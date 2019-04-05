Boeing: The Two Key Risks To The 737 MAX

With the stock down just 6% from its levels before the second crash, that risk hardly seems priced in.

But customers and regulators will have their say - and there seems a legitimate chance the troubles with the MAX won't be resolved.

Investors seem increasingly confident that Boeing (BA) will manage through the concerns surrounding its 737 MAX line. As is widely known, two 737 MAX 8 planes have crashed in less than six months, leading to a worldwide grounding of the fleet. Since then, commentary has largely focused on the plane's design and the role of its MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System) software in the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

And of late, the market seems to believe that the impact on Boeing will be relatively insignificant. Even bullish analysts admit the near-term costs could be in the billions of dollars, but against a $219 billion market cap that figure isn't enough to drive significant selling pressure on Boeing stock. A 9%+ rise in Boeing shares just over the last nine sessions suggests that many bulls believe that software fixes - including one announced on Thursday - will be enough to get regulators back on board, and MAX planes back in the air. BA stock now is down just 6.3% from the levels at which it traded before the second crash, and only 11% off all-time highs reached in early March.

There's some logic to that bull case, admittedly. At the same time, however, investors seem to be ignoring very real risks to Boeing stock, and to the company's long-term growth. For two key reasons, there seems a very real chance that the 737 MAX is going to face potentially severe long-term consequences from these two crashes. And that suggests a potentially significant hit to Boeing stock.

The Bull Case for Boeing

Boeing isn't going bankrupt. (It only has about $6 billion in net debt, and the 'true' cost of a $15 billion pension liability depends on accounting assumptions.) Over one-third of operating profit, per figures from the 10-K, comes from outside the aircraft business. And while the MAX is important to Boeing, it's only one model in the company's portfolio.

From a broader standpoint, there's a reason Boeing stock has been such a star performer in recent years. The secular trend toward rising worldwide air demand is not going to reverse. Boeing's total backlog is almost unfathomable: $490.5 billion, according to the 10-K.

Meanwhile, whatever stumbles the MAX may face in coming months (or years), there's almost literally nowhere else for customers to go. Artisanal narrow-body airplane manufacturers aren't going to start advertising on podcasts. Rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has an enormous backlog of its own. As Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan put it, the 737 MAX is "too big to fail". "There is no meaningful alternative to support mass switching. It will be unrealistic for the market to reject the platform outright," Gollan wrote.

In other words, the bull argument is that this, too, shall pass. The MAX software will be fixed. Pilots will receive additional training with and understanding of MCAS and the planes more broadly. Airlines and regulators will be satisfied. The MAX will start flying again at some indeterminate point in the not-too-distant future. Airline customers needing to supply growing demand will maintain their orders - perhaps in part because they have no other choice. China's commercial airplane manufacturer, COMAC, has nearly 1,000 orders - but that's a fraction of the 4,600+ outstanding MAX orders alone. And it's hard to imagine in this political environment (or any other), Western (and particularly American) customers buying Chinese planes.

Again, there's some logic to this case. Boeing isn't going to collapse. Near-term financial costs (in addition to the terrible human costs) will be substantial, but not necessarily material against a $200 billion-plus market capitalization. The long-term thesis here - dominance of essentially a two-player market that seems have to at least a decade of growth ahead - still seems to hold.

But even considering all of those facts, there still seems a material chance that the 737 MAX issues won't be resolved as quickly as BA bulls seem to believe - or that they will be resolved at all. Two key groups will have a big say on the future of the MAX - and that represents a real risk.

The Customer Problem

Personally, I doubt I would ever fly on a 737 MAX - no matter what 'fixes' are announced. The fact that software and sensors are used - in my admittedly non-technical understanding - to offset design changes that aim to increase fuel economy is a huge concern. (The always-excellent Dhierin Bechai discussed the MAX design, and its potential issues, late last month.) The fact that Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg admitted today that the crash in Ethiopia was activated "in response to erroneous angle of attack information" seems to show that the design was to blame in that crash to at least a large extent - and further stiffens my resolve to avoid the model entirely.

Readers might think my opinion is wrong, foolish, cowardly or maybe even ignorant. They might point out that flying is safer than it's ever been, particularly in the U.S. - and that software is a big reason why. Meanwhile, Boeing is reacting to the MCAS issues (if they exist to the extent feared - it is too early to be drawing definitive conclusions) and better training and more aware pilots hopefully can assure that the recent events don't repeat.

That might all be true. Honestly, I don't know that it matters for me, personally. And I do believe that there are millions of potential airline passengers out there whose opinions won't change under any circumstances - and who, from this point on, simply will not fly on a Boeing MAX airplane of any kind. Those people (myself included) may be wrong, silly, misinformed, or all three. But every human being is wrong, silly, and misinformed about many things - and that usually doesn't stop us.

