Healthcare Breakout Beat 2018 Forecast: How High Will It Go In 2019?

I fully anticipate that the stocks and funds mentioned will outperform again in 2019 as high levels of investment seek out the most promising new ventures in medical marijuana, pharma, and biotechnology.

This article offers new insight on the top Biotech/Pharma ETFs and the top holdings that are delivering the highest returns.

My quantitative and technical models last year forecasted at least a 20% upside in healthcare sector ETFs and even higher for many key biotech stocks.

As forecasted for 2018, Healthcare led by Biotech and Pharmaceutical stocks delivered the highest one-year sector performance results - that is likely to continue.

From the Big Picture to Individual Stock Breakouts

Last year I highlighted the Healthcare Biotech Sector Breakout and correctly forecasted "at least 20% gains in sector ETFs and even higher for many key biotech stocks in the near term."

I believe the technical analysis that I will detail below and combine with the underlying fundamental strength of the specific Biotech/Pharma stocks will show you a tremendous growth story for 2018. - 2018 Healthcare Forecast

Sector Performance Graph 1-Year 2018-2019:

This year, I will make a similar forecast, but temper the outlook slightly that a couple other sectors may outperform for 2019. I will save the details for some future analysis that I am sharing with members of my service, but with one clue that I am overweight VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil (UWT) since January.

My portfolio strategy approach was also disclosed in my recent SA Marketplace Roundtable Podcast highlighting my approach to find top sector picks.

The Healthcare Signals remain strong into 2019

This analysis starts with a look at the four prior years of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) on the chart above from 2015 to today. You can see a clear seasonality pattern that I have analyzed in my ETF seasonality articles and one that is strong enough to repeat again this year. The April breakout phenomenon has consistently delivered the best results for the healthcare sector. Using XLV as a proxy, you can see the gains each year from the April starts highlighted in blue.

Although XLV is not a leveraged fund, since 2015 it has averaged 1.1% in April, 1.9% in May, 1.7% in June and 3.8% in July. This compounds to +8.75% average in 4 months for each of the last 4 years. With leveraged funds or strong individual healthcare portfolios these profitable patterns can deliver even larger gains during this period. Put another way, if you only invested from April to July in each of the past four years for average returns of 8.75% you would have achieved compounding returns of +39.87%.

This profitable anomaly is one of the contributing factors to why I have used the Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Fund (LABU) +94.89% YTD and will continue to do so every year until the seasonality probabilities break down.

One of the strong criticisms I hear about the healthcare sector and biotech stocks in particular is that, "they don't have strong fundamentals." Usually they have low sales growth or no sales at all, along with high R&D expenses, poor cash-flow ratios, and are constantly issuing shares to raise capital. Critics point to high P/E ratios in the hundreds of biotech firms with no earnings at all.

So how does a sector with such poor fundamentals outperform all the other sectors over a one-year period? Well for one thing, if it was as easy as picking "strong fundamentals" the alpha generation for the most sophisticated hedge fund managers would not be consistently struggling at the lowest levels in decades. Exclusively based fundamental variable stock selection has contributed to overcrowding, under-performance and unique risks caused by liquidity concerns with so many institutions and hedge funds chasing the same variables and investment decisions. While I also continue with my deep dive on value stocks using over 22 different fundamental valuations, I have seen an unexpectedly strong emergence of biotech stocks for April:

Healthcare Biotech Stocks Top The Positive Forensic Value Selections For April

This is an unusual result in the value portfolios. Because as I show in my chi-squared analysis of the 2018 returns, high sales, profit margins, and other fundamentals actually delivered a high negative correlation to price performance last year:

In fact 74.6% of stocks with positive sales numbers declined for the year. This would not have been a particularly good fundamental basis for stock selection... 72% of stocks with positive net profits declined for the year. - Funds And Fundamentals Breaking Down: What Are Your Best Alternatives For 2019?

My research has developed out of an inductive multiple-discriminant analysis approach that goes where the market points. I don't take the classic variables that should deliver good results and force them to work for me into the future. Rather, I let the market tell me what is important to attracting high net inflows and I follow the flows and anomalies to what the current momentum says is most important. The market is always changing, but if your model can change with it, you will be much better off.

