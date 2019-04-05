Buy Baidu Ahead Of China Nasdaq Board Launch

What’s Behind Baidu’s Depressed Valuation?

Since the Nasdaq bottomed in late December, Baidu has notably lagged the index and its china titan peers.

Dec 24, 2018 to Date % Baidu 9.3% Nasdaq 27.4% Tencent 23.5% Alibaba 37.7% JD.COM 53.4%

(note Baidu has added 700bps last three days vs. where it has traded throughout most my recent accumulation over past month)

The underperformance is even more notable when you consider that Baidu owns 58% of IQYI which is up 60% over this time period, and 21% of CTRIP which has appreciated by 56%. Baidu’s stakes in those two listed entities are worth $15.5 billion or 24% of the current market value of the company. In fact, if you subtract net cash and other strategic investments at cost, ‘Core Baidu’ is getting a roughly $30bl valuation from the market.

To put that valuation in perspective. Baidu Core generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2018, $4.6bl in ADJ EBITDA (+18%yr/yr), and $3.6bl in FCF. That works out to a Baidu Core EV of 2.6x sales, 6.5x ADJ EBITDA, and 8.3x FCF. That’s a 12% FCF yield. This is not what a tech stock is supposed to look like multiple wise let alone one that is plowing away at cloud, AI software services, AI chips, autonomous driving, short form video, and has a 70%+ share of the Chinese search market.

So, what gives?

Well, Baidu Core ADJ EBITDA was down 12% in Q4 and this was despite 20% top line growth. This compares to 25% revenue growth and 19% ADJ EBITDA growth in Q3. On the surface, like most China tech, Baidu had a rough Q4. China’s economic issues and certain vertical (notably gaming and real estate) regulatory headwinds weighed on the core ad business, but overall this wasn’t exactly a Tencent situation. Considering the circumstances Baidu’s top-line growth in Q4 and guidance were actually better than most expected. What has seemingly weighed on the stock is the margin erosion Q4 and near-term outlook of further margin pressure in the front half of the year. Make no mistake Baidu is in an investment cycle.

Here are just some of the things they are up to:

-DuerOS, their AI powered voice assistant whose install base is now at 200 million

-Apollo, their autonomous driving platform which now has 135 OEM partners

- Their content feed network which now has 1.9 million publishers

- Their short form video app Haokan and their flash video app Quanmin which hit 19m and 4mn DAUs in December

-Baidu Cloud which saw revenue double to 1.1bl yuan in Q4

This type of investment is not margin friendly stuff especially when your core business model has been a search advertising monopoly, but at the end of the day Baidu has the luxury to invest as it does. Where things really ticked up in Q4 is in the shift of spend towards the short form video craze that has hit china, and on aggressive promotional spend for Baidu smart speaker hardware launch. Both of these areas of investment are obviously near-term margin killers. The increase in marketing spend tied to consumer hardware launch part is obvious, but the short form video spend was clearly the real big drag. Baidu is essentially going through a mix shift from typical TAC to buying organic traffic for their apps which then need to scale to become meaningful revenue generators. To be honest I’m not the biggest fan of Baidu chasing the short form video craze Bytedance has set off in China, but regardless I don’t see this spend as a major long-term drag. The upfront investment in user acquisition either starts to generate recurring revenue or Baidu will cut it off. It’s not that complicated, and management has a good track record in this area. Thus, I am a bit surprised the stock has lagged so much. This is a company that three years ago was mired in a scandal over the death of a college student who discovered a dubious promoted cancer treatment from Baidu’s search results. Management managed to steer the core business out of that financial mess while still incubating Iqiyi and investing to position themselves as China’s top AI platform company. Thus, discounting the core business to essentially secular decline multiple seems rather foolish to me, and the definition of an investment opportunity. Anyone who has monetization concerns should simply look at the 1500% price increase Google Maps API sprung on many users, and the scale of that business as it shifts into full monetization mode. Baidu has a dominant China monopoly in the mapping space and has yet to really turn on that switch. This is the luxury of being able to invest as they do across so many different parts of the tech ecosystem.

But if near-term investment depressing profitability doesn’t explain the current valuation maybe there are other possible mitigating factors at work here that need to be considered. I can think of three.

1) Baidu is getting a holding company discount multiple- This argument has some merit when you consider half the market value of the company can be attributed to its investments. Sum of the part plays rarely go as planned as the market always rewards the pure play exposure route over the value unlock when it comes to growth. But the typical issue there is that the core business of the parent usually offers limited growth appeal. Sina/Weibo was a classic example of this in China tech, and so was Yahoo/Alibaba at one point in time. That is not the case here. Baidu’s core business still has unbelievable growth prospects. Which brings us to the cash on hand element which also tends to raise questions in this type of scenario. The argument here being that Baidu should do a massive buyback to unlock value or maybe even distribute Iqiyi shares to shareholders. I think both these arguments make little sense at this point in time. Baidu has demonstrated that it’s a very skilled investor and I am sure based on the pace of investment in AI companies over the last year (only Google spent more) they see no shortage of potential places to deploy capital for the long haul right now. I also think their ability to strategically leverage their controlling position in Iqiyi to enhance overall value for the core business far outweighs the benefit of any financial spinoff at the current time. Baidu management has done a good job of exiting non-core assets and focusing the business over the past few years, so despite the surface appeal of such an argument it doesn’t really hold water.

