far healthier this year.

Turning our attention to the domestic market, the internal condition of both the NYSE and the Nasdaq have improved in recent days. The 52-week new high/new low ratio on the Big Board has recently averaged around 7:1, while even the tech sector’s new high/new low ratio has improved from the last couple of weeks. Shown below is a graph depicting the NYSE high/low ratio, which is one of my favorite measures of the internal strength in the U.S. broad market. A rising trend in this indicator reflects a healthy demand for equities, which in turn favors an upward path for stock prices in the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, even the Nasdaq’s new high/new low ratio has maintained an even keel in recent months and is well above last year’s bearish levels. Distribution (i.e. concerted selling pressure) normally shows up first in this indicator, so until we see a decline in the high/low ratios for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq, investors should lean bullish.

Investor sentiment is also still supportive of higher stock prices since many sentiment polls still reflect high levels of uncertainty. The latest poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) is a case in point. Results from the Apr. 3 poll showed that while only 35% of AAII members were bullish, 37% were neutral. The plurality of neutral sentiment here suggests that retail investors are still largely on the fence and are uncertain of the market’s intermediate-term direction.

Given that the major indices are coming off one of the best quarterly performances in a decade, the refusal of investors to turn rabidly bullish is good news. It tells us that there’s a healthy respect among participants for the trend-reversing potential of bad news on the global trade front. This is keeping the bull market’s “wall of worry” intact since short interest continues to build up periodically. As investors’ fears over the global trade outlook gradually fade, this short interest serves to fuel rallies to higher levels.

In summary, the vibrant performance in the global equity market in the last few months is an encouraging sign for the global economy, for it suggests that the market has discounted the feared slowdown in China and the emerging markets. It further suggests that there could well be good news on the U.S.-China trade front soon. The most important takeaway from this overview is that the stock markets of the U.S. and other major countries are getting back in sync, which is almost always good news for investors. Accordingly, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish posture on equities and expecting more improvement on the global front in the months ahead.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.00 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.