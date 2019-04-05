Parsley Energy: Rising Oil Prices Bring It Close To Neutral Cash Flow

Parsley is also able to grow production by around 7% to 8% compared to Q4 2018 levels.

Without hedges, it would be at roughly neutral cash flow. Hedge value is mainly negative due to Midland basis hedges and put premiums.

Parsley Energy's (PE) projected cash burn for 2019 has come down considerably with $60 WTI oil. It only has a limited amount of hedges that put a ceiling on oil prices below $60 WTI oil, so it is mostly benefiting from the stronger oil prices. While weak Permian natural gas prices have some effect on its results, a $1 per Mcf change in realised natural gas prices only has the same impact as a $1.40 per barrel change in realised oil prices for Parsley.

Thus, Parsley is expected to burn under $100 million in 2019 now, while increasing average daily 2019 production by around 7% to 8% versus Q4 2018 levels. If Parsley did not have hedges, it would be operating at around neutral cash flow.

Parsley Energy With $60 Oil For 2019

Parsley Energy currently expects to average around 129,000 BOEPD in production during 2019. Around 64% of its production is oil and only approximately 20% of its oil production has hedges with ceilings that kick in below current strip prices, so it benefits substantially from the rise in oil prices during 2019 so far (with 2019 WTI strip averaging around $60).

Permian natural gas prices are very low at the moment and strip prices suggest that the average for 2019 may be under $1.00 per Mcf. Only 15% of Parsley's production is natural gas though, so it has a relatively modest impact on its overall results. A $1 change per Mcf in Parsley's realised price for natural gas has the same impact on its results as a roughly $1.40 per barrel change in its realised price for oil (excluding hedges and assuming no change to pricing for NGLs).

With an average of $60 WTI oil in 2019, Parsley may generate around $2.03 billion in oil and gas revenue. Its hedges have negative $89 million in value at current strip prices, mainly due to its put premiums and its Midland basis hedges. This results in estimated revenue of $1.941 billion after hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 30,112,500 $58.00 $1,747 NGLs (Barrels) 10,013,775 $25.00 $250 Natural Gas [MCF] 41,752,350 $0.80 $33 Hedge Value -$89 Total Revenue $1,941

Parsley's $1.45 billion capital expenditure budget accounts for the bulk of its estimated 2019 cash expenditures. In this scenario involving $60 WTI oil, Parsley's cash expenditures come out to $2.034 billion.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $188 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $132 Cash G&A $141 Cash Interest $123 Capital Expenditures $1,450 Total Expenses $2,034

This results in an estimate of $93 million in cash burn for Parsley at $60 WTI oil, along with the narrowed Midland oil differential and the weak realised prices for Permian natural gas. Without hedges, Parsley would be roughly cash flow neutral during the year.

Parsley is growing 2019 production by around 7% to 8% compared to Q4 2018 levels with that $1.45 billion capital expenditure budget.

Notes On Valuation And Leverage

At its current share price of $17.85, Parsley's EV to 2019 EBITDAX multiple has come down to approximately 5.3x. This includes the effect of its hedges, and without hedges, its EV to 2019 EBITDAX multiple would only be 5.0x currently.

A rebound to a 6.0x EV to 2019 (unhedged) EBITDAX multiple would increase Parsley's value to around $23 per share. This appears reasonable to me given Parsley's fairly strong acreage and healthy financial condition. Parsley's projected year-end 2019 net debt is approximately 1.4x its 2019 unhedged EBITDAX at $60 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Parsley Energy is benefiting from higher oil prices, allowing it to keep its projected 2019 cash burn at a fairly modest level and potentially leave it with some cash on hand at the end of the year. It is also managing to grow its production at a decent rate.

Although the sentiment towards upstream companies has soured, Parsley seems like a relatively strong company. It has a healthy balance sheet (and bonds that are trading slightly above par) and good acreage. If valuation multiples rebound modestly, Parsley could be worth in the low-to-mid $20s.

