Allena Pharmaceuticals: Red Flags Abound, And That Makes This A Difficult Call

On the other hand, be sure to read the risks section before making a decision; focus especially on the bad history.

Given that this is a small and relatively unknown company with solid trial data, there is a strong investment angle to it.

A number of companies are working to develop treatments for the primary form of the disease, but ALNA leads in secondary hyperoxaluria treatment development.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) is a micro-cap targeting a very specific niche indication called Hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by significantly elevated oxalate levels in the urine. Its entire pipeline is centered around various forms of this disease. Its lead drug candidate Reloxaliase is in the late stages targeting secondary enteric hyperoxaluria, and should be market ready by late 2020. The disease has no currently approved treatments, and only a few companies are working in the area. We used the IOMachine method to investigate.

The science

Excess oxalate in the urine can result from various causes, each of which goes on to produce a different kind of hyperoxaluria. In cases of overproduction of oxalate by the liver from a genetic defect, it is called primary hyperoxaluria. Where hyperoxaluria results from excess absorption of oxalate from the diet, it is called secondary hyperoxaluria. There are three types of secondary hyperoxaluria: enteric, which occurs due to an underlying gastrointestinal disorder causing the malabsorption, systemic, due to oxalate poisoning, and idiopathic, where the cause is unknown. Reloxaliase has enteric hyperoxaluria as its lead indication.

Kidney stones are typically the first signs of hyperoxaluria, and due to their extremely painful nature might need immediate intervention. A severe form could lead to kidney damage, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which can be fatal. Many situations may require a combined kidney/liver transplant.

Reloxaliase, a crystalline formulation of the enzyme oxalate decarboxylase, is a first-in-class, non-absorbed, orally administered enzyme for the treatment of hyperoxaluria. The company claims that it "has been designed to specifically degrade oxalate within the GI tract, thus limiting systemic absorption of oxalate into the bloodstream." This helps the kidneys by reducing their oxalate excretion burden.

Catalyst

Reloxaliase is in a set of two phase 3 trials targeting enteric hyperoxaluria, and the first trial is to be completed by the end of 2019. It has a set of 3 phase 2 trials in other forms of oxalate disease.

Previous trial data

Allena Pharma came out with some positive data for reloxaliase way back in 2015. Thereafter, for almost four years, the company seems to have been hibernating. This year it has suddenly come alive, with two full-fledged phase 3 trials ongoing, which have received "alignment" with the FDA on their designs. So we are ready to go.

In 2015, when reloxilase was called ALLN-177, this phase 2a open label study produced positive results, with statistically significant reduction of urinary oxalate excretion in recurrent calcium oxalate kidney stone patients with hyperoxaluria (p=0.0084). There were 16 patients, all on low oxalate diets, on high calcium and high liquid intake, as well as their standard medications (potassium citrate, thiazides, and calcium supplements) throughout the study period. There were no serious adverse events reported. Data was as follows:

The mean reduction of urinary oxalate excretion (UOx)/24-hours between baseline and treatment periods was 13.9±18.4 mg. The overall reduction was highly statistically significant (p = 0.0084); Eleven of 16 subjects had a mean UOx reduction of >5 mg/24 hours on ALLN-177 (range: 5-60.8 mg; mean 20.8 mg);

30% of patients in this study exhibited extremely high urinary oxalate levels at baseline (>80 mg range: 87-231 mg UOx/24-hours). Typically these levels are consistent with patients who have known genetic defects (primary hyperoxaluria); and

ALLN-177 was well tolerated and no significant adverse events were reported.

The two phase 3 trials, URIROX-1 and 2, differ among other things in the number of patients enrolled (124 vs. 400) and duration of treatment (4 weeks vs. 2 years). Both trials have same primary and secondary endpoints.

Consistent with FDA guidance on the accelerated approval regulatory pathway, the data package for Allena's accelerated approval filing is expected to include a conditional power estimate based on the effect of reloxaliase on reducing kidney stone disease progression, the effects of reloxaliase on reduction of UOx in the URIROX-1 and URIROX-2 trials, and further support for the model relating UOx levels to kidney stone disease progression, including available data obtained in the URIROX-2 trial. Allena expects to submit a BLA filing to the FDA after 400 patients have been randomized and followed for six months.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $146.54M, a cash balance of $64.47M as of the December quarter, and Burn is -31.84M.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

Dietary changes, high fluid intake and so on are preventive and early treatment methods. Certain non-approved medications also help, like oral oxalate binding agents such as calcium salts, and a number of other simple medications are used to varying effects. For severe disease, there are really no treatment options.

A number of companies are working to amend that. Alnylam (ALNY), for example, has an RNAi therapeutic called lumasiran in primary hyperoxaluria. Lumasiran is in phase 3 trials, with data due at the end of 2019. The company reported positive phase 1/2 data last year.

Dicerna (DRNA) has an early stage trial of DCH-PHXC in primary hyperoxaluria. A number of private companies - OxThera with its Oxabact, Amarna with its ARN001, and so on - are all working in primary hyperoxaluria.

What sets ALNA apart is that its lead indication is secondary, enteric hyperoxaluria, which is different from all these other companies. It does have plans to develop the drug in primary hyperoxaluria as well; however, the enteric/secondary form of hyperoxaluria is claimed to be a larger market, so that is a good thing.

Risks

Allena failed a previous phase 2b trial in secondary hyperoxaluria called study 713 when it failed to demonstrate a statistically significant "reduction in urinary oxalate excretion from baseline to Week 4 of the trial." Alexey Margolin and Bob Gallotto, the company's founders, previously sold off their cystic fibrosis drug candidate to Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), which was rejected by an FDA panel. It was then handed over to Anthera (ANTH), which also failed a phase 3 trial with the drug, and the stock tanked. Anthera, once a much-loved stock here at Seeking Alpha, is now valued at $2.54mn, with a share price of about 10 cents. People have lost immense amounts of money.

Reloxilase, or ALLN-177 as it was then known, is also a once-failed drug. In about 2008, it was being developed at Altus Pharma (OTC:ALTUQ), where Dr. Margolin was the Chief Scientific Officer. It completed a phase 1 safety trial, and according to the report quoted above, sometime thereafter, it must have failed a hyperoxaluria trial (actually, from this press release, it doesn't seem to have done another trial). Given the known reliability of the author here, who seems to have been following this company/drug for years, we believe in the statement that this was the "new drug that was inspired by a failed program originally worked on at Altus."

As to study 713, there is little material about this available - the company did not put out a press release according to the cited author (there is an FDA filing available, see page 2). It appears that after the failure, ALNA did some of those post hoc analyses (that we at Avisol generally decry) and saw success in a secondary endpoint: time-weighted average 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion. This is the endpoint that the FDA appears to have signed off as the primary endpoint in the URIROX studies.

Opinion

We really have little to say here. We earn our money the hard way, and I would never recommend buying a stock with this sort of red flag. That is not to say that there's any mala fide intent here. Scientific R&D is fraught with failures and sometimes miraculous successes out of longstanding failures, so there's nothing to be said here. As non-experts in the science of hyperoxaluria, we are also not in a position to judge the molecule by its merits except what data is patently available. But we are unhappy with the failure to acknowledge a failure and by the poor history we have outlined here. We will avoid ALNA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.