2) Baidu’s books can’t be trusted- This is a common concern with China companies and one that has been tossed my way as I’ve discussed this name others recently. Is the cash really there? Are those ad revenues real? These are valid concerns when you are dealing with China stocks especially in current political climate. But the problem here is this argument can be applied to pretty much every big China tech name, and thus does very little in explaining Baidu’s current relative valuation discount.

3) Google Re-entering China is Concern- Since the end of last year Baidu has had a bit of Google threat concern weighing on the name. Google’s Project Dragonfly, an attempt to re-enter the Chinese search market, has grabbed a good deal of headlines. However, with all the privacy headaches in FANG, it does appear to be clearly dead again. This is what Google had to say on the project when speculation resurfaced a few weeks ago that it was still on:

Reached for comment, Google denied that work had continued on Dragonfly. “This speculation is wholly inaccurate. Quite simply: there’s no work happening on Dragonfly,” a Google representative told The Verge. “As we’ve said for many months, we have no plans to launch Search in China and there is no work being undertaken on such a project. Team members have moved to new projects.”

So, if these three reasons don’t explain the stock’s current performance, I think you can conclude the market has definitely overreacted to near-term investment concerns. But valuation alone is not enough to get aggressive as I’ve been accumulating Baidu lately, you usually want a catalyst as well that may not be reflected in the market rational on the company. In Baidu’s case, I think you have one.

China’s Upcoming Nasdaq Esque Science and Technology Board Launch Will Boost Baidu’s Core Search Business

China’s current tech giants are highly consumer internet oriented. Ecommerce, gaming, social, sharing really have been the big story. The next wave of China tech is not going to fall into the same bucket. Consider how hot enterprise SAAS names have been of late and go ask yourself who are the Chinese players in this space. Where are the Workday’s and Servicenow of China? You don’t hear about enterprise focused China tech because frankly that’s not where China’s focus has been. Just look at the funding gap in SAAS…

Despite being essential on par with US tech in VC dollars raised, China VC SAAS share is drastically behind the US. This trend in China pure consumer focused tech startups is starting to change. Ai powered software service companies, chip companies, and all kinds of enterprise resource cloud and developer software service companies are the next wave in China tech and this new exchange may prove to be a gateway for them to raise capital to fund growth. And where do these types of businesses get the best ROI for their marketing dollars? Search advertising. While China’s consumer online ad space is a crowded space, there is no getting around the dominance of SEO spend for SAAS customer acquisition. Google has minted a fortune off VC and subsequent IPO dollars by channeled to them by enterprise SAAS companies built on the back of huge upfront CAC investment.

Here is a year old screenshot for suggested bids for keywords “CRM software” and “time tracking software”

Unlike the cutthroat war over consumer internet eyeballs, Baidu stands alone here as far as potential beneficiary. All they need to happen is for the capital markets floodgates to open to fund the SAAS CAC model Silicon Valley has become addicted to. And while the success of the Science and Technology Board (China has had past failures here) is no sure thing, there is no denying the times are a changing.

Opening the door to unprofitable startups and generally speaking smaller enterprise software cloud focused players to speedily list could prove to be a boon for Baidu’s core search ad business. Just consider this piece of news from a few days ago:

China’s new Nasdaq-style high-tech board received its first applicant with a dual-class share structure, a common arrangement among tech startups that until now has disqualified them from mainland listings.

UCloud Information Technology, a Shanghai-based cloud services provider, is the only dual-share candidate among 28 companies whose applications have been accepted by securities regulators. The businesses are being considered for listings on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s new Science and Technology Innovation Board.

Google backed Chinese AI Software and Smartwatch startup Mobvoi also has decided to list on the board.

To be clear, I can’t predict exactly how things will play out with this exchange. That being said I don’t think that matters. There is definitely a flood of new China tech IPO’s starting both with this board and abroad, and in aggregate that is going to benefit online ad spend. But Baidu remains unique because the Science and Development Board has characteristics that favor smaller money losing SAAS businesses, which in turn will lead to higher CPC’s as SEO spend optimization for SAAS CAC picks up. Add in all the other variables related to the name, and this becomes a pretty nice backdoor catalyst to exploit.

(This article was published 2 weeks ago to subscribers of Akram's Razor.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.