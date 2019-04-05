Pretium Resources To Finally Return Back To The $12 Level?

Pretium Resources (PVG) started the month of April in big style. On April 3, the company announced that the ramp-up of the Brucejack mine throughput to 3,800 tpd is well underway, the targeted throughput rate should be reached by the end of 2019. The underground development rate is approaching the 1,000 meters per month level, which is Pretium's targeted rate at which the 3,800 tpd operation should be sustainable easily. Moreover, the company re-affirmed its 2019 production guidance of 390,000-420,000 toz gold. However, there was also a piece of not so positive news in the news release. Although the overall 2019 guidance should be met, the management prepares Pretium's investors for a potentially relatively weak H1:

During the first quarter, mining operations have prioritized increasing the development rate to 1,000 meters per month and opening up the deposit to allow access to a greater number of stopes to support a 3,800 tonnes per day mining rate by year end. As the mine continues to sequence through a lower grade area of the Valley of the Kings, all stopes above cut-off grade of approximately 5.0 grams per tonne gold are being mined as they become available for production. Accordingly, gold grade is expected to average approximately 10.4 grams per tonne over the course of 2019; both grade and tonnes are expected to be higher in the second half of the year.

As the average 2019 gold grade is expected at 10.4 g/t and the grades as well as the volume of processed ore should be higher in H2, it is possible to expect quite disappointing grades in H1. My guess is that it could be somewhere in the 7-8 g/t range. It is not good news, because, given Pretium's recent history, it is possible to expect another share price decline as soon as similar numbers are announced in a news release.

Much more positive was the second news release, made on April 4. The company released an updated resource and reserve estimate and an updated 14-year mine plan. According to the newest estimate, the Valley of the Kings and the West Zone at the Brucejack mine should contain reserves of 6.4 million toz gold and 30.5 million toz silver, at a gold grade of 12.6 g/t and silver grade of 59.3 g/t. The total measured, indicated and inferred resources (including reserves) contain 11.5 million toz gold and 61.7 million toz silver, at a gold grade of 13.6 g/t and silver grade of 72.7 g/t. The comparison of reserves and resources shows that there is a good potential that the reserves will experience further growth. This is one of the targets of the current drill campaign consisting of 70,000 meters of drilling.

Source: Pretium Resources

The original mine plan was updated in order to reflect some of the recent events and findings. The new reserve grade was lowered from 14.4 g/t to 12.6 g/t gold (table below), due to a higher level of internal waste than originally anticipated. This isn't good news and normally, it would have a negative impact on project economics. However, the expansion of the throughput rate from 2,700 to 3,800 tpd more than compensates the negative impacts of the gold grade decline. Due to the higher throughput rate, the average annual production is estimated at 441,000 toz gold, which is 9.2% above the old mine plan. On the other hand, the higher throughput also means a shorter mine life. It declined from 14 to 18 years.

Source: Own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

As shown in the charts above, the gold production is concentrated into the first 10 years, when the average annual gold production should reach the 525,000 toz level. The highest gold production should be recorded in 2025, at 613,000 toz gold. On the other hand, the silver production should be significantly higher in the second half of the initial mine life, peaking in 2028 at 4.371 million toz.

The life of mine average AISC should be $539, which is still a great number. As a result, the after-tax NPV(5%) is estimated at $2.587 billion, at a gold price of $1,300/toz, silver price of $16.9/toz and USD/CAD exchange rate of 0.775. Even at a much lower metals prices of $1,100/toz gold and $16.9/toz silver, the after-tax NPV(5%) is slightly more than $2 billion. Source: Pretium Resources

Right now, Pretium's share price stands at $8.86. After the updated mine plan was announced, it jumped by 8.58% which is definitely a positive sign. The current market capitalization of the company is $1.5 billion. As of the end of 2018, the company held cash of $45 million and debt around $540 million, which means a net debt of approximately $500 million. As a result, Pretium's enterprise value is approximately $2 billion. It leaves some upside left, even if only the Brucejack mine with its current mine plan is taken into account.

However, there is a high probability that a significant potential of the sizeable resources will be converted into reserves. Moreover, the deposit is still open in several directions and at depth. And it is important not to forget about the Snowfield project. Yes, Snowfield is low-grade, but it is really large, containing measured, indicated and inferred resources of almost 35 million toz gold, 127 million toz silver, 4.1 billion lb copper, 386 million lb molybdenum and 34 million lb rhenium. With growing metals prices, its value will only go up.

Source: Pretium Resources

What is another positive, one of the main risks, the indebtedness, is going to be eliminated soon. The management has clearly stated that it wants to get rid of all of the debt before the end of 2022. As shown in the newest corporate presentation (table above), the cash flow available for debt service (principal repayments of the loan facility, repayment of the convertible notes and interest payments) should be absolutely sufficient even at a gold price of $1,100/toz. In theory, at the current gold price, Pretium should be able to become debt-free even in early 2021.

Given the recent history, there is the risk that some additional issues will emerge and that the grades will have to be lowered again. However, given that the new reserve estimate and the new mine plan were prepared using data and experiences collected during more than one year of active mining operations, this risk should be relatively low.

The technical analysis looks promising as well. A triangle formation has been broken and a resistance level at the $9 level is about to be tested in the coming days. This level was tested several times since September but this time, there is a good chance for a breakout. After this, another resistance stands at $10. And after $10, the way to the late 2017 highs near $12, that were reached before the issues at Brucejack have started, should be clear. The RSI is below 60 and the stock can keep on climbing for some time before it reaches the overbought territory.

Conclusion

Pretium Resources announced some good news. The mine expansion is well underway and the new mine plan shows notably improved economics of the Brucejack mine. The after-tax NPV(5%) is almost $2.6 billion at the current gold price and the mine should be able to generate operating cash flow of $1.7 billion over the next five years. The management has also provided a plan of how to get rid of all of the debt over the next four years.

Pretium's stock price chart looks good as well. Right now, there seems to be a very good chance to attack the resistance at $10. However, the bull run may be only short-lived. And even if the $10 level is broken and the late 2017 levels are reached, the share price may dive again, as soon as the Q1 production numbers are released. As indicated by the April 3 news release, the Q1 and Q2 results probably won't impress too much. For a sustainable attack of the record highs, we will have to probably wait for the second half of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.