Exchange Traded Funds to Capture Biotech Sector Value

Seven selected Exchange Traded Funds that seek to index, and in some cases, leverage the composite of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index or the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index are shown with their respective returns in the list below. While the focus in this analysis is more on the biotechnology industry, the pharmaceutical industry constitutes a significant percentage of many of these biotech sector ETF holdings and cannot be ignored. A brief description of each of the seven ETFs will give you some perspective on the differences and strengths of each.

1. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) -- This is the largest of the ETFs that track the Nasdaq Biotech Index and currently has $8.04 B in assets. The one year performance is 10.23%

2. ProShares Ultra NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (BIB) -- This is a leveraged ETF with $247.2M in assets and a one year return of 11.74%.

3. ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (UBIO) -- This an approximately 3x leveraged ETF with $30.84M in assets and a one year return of 7.01%. UBIO is also the most recent Biotechnology Index ETF with a launch of June 2015.

4. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) -- This is a longstanding fund (>10 years) with $3.15 B in assets. The one year return was 20.85%.

5. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) -- This is another longstanding fund (>10 Years) with $4.52 B in assets with a one year return of 9.57% and YTD 27.85%.

6. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) -- This is small recent fund (< 5 years) with $28.5 M in assets under management. The one year return on this ETF is -5.74% and YTD of 24.47%.

7. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (LABU) -- This fund concentrates daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU leverages a different biotech index than the other funds listed above with $681.39M in assets under management. It is a very recent fund and in its first full year has returned 173.11%. YTD the fund is up 94.89%.

Many more funds are available to examine on ETF.com, but these seven selected funds comprise a wide range from the largest to the smallest funds all among the very top performing Biotech sector funds.

A Deeper Look at a Top-Performing Biotech ETF for 2019

For purposes of analysis and to continue this dive into more granular data, I have focused on LABU this year as a top-performing Biotech ETF fund with a return of 94.89% into 2019. This is one I personally own and use most often along with (UBIO) to leverage the sector effects. This fund concentrates daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU leverages a different biotech index than the other funds listed above with $681.39M in assets under management. The LABU data sheet of Daily Holdings was used for this article.

As of today the 10 largest stock holdings of LABU comprise the following:

Symbol Company Price (IONS) IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 84.89 (LGND) LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS 127.12 (NBIX) NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC 91.22 (BLUE) BLUEBIRD BIO INC 162.45 (PTLA) PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 37.53 (GBT) GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS IN 57.76 (ICPT) INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS IN 115.37 (ARRY) ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC 24.85 (CELG) CELGENE CORP 93.85 (ALNY) ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC 92.06

Charts of the Top 5 largest holdings for LABU are shown below:

1. (IONS) IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(source: FinViz)

2. (LGND) LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS

(source: FinViz)

3. (NBIX) NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC

(source: FinViz)

4. (BLUE) BLUEBIRD BIO INC

(source: FinViz)

5. (PTLA) PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(source: FinViz)

What do the Small Cap Biotechs have to offer?

So after taking a look at 7 biotech ETFs, the decomposition of 5 of the top 10 holdings of the LABU ETF, there are some of you who might still be curious about what opportunities the small and micro-cap biotech stocks have to offer. Well I'm glad you asked!My Weekly Breakout Forecast articles published throughout 2017 and now into 2019 periodically identify a number of very strong biotech stocks that may continue with strong momentum in the year ahead. While the forecast selects from among the best stocks at the time across all sectors, I have highlighted some relevant strong healthcare performers from prior weeks (from this year only) as shown on the list below with a link to each original article for your further consideration.

This small sample of stocks still show the momentum characteristics for growth in a Biotech/Pharmaceutical sector that is ready for very strong growth ahead. Often the small cap stocks lead the way and signal a larger more broader move to come. This article serves to give you many different ways to participate in the sector seasonality patterns and maximize your returns.

How high will the Healthcare/Biotech sector go in 2019?

So what's the answer? My answer is very similar to the 2018 results. I expect we will see very strong gains continue into the first half of the year and taper off for this sector as they have every year since at least 2015. Many of the gains through the April to July seasonality period have been quite strong in the past and delivered a large percentage of the annual gains for stocks in this sector. As I continue with long positions in Healthcare and good gains in LABU year to date, I expect to participate in this effect until it is arbitraged away.

I hope this research benefits you again for 2019 also! All of these key weekly and monthly selections feed into my Premium Portfolio database selection model portfolio that is now up 25.42% YTD

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

