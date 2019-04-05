Jaguar Mining - One Decent Mine Makes No Difference

As a result, despite the recent share price drop, I do not think that Jaguar shares demonstrate a buying opportunity.

This year Jaguar has to repay debt liabilities of $25M; I hardly believe the company can make it.

Although it operates a very decent mine (Pilar), the second operation (Turmalina) drags the company down.

In my last two articles on Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD) I suggested avoiding this stock. Well, I stick to this opinion – a few days ago the company released its 2018 annual report, once again giving its investors a pounding headache. Let me begin this article from a brief discussion of last year’s results.

2018 results

The table below summarizes last year’s results (for better comparison, I have also plotted the year 2017):

Source: Simple Digressions

Statement of operations

First of all it has to be noted that at first sight Jaguar looks well. For example, take a look at the statement of operations (the upper panel of the table). It is easy to spot that simultaneously with lower revenue (a drop of 9.8% in comparison to 2017) the company considerably reduced direct costs of production (by 20.4% compared to 2017). As a result, a gross margin went up 7.4% and the adjusted operating result (after deducting impairment charges and reversals), although negative, was stronger than in 2017. What is more – Jaguar was able to cut a unit cash operating cost of production from $837 per ounce of gold in 2017 to $732 in 2018, one of the lowest costs in the industry. Well, up to now everything looks pretty nice, doesn’t it?

All-in sustaining cost of production

Now let me put a correct perspective on this case. The red arrow points to the villain – last year Jaguar was producing its gold at an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) of $1,244 per ounce of gold sold. It means that Jaguar not only continued to be a high-cost producer but also, instead of cutting this cost, it did the opposite thing. What is more, in 4Q 2018 the company reported AISC of $1,279 per ounce which looked like a final nail in Jaguar’s coffin.

Let me summarize this discussion – Jaguar is one of these pretty rare cases where a mining company looks nice at first sight (the statement of operations) but ugly when a little more thorough analysis is done.

Free cash flow

As the graph below shows, last year Jaguar, instead of delivering free cash flow, burnt cash of $6.8M (the red rectangle on the graph below):

Source: Jaguar

Note: Free cash flow is defined as: cash generated from operating activities (excluding working capital issues) less sustaining capital expenditures

Let me dig into this issue a bit further.

Turmalina – a lagging mine

As the graph below shows, the Turmalina mine was the main factor responsible for a negative free cash flow reported in 2018 (the row marked in red):

Source: Jaguar

Compared to 2017 the company increased the Turmalina sustaining capital spending by $7.6M, making this operation a cash burning one in 4Q 2018 (AISC of $1,298 per ounce of gold sold).

Now, as another chart shows (below), as far as development costs are concerned, Turmalina is a super-high-cost operation. For example, last year to develop one meter at this mine the company had to spend as much as $3.9 thousand, on average (the red horizontal line):

Source: Simple Digressions

Interestingly, to develop the second mine, Pilar, the company had to pay only $2.2 thousand per meter over the last two years (the red dotted line on the right panel).

Further, the Turmalina mine not only eats up large sums of money but also delivers less and less gold. For example, at the production peak (3Q 2016) it processed 128 thousand tons of ore grading 4.36 grams of gold per ton of ore. In 4Q 2018 the Turmalina throughput went down to 75 thousand tons of ore grading 3.56 g/t. As a result, in 4Q 2018 Turmalina produced only 7.7 thousand ounces of gold (vs. 16.3 thousand in 3Q 2016). Well, it looks like Jaguar has great difficulty in finding any gold at Turmalina, making me very skeptical about the future of this operation. What is more, Jaguar seems to share my opinion, recording an impairment charge of $13.3M:

“The assessment indicated that the carrying value of the Turmalina project exceeded the its discounted cash flows as at December 31, 2018, and consequently an impairment charge of $13.3 million was recorded. The impairment charge for the year ended December 31, 2018 was allocated as follows: $12.6 million to property, plant and equipment and $0.7 million to mineral exploration projects”

A few positives

Fortunately, the second mine, Pilar, is a pretty decent operation. Last year it delivered 40.9 thousand ounces of gold at AISC of $986 per ounce. I am pretty confident that this year Pilar will continue performing well (unfortunately, Jaguar has not disclosed any guidance for 2019). What is more, most recently the company has upgraded Pilar (and Turmalina), adding fresh ounces to their reserves.

Debt obligations

However, in my opinion, the Pilar mine alone is not able to keep the company going. As the graph below shows, this year will be tough. Excluding “Accounts payable and accrued liabilities” (generally, this item is stable in the long term), in 2019 the company will have to repay $25.0M (total obligations of $42.5M less “Accounts payable” of $17.5M):

Source: Jaguar

Keeping in mind that in 2018 Jaguar burnt cash, I find it hardly possible.

Summary

It looks like Jaguar has a very tough year ahead. Firstly, I see no prospect of things improving at Turmalina. Secondly, the Pilar mine alone is not good enough to keep the company going. Finally, Jaguar has the short-term liabilities of $25M – I think that it will be extremely difficult to pay them off without referring to a few investor-unfriendly financing schemes as share dilution, royalty/stream financing, convertible debentures etc. Hence, despite the recent strong share price drop, I do not think that Jaguar shares demonstrate a buying opportunity.

Note: from a technical analysis perspective a relief rally is possible. As the chart below shows, Jaguar shares have just touched their long-term support level at C$0.125:

Data by YCharts

