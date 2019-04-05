Initial Claims Suggest Significant New Highs For S&P 500

If a US recession is at least 18 months away, significant new highs for the S&P 500 are very likely.

In the absence of a major macroeconomic shock, analysis of initial unemployment claims data suggests that a US recession is at least 18 months away.

In my most recent article, I argued that, contrary to popular belief, the recent inversion of the 10Y-3M yield curve suggests significant new highs for the S&P 500 going forward. In this article, I will show that an important leading economic indicator – initial unemployment claims – is signaling that, assuming there are no forthcoming exogenous shocks, the next recession is probably at least 18 months into the future. If a recession is at least 18 months away, significant new highs for the S&P 500 (SPY) are highly likely during this time frame.

Initial Unemployment Claims: Recession Is Nowhere In Sight

As I describe in great detail in my research on Successful Portfolio Strategy, US stock returns are highly related to the evolution of the US business cycle. Bear markets that are not associated with a US recession are relatively rare. And, since World War II, even when bear markets occur that are not associated with a recession, the S&P 500 (SP500) has always recovered to new highs fairly swiftly before the end of that particular business cycle. Thus, correctly assessing business cycle risk over a given time horizon can add a great deal of value in building a successful portfolio strategy.

Initial unemployment claims are an important leading economic indicator of US recessions. Initial unemployment claims have recently reached a trough for the current business cycle. Indeed, the recent value for initial claims is the lowest since the late 1960s.

As can be seen in Figure 1, initial unemployment claims have reliably bottomed out (troughed) before each recession in each US business cycle since 1961.

Figure 1: Initial Unemployment Claims Reliably Trough Before Recessions

Historically, how long has it taken from the date of a trough in initial unemployment claims until the start of a recession? As can be seen in Figure 2, the median time from the trough in initial claims until recession has been 13 months.

Figure 2: Time from Trough in Initial Unemployment Claims Until Recession

It is very important to note that the median figure of 13 months – from trough in initial unemployment claims until the start of recession -- is greatly influenced by major exogenous shocks, which accelerated the advent of recession in almost all of the above business cycles. In most of the aforementioned business cycles, the exogenous shocks have occurred after the trough in unemployment claims. As a result, the advent of recession was significantly accelerated in these cycles.

My research suggests that, absent an exogenous shock, the trough in unemployment claims is likely to occur 18-36 months prior to a recession. This means that, absent an exogenous shock, it's likely that the next US recession will likely come no sooner than 18 months from now.

It's important to emphasize that, absent a shock, a recession is currently probably more than 18 months away, because the US economy has probably not reached the trough of unemployment claims for this cycle. The US economy is currently re-accelerating after its recent slowdown. In this context, it's quite likely that the US economy will be accelerating for the next six months. For this reason, unemployment claims will probably not reach the trough of this cycle for another six months, at least. If I'm correct, assuming no major shocks, the next recession will probably be at least 24 months away – at least according to the history of the Initial Claims indicator.

Likelihood of a Shock

Shocks play a critical role in the development and timing of US recessions. How likely is an exogenous shock in the next 18 months? By definition, it's not possible to predict exogenous shocks with any certainty. However, I will venture to say the following:

The two most important types of shocks to the US economy historically have been: 1) Oil price shocks; 2) Inflation/interest rate shocks. Probabilities of either type of shock in the next 18 months is significantly lower than it has been historically at this stage of the US business cycle.

Oil Shock Probability. The global crude oil supply-demand situation is not currently ripe for a major spike in oil prices. On the demand side, European, Chinese and global demand are slowing. On the supply side, global production growth is reasonably robust, led by the US. To round out the picture, at this stage of the US business cycle, inventories are quite abundant compared to previous cycles.

Inflation/Interest Rate Shock Probability. The risk of an inflation/interest rate shock seems quite remote at the present time. Inflation is currently decelerating. Furthermore, the Fed has ceased tightening monetary policy for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the risk of an inflation and/or interest rate shock for the foreseeable future is very low. Certainly, the risk of this type of shock is considerably lower than it historically has been at this stage of prior business cycles.

What Does This Mean For US Stocks?

If a US recession is at least 18 to 24 months away, history suggests that it's extremely likely that the S&P 500 will achieve significant new highs during this time frame. I go over various scenarios, based on actual historical outcomes, in detail in Successful Portfolio Strategy.

For purposes of this article, suffice it to say that interpretation of historical data for initial unemployment claims suggests that the US bull market has a significant amount of “room to run” – i.e. probably 18 months at least - and significant new highs are very likely to be achieved during this period of time.

Conclusion

Initial unemployment claims is only one indicator among many that I use in my business cycle modeling and in the design of my asset allocation strategy. However, it should be noted that initial unemployment claims is a much better indicator of recession risk than much-hyped yield curve inversions.

If risk of recession in the next 18 to 24 months is reasonably low – as indicated by my analysis of initial unemployment claims -- then probabilities of significant new highs for the S&P 500 during the current cycle are very high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.