How many people won't fly on the MAX from this point forward? I honestly have no idea. But anecdotally, I wouldn't be surprised if it's a reasonably material number, worldwide. And even a small number - say, 5% or 10%, which doesn't seem aggressive - creates a significant problem for Boeing's airline customers.

The problem is that airlines make their profits on the last 5% or 10% customers. It's a difficult, fixed-cost business that is based on high-margin, incremental revenue. An airline simply may not be able to afford to fly a plane if even 10% of its customers won't fly it. A 10% reduction in demand wipes out a substantial amount of profit, the major reason why the business historically has been so cyclical and why airline bankruptcies have been so common.

I don't pretend to know the exact percentage of passengers won't fly on a MAX. Nor is it possible to know at precisely what point that percentage makes the MAX uneconomic to purchase. But the nature of the airline operating model suggests that it doesn't take that many spooked customers to raise serious questions about whether the model is worth the effort from an airline standpoint.

And that alone suggests that Boeing, at the absolute least, will have a lot more work to do beyond simply fixing software. It will need to convince the flying public that the plane is safe - and prove to airline customers that enough of their passengers will actually get on their flights. Put another way, Boeing can tell the public all it wants that the 737 MAX issues are fixed, and that the plane is safe. But if the public doesn't believe them, Boeing's customers will have some difficult decisions to make.

The Regulator Problem

source: Boeing Q4 presentation

There's another potential stumbling block to getting the MAX back in the air: regulators. The U.S. FAA was later than most worldwide agencies in grounding the fleet in the first place, and obviously has an interest in protecting such a major U.S. manufacturer.

But the problem - in both the near term and the long-term - is that the U.S. isn't the only market for Boeing. Indeed, the bull case for Boeing stock isn't really based on U.S. demand, which seems unlikely to grow much faster than the rate of the broader economy. Rather, Boeing is a play on the rise of the middle class in Asia and the Middle East - and growing demand for travel globally. (For instance, Boeing has highlighted that its 797, coming in 2024 or 2025, can connect 30,000 new city pairs. Few of those are going to be in the U.S.)

Foreign regulators already have been more cautious than the U.S. FAA. It seems likely that pattern will continue going forward. Those regulators aren't going to blindly follow the FAA's lead, particularly after revelations that the company itself was heavily involved in the certification process.

More problematically for Boeing, those regulators have a clear incentive to err on the side of caution. Would you want to be the head of an aviation agency who approves the MAX after two crashes - only to have a third occur in your country? What would it take to convince you and your employees to take on that risk?

And, again, the bull case for Boeing is based on international growth - particularly in developing markets. Already, 70%+ of revenue comes from overseas, per figures from the K. That figure is supposed to rise - which makes Boeing dangerously reliant on international regulators to keep its growth story intact.

What Would The End of the MAX Mean for Boeing Stock?

It's possible those risks are overstated - and that indeed MAX flights, and sales, will resume. The Berenberg point - that the MAX is "too big to fail" - seems like the strongest one in Boeing's favor. Airlines may worry that some passengers won't fly the MAX - but if the alternative is not flying at all (which may be the case on some routes given supply constraints), those airlines may bite the metaphorical bullet. Regulators, too, may come around if domestic carriers insist that they can't properly serve customers with existing fleets.

But those risks are real - and are potentially significant. 737 deliveries represented 72% of 2018 deliveries (again, according to the K). Berenberg estimated that the MAX drives over half of profit in the airplane group. Does a material risk to fully one-third of profit suggest just a 6% decline from levels before the crash? It hardly seems so. (To be fair, the market has risen since then as well; in that context, there's a case that BA has taken a hit closer to ~10% since the second crash. The point still holds.)

Even if we don't see any outright cancellation, there's still plenty of pressure on the way. Lawsuits could cost billions. So, too, will reimbursement of customers. Boeing stock has lost $12 billion in market value - that seems to mostly incorporate one-time costs, not longer-term risks even short of the MAX 8 being permanently grounded.

Massive changes to the MAX 8 could impact margins for years to come. Lion Air, the operator in the first crash, already has canceled orders; so too has Indonesian peer Garuda, whose spokesperson told CNN that "our passengers have lost the confidence to fly with the Max 8". Other airlines are reportedly reviewing their order books - and may have the opportunity to back out of contracts should they feel they have over-ordered.

The exact effect on BA stock is impossible to predict - and difficult to estimate. But, from here, the market seems awfully sanguine. A return to "business as usual" for the MAX 8 seems much less likely than many investors believe. If that return doesn't come, the cost to Boeing's net present value seems highly likely to be much more than $12 billion - which means Boeing stock isn't accurately pricing in the current risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.