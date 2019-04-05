5 Reasons I Am Doubling Down On CEF

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) is a closed-end fund that holds gold and silver bullion. Given my bullish take on precious metals at this stage of the economic cycle, I believe it is one of the best ways to invest right now. Read on to learn the five reasons why:

1. Favorable Outlook For Precious Metals

Precious metals might be the most undervalued asset class today with numerous tailwinds and low long-term downside risk. Backed by millennia as the premier form of money and a stable store of wealth, gold, and silver have - to borrow a term from Warren Buffett - perhaps the ultimate "moat" protecting their intrinsic value over the long term and have proven to be an ideal safe-haven asset during times of economic and/or geopolitical uncertainty. Additionally, they have several key tailwinds that should push their value higher in the months and years to come.

First, new supply coming to market is dwindling. The drop in gold prices off of the highs seen earlier this decade has made it less economical to mine gold, resulting in both fewer mines as well as shorter mine lifespans. This will inevitably lead to less gold production and possibly a supply crunch that would boost prices.

Second, U.S. and global monetary policy are very conducive to gold and silver appreciation. The US Federal Reserve's low interest rate policies are propping up an otherwise weak economy while also facilitating record government budget deficits. As US national, state, corporate, household, and student debts continue to soar to new highs, the central bank will feel continued pressure to keep rates low, likely leading to continued negative real rates (interest rate minus inflation rate). Economic history shows that negative real rates are a very bullish indicator for gold and silver.

Third, gold and silver are at a decade-low relative to the stock market. As the chart below indicates, the price of gold versus the value of the S&P 500 Index (SPY) is around a 10-year low while silver is at historical lows against gold. This indicates that, particularly given the aforementioned tailwinds, gold and silver are especially attractive investments right now relative to other available options.

Furthermore, even as its relative price has declined significantly, equity valuations (based on the Schiller P/E ratio) have reached their second highest levels in modern history. As a result, from a long-term perspective, it appears that precious metals have little room for decline and numerous macroeconomic factors indicating that there could be considerable upside.

2. Backed By Securely-Stored Physical Bullion

Per CEF's fact sheet, it holds "unencumbered and fully-allocated physical gold and silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form." While it does hold a tiny bit of cash to cover fund expenses and anticipated redemptions, at any given time CEF will hold at least 97% of total net assets in physical gold and silver. As far as the ratio of gold to silver in the fund itself, which is up to the fund's discretion, the ratio has been historically weighted in favor of gold (currently at 65% gold and 35% silver). While some might favor more exposure to silver due to its greater beta and historical undervaluation relative to gold, the higher weighting to gold does make the fund's share price more stable and a better portfolio safe-haven.

Another attribute of the fund that contributes to its safe-haven attribute is the fact that its shares are "without exception" backed by actual unencumbered and fully-allocated physical bullion. As a result, it does not have an unallocated account that is used to facilitate transfers of gold and silver between financial institutions that act as authorized participants. This is in stark contrast to the majority of other precious metals funds which use both allocated and unallocated gold holdings. As a result, CEF shareholders know exactly where their bullion is and that it is held directly by the fund.

Additionally, CEF allows shareholders to redeem actual bullion on a monthly basis, though the fees to conduct such redemptions are quite steep and an investor must own 100,000 units to qualify. Still, this is a feature that should keep the fund from straying too far below NAV as large scale investors could arbitrage a steep discount to NAV using this method.

Finally, the fact that the bullion is stored in Canada under the custody of the Canadian Mint and is subject to periodic inspection and audits. This not only means that it is under very secure storage but also removes the risk of a storage financial institution going bankrupt and defaulting on its bullion holdings.

Bottom line: CEF is about as safe as it gets when it comes to owning precious metals.

3. Discount To NAV

Not only does CEF offer one of the safest ways to hold precious metals but it also allows you to buy them at a discount to their net asset value.

Source

As the table above shows, shares currently trade at a greater than 4% discount, which is above their 3.5% 52-week average discount, making them even more of a bargain.

4. Tax-Advantaged

In a taxable account for U.S. investors, CEF will also qualify for long-term capital gains tax rates instead of the collectibles tax rate if held for longer than one year and the investor files a QEF form in a timely fashion. This is another feature that makes it arguably the best way to hold precious metals in a taxable account, especially if intended to be a long-term holding.

5. Competitive Fees

CEF charges an annual management/administration/storage fee of 0.4%, which isn't the cheapest rate around but is still quite reasonable compared to competing funds. The most popular gold ETF - SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) - charges a fee of 0.4% while the most popular silver ETF - iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - charges a fee of 0.5%, making CEF a cheaper (and safer, cheaper purchase price, and tax-advantaged) option for gaining exposure to both metals. Investors should know that there are cheaper options out there, however, as the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) charges a mere 0.25% per year in fees while the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust (GLDM) only charges 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Standard Silver Shares ETF (SIVR) only charges 0.3% per year for gaining exposure to silver. Still, investors should remember that these funds - though charging cheaper management fees - do not sell the bullion at a discount and also do not offer the same security or tax advantages that CEF does.

Investor Takeaway

Precious metals have a very favorable risk-reward outlook today, especially compared to the inflated valuations of stocks and bonds. CEF provides investors a very safe and inexpensive way to invest in a portfolio of gold and silver bullion and even offers them considerable tax advantages if they hold it in a taxable account. I am doubling down on this fund and encourage investors to consider strengthening their own portfolios by purchasing it as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.