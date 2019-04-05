Vera Bradley Is Much Improved - But Is It Cheap Enough?

Last week, the always-excellent Matt Levine at Bloomberg highlighted a study showing that Wall Street analysts suffer from a "first impression bias". If those analysts start covering a company when it's struggling, their forecasts tend to be more pessimistic going forward, and the converse is true as well.

The study reminded me of my experience with retailer Vera Bradley (VRA). When I first started following the stock closely a few years back, the company was in the midst of what looked like an outright collapse:

Source: Author. Fiscal years end near the end of January. FY20 revenue estimate based on midpoint of company guidance; EBITDA derived from midpoints of guidance and author estimates

And, VRA seemed like one of the better short targets in a retail sector that seemingly had a wealth of such opportunities. Earnings and same-store sales were headed in the wrong direction. The then-nascent 'athleisure' trend and even the ubiquity of smartphones suggested secular demand issues for large, usually cotton, bags. The company's turnaround plan, including a quickly-aborted plan to target a customer named the "Day Maker", seemed unlikely to succeed. Yet, in context of mall-based retailers in particular, VRA still wasn't particularly cheap. I indeed shorted VRA on two separate occasions, and profitably both times.

Over the last eighteen months or so, I've been watching VRA closely for another opportunity. But, over that time, Vera Bradley slowly has started to change my mind. I wrote at the beginning of this year that the stock actually had a bull case. And indeed, a well-received Q4 report last month led to a big jump in VRA shares:

Whether it's a still-lingering bias or concerns about the industry (or more likely a bit of both), I still can't get fully behind VRA at these levels. But a path to longer-term gains now is visible. Management credibility has been restored (at least for now). Meanwhile, valuation isn't cheap, particularly by retail standards, but there's room for upside. VRA at worst seems off the short candidate list, and with continued execution, there's value to be had here.

A Solid FY19 (Honestly)

Neither Vera Bradley's Q4 results, nor full-year numbers, seem to suggest much in the way of optimism. Sales in Q4 fell over 10%, capping off a year in which revenue declined 8%+. Earnings numbers look a bit better, but adjusted EPS still declined a penny in FY19 (ending January), including a 24% decline ($0.25 vs $0.33) in Q4.

But the numbers, particularly on the top line, were supposed to be ugly this year. Vera Bradley dramatically pulled back on clearance sales this year, looking to restore its brand and improve margins. The plan for fiscal 2019 was to improve the underlying health of the business, setting the company up for a return to growth in fiscal 2020 and beyond.

From that standpoint, fiscal 2019 has been a success, even if the numbers don't appear to show it. And, the results help the bull case from both a fundamental and a qualitative standpoint.

Fundamentally, lower revenue and lighter EPS might not seem like good news. But, again, the reductions were planned, and in that context, the results for FY19 actually seem strong. Full-price selling, per management commentary, rose double digits in each of the first three quarters, and CEO Rob Wallstrom said on the Q4 call that growth in the final quarter was even stronger. Thanks to lower clearance, gross margin increased 120 bps year over year.

SG&A did deleverage, owing to the lower revenue base. But the company met its cost reduction target, with the figure falling 4.2% against FY18's adjusted figure. (One note of minor concern: Vera Bradley actually missed the high end of Q4 guidance by $100K.)

The performance was in line with what management and investors expected, and that in and of itself is good news for the stock from a qualitative standpoint. This is a company that's dealt with a number of guidance misses and downward revisions in the last few years. Its original turnaround plan under Wallstrom sounded all too much like so many initiatives in the sector did at the time: basically, just doing things better, rather than grappling with the sea changes caused by the growth of e-commerce and 'omnichannel' efforts elsewhere.

In FY19, however, the plan made more sense. The excessive clearance was harming not only the company-owned business but its important Indirect segment, which sells to department and specialty stores. The brand was being devalued. Vera Bradley stepped up its data analysis efforts and put in design "guardrails", as Wallstrom has termed them, to make better products that were more attractive to customers.

And so, even if the headline numbers look ugly, Vera Bradley did deliver on its plans for fiscal 2019. In fact, its fundamental performance was better than the company projected in Q4 FY18 results:

Metric Original Guidance Actual Results Revenue $405-$425M $416.1M Gross Margin "flat to slightly up" vs. 56.1% 57.3% SG&A $210M-$215M $212.0M EPS $0.35-$0.45 $0.59

It's not a great year, to be sure, and the comparisons need to be kept in mind. The six-year comp stack is now negative 39.4%. Still, Vera Bradley did what it said it was going to do, and that in and of itself is important. And, it does seem like the company has set up itself for improvement, at least based on guidance for FY20.

Looking to Fiscal 2020 And Beyond

Guidance, too, helps the bull case from both fundamental and a 'story' perspectives. Fundamentally, the reason for optimism is rather obvious: Vera Bradley is guiding for growth. Revenue is guided up 1-5%, including a "low single digit" increase in same-store sales, per the call. That includes a flat to positive performance in Indirect - which is expected to gain strength after a first quarter decline.

