April Outlook On Ethereum ETH

Still, Ethereum looks neutral in the short and longer term, without key technical support that show it passing that resistance.

The next resistance line is at $173 which held this week. If ETH can get past, the next serious line sits above $240.

ETH bounced upward with the rest of the market so far this week - hitting its high price of 2019 and nearing a key resistance line.

After a long period in the doldrums and several unsuccessful attempts to break a critical resistance, Ethereum (ETH-USD) has found some strength from Bitcoin's bullishness to finally break the $139 resistance level. How far can this bullish move go?

Fundamental Outlook

ETH is benefiting from renewed optimism in the cryptocurrency market, spurred on by Tuesday's surprise upsurge in the price of Bitcoin, as it pushed towards the $5000 mark.

Despite mounting evidence that ETH has started to lag behind TRON in the dApp race, it is benefiting from the correlation it tends to have with Bitcoin. Now that Bitcoin has broken the $5,000 barrier, ETH may continue to see short term bullishness, but this may be short-lived as the fundamentals have not really changed much.

Questions have come about Ethereum's future upgrades and staking protocols, but signs continue to look positive there despite concrete details. Announcements about this-especially staking benefit percentages will certainly impact price.

Technical Outlook

The technical analysis for the ETH/USD pair starts on the weekly chart, where we see price pushing against the resistance line at $173. This is an area where previously found support in September and October 2018, and also functioned as a role reversal resistance at the start of 2019 on two occasions.

ETH/USD Weekly Chart: April 3, 2019

Buying volumes (not shown here for purposes of chart clarity) on the weekly chart are also good, and this could provide the impetus for price to continue on its upward march towards the next resistance seen at the $251.46 mark.

ETH/USD Daily Chart: April 3, 2019

As we scroll down to the daily chart, we see that price action has jumped above the key resistance of $173, and is being supported by strong buying volume on the pair. However, we would need to see a close of the daily candlestick above that level with at least a 3% penetration for a breakout to be confirmed. This move would have to be supported by a continuation of strong buying volume.

Given the picture on these charts, what do we expect from ETH/USD going forward?

Scenario 1:

The first scenario assumes that price will test the $173 resistance without breaking above it. If this occurs, then price is expected to pull back to the 23.6% or 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels at $156.79 and $143.51 respectively. This position will be supported if buying volumes start to wane, showing demand exhaustion.

If the $173 resistance is able to hold firm, we could see retracement of price to any of the levels shown by the Fibonacci retracement tool. However, the most important of these levels are the 23.6% and 38.2% price areas, which are close to areas where price had previous found resistance in January and March 2019 respectively. The current price move broke through these areas, so they are expected to play a role reversal function to provide support if price action starts to retreat.

It is also pertinent to keep in view the rising trendline which is expected to intersect with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level sometime in the future. If prices do indeed pull back downwards and that move takes several days to play out, the point of intersection (orange box) may become important in the scheme of things.

Scenario 2:

The second scenario could play out if ETH/USD is able to break above the $173 resistance area with a 3% penetration factor. If price is able to break the resistance, the door will be open for a push towards the next resistance in line at $251. A lot of this movement will depend on whether Bitcoin bulls are able to keep doing their thing to keep upside momentum going.

Market Sentiment:

Long Term: Neutral to bullish

Medium term: Neutral around the $173 price mark

Please note: The possible price moves described above may take many days to play out. Traders should always keep this in mind before deciding on their entry and exit points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETH-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.