Recent Developments In China's Online Video Market Challenge iQiyi

Recent developments around iQiyi, (IQ) e.g., guidelines for online costume drama programming, have weighed on the stock but we think the market might be underestimating iQiyi's ability to withstand near-term challenges. The diversity of its revenue streams and extensive content pipeline, for instance, has contributed to resilient user metrics - monthly active users metric for iQiyi continue to trend positively. Although it is hard to gauge IQ's long-term sustainable earnings path, we think IQ offers value at these levels if it can sustain its growth trajectory (46% revenue growth QoQ), and is worth a look for longer-term investors who have the stomach to withstand near-term volatility.

Government Regulation Causes an Air of Uncertainty

China's National Radio and TV Administration (NRTA) recently met with China's three major online video platforms and signed agreements whereby the companies must 1) register their monthly programming plan with regulators before the 15th of each month, 2) control the ratio of costume dramas and maintain modern genres above 60% of programming, and 3) not schedule or promote programs prior to obtaining distribution licenses. Moreover, in recent days, Chinese media outlets reported that upcoming costume drama programs could not be distributed before the end of June and existing costume dramas cannot be promoted on front pages of online video platforms. As a result, hit costume shows have been removed from home page recommendations on iQiyi. A few of iQiyi's highly anticipated drama series are likely to have their release schedules impacted as a result. Delaying the targeted historical costume drama shows could bring about interruptions to the online video platform business and hurt advertising revenues.

This news comes during a period marked by increasing industry chatter about the possibility of closer scrutiny on certain program themes sparking industry-wide concerns across the China Internet sector. The NRTA currently prohibits content that impairs the national dignity of China, or that is deemed obscene, superstitious, frightening, gruesome, offensive, fraudulent, or defamatory. Such strict and evolving regulations are essentially a moving target for iQiyi. They hinder the development of original shows and make it very difficult for the company and others in the industry to differentiate themselves. The regulation also makes competition in an already intense market even tougher because companies may need to make bigger investments to develop products and niche markets that are both appealing to consumers and compliant with regulations.

Minor Delays and Time for Adjustments Alleviate Investor Concerns

As the Chinese government censorship and regulations take hold, iQiyi will have some time to adjust. For some shows, the government interference has meant a minor reschedule such as with iQiyi's "New Legend of Madame White Snake" which got delayed from last week to this week. Also, iQiyi won't have to change overnight and will have time to shift their product mix to more modern genres. The ability to make gradual adjustments over time should help ease market concerns regarding the suspension of historical drama streaming.

The bottom line is that this represents an overhang of uncertainty to companies like iQiyi. While it is hard to measure the impact on subscriptions and ad revenues at this stage, it is likely to cause volatility and choppy results in the quarters ahead as this issue unfolds. Top-tier costume drama series play an important role in driving the company's subscription and advertising revenue. The increased regulation and resulting delays may put a meaningful dent in revenue growth for the next two fiscal years. Moreover, expenses are likely to go higher as iQiyi attempts to offset the impact of the delays by launching more premium, and higher cost shows to prop up new user subscriptions.

New Convertible Bond Issuance Highlights Reliance on External Capital

On March 29th, iQiyi closed a US$1.178 billion convertible senior notes offering. The proceeds from the notes, which mature in 2025, will primarily be used to expand the company's original content offerings and strengthen its technological capabilities. It will also be used to pay the costs associated with capped call transactions made with initial purchasers. The notes come with a 2% annual coupon payable semi-annually beginning October 1st. The initial conversion rate is 33 ADSs which each represent a claim on 7 class A ordinary shares of iQiyi per $1,000 of principal. This equates to an initial conversion price of US$30.30 for a conversion premium of around 32.5% above the company's share value.

The capital will allow iQiyi to accelerate its investment in original content, an area of both intense competition and lucrative profit opportunity in the global streaming video market. iQiyi operates in a capital-intensive industry - given the time-consuming nature of online video production, it takes time to realize a return on capital for a company in this space. While iQiyi's debt remains quite minimal and manageable, the add-on issuance shows that the company continues to rely on both equity and debt financing to operate and grow the business.

This issuance also comes on the heels of a US$750 million convertible bond in November 2018 The effect of earnings per share (EPS) dilution is for the latest round of financing is expected to be rather muted given the presence of the capped call option price at $40.02 per ADS compared to the current price of $23.98 as of the close on 4/3/19.

Total Time Spend of Major Chinese Video Streaming Platforms

The emergence of New Variety Show Player Poses Competitive Threat

Since the start of the year, online video platform Mango TV has surged onto the scene. Viewer activity on the platform as measured by total time spent (TTS) has experienced strong momentum due to the steady popularity of its family and romance-themed reality shows. In contrast, iQiyi, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently received unfavorable reviews on its idol trainee variety shows. Mango offers an alternative, differentiated platform that appeals to some users as compared to Youku where iQiyi and others compete with youth and idol talent shows. Mango represents a formidable opponent to iQiyi and the industry. It is another strong force competing for ad spending, and the risk of advertising switching to Mango is increasing. If this trend continues, it will likely impact iQiyi's top line results.

China Online Video Apps - Monthly Active Users (MAU)

(Source: Jefferies)

Conclusion

While iQiyi is commonly referred to as the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) of China, it's important to keep in mind that iQiyi is not only a video streaming service but also a platform for user-made video content. As such it can be considered a mix of Netflix and YouTube with both subscription-based and advertising revenue sources. The diversity of its revenue streams and mostly temporary nature of product delays should enable it to withstand the challenges of government regulation and perform well on the competitive battleground. The monthly active users metric for iQiyi is still trending positively in the face of intensified competition. The company also boasts an extensive pipeline of drama productions with over 100 releases since 2011 and another 30 plus slated for 2019 and beyond.

With this said, having to deal with the government's moving targets continually puts uncertainty on iQiyi's profitability timeline and therefore makes valuation even more challenging in this market. There are likely plenty of more developments on this front, but overall the business model, market leadership, user trends, and large long-term market opportunity remain appealing aspects for one considering an investment in this company.