Gross margin is expected to be flattish but a still-healthy 57.3%, which actually represented a peak figure for this decade. SG&A should be leveraged, leading to modest EPS growth, with Vera Bradley guiding for $0.64-0.74 in EPS against FY19's $0.59.

At 6.5x EV/EBITDA (based on my FY20 estimate) and backing out cash, 13x FY20 EPS (at the midpoint of guidance), VRA really isn't pricing in much in the way of growth. If FY20 is the start of a multi-year growth cycle - as the company recaptures lost customers and better manages COGS and SG&A - VRA simply is too cheap.

Meanwhile, the fact that Vera Bradley underpromised in FY19 helps drive some confidence in the FY20 outlook. More broadly, there's a sense that there's finally a plan here that's working, and a management team in firmer control of the business. I wrote a little over a year ago that the company was "heading into the fifth year of a 'turnaround' with basically zero progress made." A year later, Vera Bradley has made progress, and the plan seems sustainable and logical in the context of the current retail climate.

Vera Bradley is cutting full-line stores, closing 10 last year, and targeting a similar amount this year, with another 20 (of a current 99) on the chopping block. The e-commerce channel surprisingly has seen sharp declines - 24.7% in FY19, per the 10-K - but that's been in part because Vera Bradley used its website in large part for clearance. Better product and a focus on full-price selling should be able to reverse that trend at some point.

Like so many retailers, Vera Bradley is shrinking its footprint - which makes sense. And, it's helping the balance sheet as well: operating lease commitments were $187.7 million at year-end, down from $203.5 million the year before.

There are some concerns in the factory channel, where Vera Bradley has focused its expansion plans (adding six stores in FY19, for instance). Traffic has been light (which management believes is a broader problem, not a demand/product issue). It's worth noting that Wallstrom, in his prepared remarks on the Q4 call, called out an "over 20%" increase in full-price selling in the full-line and e-commerce channels for the full year. Given commentary in past quarters about double-digit full-price growth overall, the implication is that the factory business isn't doing all that well. But Vera Bradley at least has the option to pause that expansion, too, with traffic better than expected in Q4 but slower than desired in Q1, according to CFO John Enwright on the Q4 call.

Again, taking a broad look, there's a coherent plan here and, perhaps, a logical path. Vera Bradley is leaner, thanks to cost-cutting and improved product development. It's nimbler, with less reliance on clearance sales and plenty of flexibility in operating leases. The strategy of managing costs and the footprint makes so much more sense than plans just a few years ago to try and target additional demographics in an attempt to drive growth and leverage expenses.

The projected improvement in the indirect channel is huge: that business has been collapsing, with revenue down 64% in the last six years. But it's still quite important, driving one-third of segment-level operating income in FY19, per figures from the 10-K. And, the strength in full-price selling in FY19 and (hopefully) FY20 shows that there's still value in the brand across the different channels.

Should Vera Bradley keep improving results, that brand could be of interest to Tapestry (TPR) or Capri (CPRI) (formerly Michael Kors), which could use their expanded distribution reach to drive better growth. At 6.5x EV/EBITDA, a couple of years' worth of growth and a premium in a takeover would drive solid gains in VRA shares from current levels.

Valuation and Concerns

And yet, there are nagging concerns. As far as valuation goes, VRA is cheap by market standards - but 6x+ EBITDA and 13x EPS both are generally above sector averages. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is in the same range, and that's an intriguing story. I'm still pounding the table for Gap (GPS), which is slightly cheaper despite largely being an Old Navy story.

Multiples in the retail sector remain low because investors still don't entirely trust the industry. And, it's difficult to disentangle VRA from those fears. Even with full-line cuts, this still is a mall-heavy story - plus one with a reliance on an outlet channel that is starting to look a bit wobbly.

Management does look more on top of the ball, but it's not guaranteed that fiscal 2020 guidance will be hit. And even that guidance looks perhaps more disappointing in context. Any growth is welcome after the past six years. But are 1% or 2% comps really that impressive against a -39% stack? To ask a question I've asked many times in the past few years when it comes to retailers, if 1-2% growth is what the company can post in a good economy, against easy comparisons, what on Earth happens when consumer spending moderates at all?

The story is better, but that story to me looked like a slam-dunk short opportunity eighteen months ago. It's not great. This isn't Lululemon (LULU). Even those 'cheap' multiples are pricing in flat to low growth consistently - which Vera Bradley and most other retailers haven't been able to deliver for most of this decade. I'd much rather see something close to 10x EPS and 5x EBITDA - in other words, $9-10 - which prices in more of the risk and suggests that growth in FY21 almost certainly leads the stock higher.

Again, fresh eyes may see this differently, and there is a path to upside. Wallstrom and the management team deserve credit for making progress last year, even if took a bit longer than investors would have liked to get there. But it's too early in the story to get excited over a valuation that prices in any growth, and investors willing to take on retail risk have no shortage of similarly-priced options. The short case seems busted (and short interest has shrunk under 10% for the first time I can remember), but that doesn't, in turn, mean the long case is bulletproof. It's better - but, at $13, not quite good enough.

