Fitbit's Turnaround Is Real And It's Mostly Apple's Fault

Apple's Series 4 and Series 3 Watch pricing may cause customers to look for more affordable options. Fitbit wants to be their only choice.

When a company worth about $1.5 billion takes on a company worth over $900 billion, in most cases, the battle is over before it even begins. This is a David and Goliath story if there ever was one. The David of our story Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is trying to take on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and in this one case, Fitbit seems to have the upper hand. In fact, there are three reasons Fitbit could be a good turnaround play, and it seems most of the market hasn't realized this yet.

A Versa-tile choice or an Inspired one?

The first reason to consider Fitbit is the company's current offerings have all but closed the gap in the wearables race. The top of the heap when it comes to smartwatches is still the Apple Watch. Whether you are an Apple fan or not, it's hard to ignore the multitude of options the Apple Watch 4 brings to the user. Beyond the many watch faces and activity tracking, the Series 4 has a heart rate sensor with ECG (electrocardiogram) capabilities. The watch automatically detects workouts and its cellular option allows the user to use the Watch without their iPhone attached to their hip. There are two negatives to the Series 4. One is the price, it will set you back $399. Two, Apple claims a battery life of "up to 18 hours," yet that still means most users will need to charge the Watch every day.

(Source: Apple Watch Series 4)

The second option for Apple users is the Series 3 Watch priced at $279 for the non-cellular option. The Series 3 gives up the ECG option and automatic workout tracking, plus at this price, you'll need your iPhone to get notifications and use some of the other functions.

For users who want an Android-friendly option, the pricing gets somewhat more palpable. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at $199.99 gives users automatic workout tracking, sleep management, Samsung Pay, notifications, and a battery that "lasts for days on a single charge." Given that battery life is one of the issues with the Apple Watch, reviewers saying, "I generally got about three days" between charges is a big selling point. Connected to this thought, if battery life and better pricing are what users are after… Fitbit is trying to corner the market.

(Source: Fitbit Versa)

Where I initially believed Fitbit made a misstep, pricing the Versa at $199.95, the Versa Lite at $159.95 is a different ballgame. The Versa Lite gives users one up on the Galaxy Active, offering 4+ day battery life instead of three. The smartwatch offers automatic exercise tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, smartphone notifications, and more. The only parts the Lite version loses are On-Screen Workouts, lap tracking when swimming, and the Music experience. If users want a watch that excels at fitness and sleep tracking, the $159.95 price tag is hard to beat.

For users looking for an even more affordable option, there is the Inspire Family. In truth, the Inspire HR may be the most affordable and capable smartwatch/band on the market. It outpaces the Versa family with up to 5 days of battery life. The device offers heart rate tracking, sleep stages, real-time pace and distance tracking, clock faces, it is swim proof, tracks 15+ Goal Based Exercise Modes, has notifications, and Fitbit Pay onboard. At a price of $99.95, even hardcore Apple or Samsung fans will have to consider the price-to-value of this device.

Users who want the best battery life of the newest Fitbit devices, the Fitbit Charge 3 claims, "up to 7 Day Battery Life." The Charge 3 has a slightly different design from the Versa or the Inspire and is priced at $149.95. To put this a different way, users can pay $130 less than the Apple Watch Series 3, get most of its functionality, and go from charging once a night to once a week.

According to IDC Research, global wearable shipments will rise from 125 million last year to 189 million by 2022. Though the category is expected to be driven by smartwatches, trackers are expected to remain an important part of the category. In truth, the line between a smartwatch and a tracker is being blurred by some of Fitbit's devices listed above. Fitbit said it was the #2 smartwatch maker in the U.S. last quarter. With options like Versa, Inspire, and Charge 3, Fitbit clearly expects to own the sub-$200 wearables market.

Devices are the gateway

The second reason to consider Fitbit is the company's Fitbit Coach service. Though most investors and users think of Fitbit for its hardware, the company's ambitions go far beyond selling a single device. Estimates around Fitbit Coach suggest a very small audience of below 400,000. While some see this as a negative, I take the opposite tack. Fitbit has the option to grow its users by expanding the market by selling its more affordable devices. More users mean more people who can be cross-sold Fitbit Coach. This is another situation where Coach's pricing versus its value makes many of its competitors look like a less… fit choice.

