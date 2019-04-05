ConocoPhillips: Great Performance But Wait For A Lower Entry Point

On the other hand, as a pure upstream company, COP is much more leveraged to the price of oil and natural gas than the well-known oil majors.

ConocoPhillips (COP) enjoys strong business momentum thanks to its high production growth and the elevated price of oil. The company suffered during the downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2017, but it is now recovering, with exciting growth prospects. Nevertheless, the market has already priced a significant portion of future growth in the stock.

Business overview

ConocoPhillips is the largest independent oil and gas producer in the world, with an average daily production of 1.3 M barrels per day. As it is a pure upstream company, it is much more leveraged to the price of oil than the well-known integrated oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and BP (BP), which generate a meaningful portion of their earnings from their downstream segments (refining, chemicals, and marketing).

This difference was prominent in the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the price of oil and natural gas and lasted from 2014 to 2017. ConocoPhillips posted excessive losses in 2015 ($1.39 per share) and 2016 ($2.52 per share), whereas all the oil majors remained profitable in 2015. Only Chevron and BP posted marginal losses in 2016. Due to the extreme sensitivity of ConocoPhillips to the underlying commodity prices, investors who are risk-averse or are afraid of renewed pressure on the price of oil and natural gas should avoid the stock and look at its integrated peers.

On the other hand, as leverage is a double-edged sword, ConocoPhillips has benefited the most from the rebound of the oil price since early 2016. To be sure, the company grew its earnings per share more than 7-fold last year, from $0.61 in 2017 to $4.54 in 2018, thanks to its 5% production growth but mostly thanks to the rally of the oil price.

Growth prospects

The outlook of the oil market is certainly positive for ConocoPhillips. The almost unprecedented compliance of OPEC on production quotas and the supply disruptions in Venezuela mitigate the effect of the supply growth in the U.S. In addition, demand for oil continues to grow by more than 1.0 M barrels per day year after year and is poised to exceed the milestone of 100.0 M barrels per day on average this year for the first time in history. It is thus reasonable to expect the price of oil to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, ConocoPhillips is growing its production at a high rate. It grew its output by 5% last year and expects to grow its output by at least another 5% this year, from 1.24 M barrels per day to 1.30-1.35 barrels per day. The company also achieved a 109% organic reserve replacement ratio last year, which bodes well for its future growth prospects.

Furthermore, the company seems to have learned its lesson well from the recent downturn. This year, it will direct essentially all its investments on reserves that are profitable even at a price of oil below $40. It has adopted this strict screening strategy since the onset of the downturn in the sector and has thus reduced its breakeven point, at which it covers its dividend and its sustaining capital expenses, to an oil price of $40. This is a major improvement from the past when the company lost approximately $1 B on its drilling rights in US Arctic and its deep-water business in Senegal, as those reserves were uneconomical for production.

The results of the high-grading process of the asset portfolio are evident in the chart below.

Source: Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips grew its resource base by 7% last year, from 15 B to 16 B barrels of oil equivalent. Even better, it significantly increased the portion of its reserves that have a cost of production below $30 per barrel and the portion that has a production cost in the range $30-40 per barrel. As a result, ConocoPhillips now benefits not only from its strong production growth but also from the great expansion of its margins.

It is also worth noting that the company has become the U.S. producer with the lowest sustaining capital for flat production, i.e., the investment required to maintain flat production. This is a significant competitive advantage, which renders ConocoPhillips more resilient than its pure upstream peers in the event of a downturn.

Dividend - debt

Despite the fierce downturn of the energy sector during 2014-2017, all the oil majors avoided cutting their dividends even though their cash flows temporarily fell much lower than their dividends. ConocoPhillips did not manage to defend its dividend, as it was much more exposed to the collapse of the price of oil and natural gas than its integrated peers. Consequently, it slashed its dividend by 66% in early 2016.

While that move might have disappointed income-oriented investors, it was certainly a move in the right direction. Thanks to the dividend cut and the ongoing recovery of its business, ConocoPhillips has reduced its debt load at an impressive pace in recent years. More precisely, it has reduced its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) by 50%, from $52.7 B in 2014 to $26.3 B. As a result, its net debt is just about four times the annual earnings of the company and hence it is markedly low. This helps explain the "A" rating that the company has received from the three major credit rating agencies.

The impressive debt reduction is important for two reasons. First of all, it boosts the earnings of the company via lower interest expense. Moreover, it greatly protects the company in the event of a future downturn, such as a recession. While such a downturn is not on the horizon right now, investors should always remember that no-one can time them. In addition, a recession has not shown up for a whole decade. Therefore, a strong balance sheet is very important, particularly in the case of ConocoPhillips, which is extremely sensitive to the underlying commodity prices.

Valuation

ConocoPhillips is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.6. On the one hand, the stock deserves to have a somewhat rich valuation thanks to its promising growth prospects and the drastic improvement in its asset portfolio in recent years. On the other hand, this P/E ratio is high for such a highly cyclical company, which is vulnerable to downturns. It is thus evident that the market has appreciated the great improvement in the prospects of the company and has already priced a significant portion of future growth in the stock.

Final thoughts

ConocoPhillips has emerged much stronger from the downturn of the energy sector thanks to the drastic improvement of its asset portfolio. The company is ideally positioned to benefit from the strength in the price of oil while it has minimized its debt and has thus become less vulnerable to a potential downturn. Therefore, those who have strong conviction in higher oil prices in the upcoming years should consider purchasing the stock, even at its somewhat premium valuation. On the other hand, the market has already appreciated the improved prospects of the company to a great extent. Therefore, I advise risk-averse investors to wait for a lower entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.