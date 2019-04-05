WPT Industrial: This 5.4%-Yielding REIT Is Trading At A Discount To Its Peers

Investment Thesis

WPT Industrial (OTCQX:WPTIF) (TSX:WIR.U) owns a portfolio of industrial properties in the United States. WPT should be able to outpace its 2018 same property net operating income growth rate in 2019 thanks to strong industry fundamentals. It is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers. We believe it is a fine investment choice especially for investors seeking to have more exposure in the United States.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

WPT Industrial reported good Q4 2018 results with continual growth in its rental revenue. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased to US$24.5 million in Q4 2018 from US$22.4 million in Q4 2017. Similarly, its net operating income increased to US$17.6 million in Q4 2018 from US$16.5 million in Q4 2017. While its funds from operations per share declined slightly to US$0.216 per share in Q4 2018 from US$0.225 in Q4 2017 due to higher general & administrative and interest expenses, WPT Industrial saw its occupancy ratio increased to 99.3% in Q4 2018. This was significantly higher than Q4 2017s 97.9%. The increase in G&A was due to Q4 being the first reporting quarter with full G&A expense impact of the internalization.

Reasons why we are optimistic about WPT Industrial in 2019

Strong market fundamentals

WPT Industrial should continue to benefit from strong demand due to strong growth momentum in e-commerce sales. As can be seen from the chart below, e-commerce sales in the past 10 years has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% annually. The growth in e-commerce has resulted in strong demand for industrial properties as many businesses set up warehouse locations and distribution centers to meet the demand of shipping their products to customers.

Looking forward, we think e-commerce sales growth rate will remain robust. In addition, consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). Therefore, we expect the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states, "we are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession." This reality should provide some tailwind for WPT Industrial as 5 out of its 10 largest tenants are operating in e-commerce related businesses.

Strong SPNOI Growth expected

Thanks to strong demand for industrial properties, WPT Industrial has consistently maintained a very high occupancy rate of 98% or above in the past few years. Its occupancy ratio at the end of Q4 2018 was 99.3%. This was much higher than Q3 2018's 98.1%. The strong demand has also allowed the REIT to increase its rental rates significantly at the end of the lease terms. In 2018, WPT Industrial renewed the lease with Honeywell and XPO and increased its base rents by 8% and 10.5% respectively. Both renewals have annual base rent increase of 2%. With low vacancy rate and strong industry fundamental, we expect favorable leasing spread in 2019 for its lease expiries. This should translate into solid same property net operating income (SPNOI) growth in 2019. In fact, management in the conference call expects its 2019 SPNOI growth rate to beat the 2.4% growth rate in 2018.

Risks and Challenges

WPT Industrial faces several risks:

Risk of an economic recession

A slowdown in the overall economy (such as caused by global trade tensions) can adversely impact the demand for industrial properties. This may result in lower occupancy ratio and constrain WPT Industrial's ability to raise rental rates upon lease expiries.

Elevated supply in the United States

Demand and supply is one of the factors that investors need to consider when investing in industrial REITs. While demand continues to outpace supply in the market today, investors should keep in mind that it is not difficult to construct light industrial buildings from scratch. A lengthy period of short supply can trigger developers to construct lots of industrial buildings. This may result in over supply especially in an economic downturn.

Competitive acquisition environment

In the United States, price of industrial properties have increased significantly. As a result, capitalization rate continues to compress. WPT Industrial's capitalization rate has declined by about 9 basis points to 6.46% at the end of Q4 2018 from 6.62% at the end of 2017. We believe it will continue to be a challenge to acquire properties with above average capitalization rate. Therefore, future growth through acquisitions will not be as advantageous as in the past few years.

Attractive Valuation Dividend Yield

WPT Industrial currently trades at a price to 2018 adjusted FFO of 18.4x. This is below Granite REIT's (GRP.U) 21.4x and much lower than the 25.5x average of its U.S. peers.

The company currently pays a monthly dividend of US$0.0633 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.4%. Its dividend yield is higher than Granite REIT's 4.3% but slightly below Dream Industrial's (OTC:DREUF) 5.8%.

Investor Takeaway

WPT Industrial is a fine small-cap industrial REIT for investors with positive 2019 outlook. It continues to trade at a significant discount to its peers and pays an attractive 5.4%-yielding dividend. We believe the stock is a fine choice for investors seeking to increase exposure in the U.S. real estate market.