(Source: Fitbit Coach)

Users can sign up for Fitbit Coach at a price of just $39.99 per year. At a cost of just over $3 per month, the service doesn't skimp on features. Users get workout sessions of 7 minutes up to 60 minutes. These workouts can be streamed on iOS, Android, and the web, with Windows coming soon. Users also get Fitbit Radio with 7 different stations for walk and run coaching included.

Looking at a few competitors, the price disparity makes Fitbit Coach look like the obvious winner. Beach Body is a more well-known service that offers programs like P90X, Insanity, and 21 Day Fix. These workouts are available on mobile, TV, or a computer. However, at best, users can get the price down to an average of $8.33 per month if they prepaid for the year at $99.99. If users choose a six-month plan, the cost moves up to about $10 a month; on a three-month plan, it jumps to $13 per month.

Another option is a service that would make Jim Cramer proud, that is Booya Fitness. This service offers a free month and classes from "real fitness studios and reputable instructors." As with the rest, you can stream these classes to different devices. Once again, pricing compared to Fitbit isn't much of a deal. The annual plan is $99.99 like Beach Body, the three-month plan is three times Fitbit's monthly cost, and the per-month option is $9.99.

It seems clear that Fitbit Coach's value proposition is nearly impossible for the competition to match. Fitbit's app is one of the first things users will download after buying their device. Inside of this app, the company has a perfect chance to cross-sell Fitbit Coach.

$720 million reasons to consider Fitbit

The third reason to consider Fitbit stock is the company is sitting on a huge pile of cash. With reasonably priced devices and a value-priced coaching option, it should hardly be a surprise that the stock offers value as well.

Fitbit said in its last earnings report, that for Q1 and for the full year 2019, it expects revenue growth. If there is a fly in the ointment so-to-say, Fitbit believes free cash flow for 2019 will be negative $40 million to $70 million. Though small revenue growth and negative free cash flow is normally a troubling narrative, it's possible Fitbit is being overly conservative.

There are several reasons I believe Fitbit will do better than analysts expect. First, though 2019 estimates have stayed the same in the last 90 days, 2020 EPS estimates have improved by more than double. Previously, the company was predicted to report a negative $0.17 loss, that has been cut to a $0.08 loss. If Fitbit's turnaround takes hold this year, 2019 estimates may need to be revisited.

Second, Fitbit has been beating estimates by a significant amount. In the last four quarters, Fitbit beat estimates by an average of 155%. To put this a different way, the company reported EPS that totaled $0.17 more per share than the original estimates. For a company expected to report a $0.17 loss for 2019, continued outperformance would change the game.

Third, Fitbit has been working on its expense structure to better fit with making less up front on its devices. For instance, the company's SG&A expenses dropped from 31% during last year's Q4, to 22.8% in the most recent quarter.

Fourth, if we strip away some of the accounting changes that go into the cash flow statement and just look at net income + depreciation, Fitbit just had an astounding three-month result. Last year, the company reported core operating cash flow that was negative $33.8 million, this quarter the number was a positive $28.9 million, an increase of over 180%.

Given a better cost structure, significantly improving cash flow, and a history of beating analyst estimates, Fitbit already should be a stock to consider. Yet, there is a very large number that swings the stock from one to consider, to one that should be near the top of a value investor's list. Fitbit is sitting on over $720 million in cash and investments as of last quarter. In addition, the company generated about $16 million in core free cash flow last quarter as well.

Fitbit's market cap today is about $1.5 billion. Investors are being given the chance to buy a company at essentially half-price once we subtract the cash in the vault. The company has a clear plan, has broadened its hardware to appeal to more buyers, and has shown the ability to generate positive free cash flow. With Apple pricing the Series 4 at $399 and the Series 3 at $279, the company may inadvertently make prior Watch owners look for other options. Fitbit has all but closed the gap in capabilities. Even this Apple fan is going to have to give serious consideration to whether going back to Fitbit makes more sense.

I enjoy my Apple Watch, but I'm not sure I enjoy it enough to justify the cost difference today. In short, Fitbit's turnaround seems to have a real shot to succeed, and its mostly thanks to Apple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.