Pretium Resources: A Matter Of Simple Honesty

Image: The Brucejack Source: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) is a junior gold and silver mine in Canada called the Brucejack mine. The project and now the producing mine have not been exempt from bitter controversies, and the pros and cons are still arguing about these unsettling and recurring issues.

After an early excitement which bolstered PVG to well over $12, the stock mostly disappointed in 2018 when it was clear that results were short of expectation. Since then, the stock is seesawing from just below $7 to a little above $9 without any firm trend.

More recently, the Brucejack mine created a controversial debate about the real nature of its gold and silver deposit, which culminated with a provocative Viceroy Research independent report published on September 6, 2018.

This complex technical puzzle may be at the heart of trading manipulations which have been investigated by the company and reported on March 21, 2019:

there is evidence of instances of market manipulation in trading of Pretivm shares by an outside party or parties. The findings of the investigation, summarized below, have been turned over to the US and Canadian securities regulators for possible further action relating to the evidence of market manipulation.

The investment thesis is quite elementary here. Investors ought to trade PVG short term and bet only a small position for the long term until the planned production will be sufficiently controlled to offer a stable outlook upon which investors can safely trust.

The stock is trading within a narrow trading band and will not break out unless either the price of gold turns very bullish or the grade situation increases to what was promised years ago.

The recent news is another mixed bag

As a reminder, Pretium Resources has reported its sixth quarter of commercial production with an average of 88.1K Au Oz and 100.3K Ag Oz per quarter.

The All-in sustaining costs or AISC were $788 per Oz for the year 2018.

However, what is noteworthy is the two primary production components which define the success or the failure of this new mining operation.

The gold grade per tonne The Production rate

On April 3, 2019, according to the company:

[I]ts planned ramp-up to 3,800 tonnes per day production rate at its Brucejack Mine, and its underground exploration drilling program, are both progressing on schedule. The company also re-affirms its 2019 production guidance... The Company expects to achieve its 2019 gold production guidance of 390,000 ounces to 420,000 ounces and the planned production ramp-up from 2,700 tonnes per day to 3,800 tonnes per day over the course of the year... gold grade is expected to average approximately 10.4 grams per tonne over the course of 2019; both grade and tonnes are expected to be higher in the second half of the year.

Source: PVG Presentation March 18, 2019.

While it confirms what has been indicated at the Q4 results, the grade is a clear disappointment, in my opinion, and triggers again some concerns on my part.

I am not a professional in mining issues but as a gold investor who can add 1+1, something seems askew. This raises a serious issue of liability for the company vis-a-vis its long-term investors who have invested based on apparently inflated potentials.

If we look at the chart above, the grade was ~12.0 G/T in 2018. Now, the company is indicating that the grade for 2019 will be 10.4 G/T or over 13% lower. What looks even worse is that during the next two quarters the grade will possibly be below 10 G/T and potentially increasing in H2 2019.

What happened to the 15.8 G/T and AISC of $448 per Oz indicated in 2015 under Quartermain's management? Let's look at the 2015 Presentation.

Source: Presentation 2015

Furthermore, gold production for 2019 is expected to be 390K Oz to 420K Oz (405K Oz mid-point or 100K Oz lower than what was indicated in 2015) while the company is ramping up production rate to 3,800 TPD (average of 3,500 TPD in 2019) or nearly 41%?

It makes me wonder at what time in this whole process, the company figured out that the grade was faulty and needed to process much more ore to get close to the production expected?

Total Gold production for 2018 was 376,012 Oz which means that production for 2019 is expected to increase by only 7%.

The logical conclusion is that the company will have tough times ahead to keep all-in sustaining costs or AISC below $850 per Oz and we are still mining the best part of the mine, the "bonanza zones." Already, the recent presentation is indicating an AISC at $825 per Oz for 2019 (mid-point).

However, on April 4, 2019, the company confirmed that LOM is now 14 years.

The second press release seems somewhat conflicting with the first press release (e.g., AISC, grade, etc.) and the company has a lot of explaining to do.

If we take the Total Mine proven grade, we have now 9.5 G/T with 6.5 Au M OZ.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

What looks rich is that Pretium Resources has been quick to investigate recent trading manipulations, but if we look at the company's past presentations, as I have indicated above, and compare to the last two press releases, I get a feeling of uneasiness again, some sort of "kicking the can further down the road."

I remember years ago, a few posters here happy to invest in PVG at $12 or $13 and building up a bullish case. I do not want to pick unjustly on Pretium Resources, but it seems to me that the gold mining industry has a big honesty issue.

Technical Analysis

PVG is forming, in my opinion, a slight descending channel pattern with line resistance at $8.70 (I recommend selling at least 30% of your position and more depending on the price of gold) and line support around $7.60 (I recommend buying a little at this level if the price of gold is at or above $1,300).

However, descending channel patterns are considered bearish midterm and it is possible that PVG may retest its long-term support at $6.75 (at which point I will be more comfortable to accumulate).

