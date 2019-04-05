Hookipa IPO: Gilead Collaborates, But It Is At An Early Stage Of Development

The company should need to raise further capital in the future to complete Phase 3 trials. It means that shareholders may suffer further sale of equity in the future.

Regarding the expected enterprise value, it should not exceed $348 million. Other peers don’t report higher valuation.

One of the founders, Rolf Zinkernagel, received the Nobel Prize in Medicine, thanks to his contributions on how CD8+ T-cells recognize virus-infected cells.

Founded by a Nobel Prize winner and targeting a market size of more than $55.5 billion, Hookipa (HOOK) should interest investors. Having mentioned this beneficial feature, the company is still at an early stage of development. The first data may move the share price in 2020. So, market participants may want to wait until this time period to invest on this name. With regards to the total expected enterprise value, other peers are trading at not more than $348 million. After the IPO, this level of enterprise value appears to be more reasonable.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2011, Hookipa Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of treatments for infectious diseases and cancers.

Source: Prospectus

With six product candidates, the company has only one candidate, HB-101, at Phase 2 of development. The other product candidates are still at a preclinical stage. The release of new data is expected in the first half of 2020, late 2020, or early 2021. Investors should remember this time period. If the market welcomes the new data released, the share price may increase. The table below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

HB-101 - VaxWave Technology

The company uses proprietary technology VaxWave, which is capable of disabling arenavirus replication by substituting one of its four structural genes with the gene for a desired antigen. One of the founders, Rolf Zinkernagel, received the Nobel Prize in Medicine, thanks to his contributions on how CD8+ T-cells recognize virus-infected cells.

"The modified, replication-defective arenavirus is able to directly infect individual dendritic cells and deliver proteins that serve as antigens to activate the immune system, but is not able to replicate and infect additional dendritic cells in the body." - Source: Prospectus

In a preclinical trial with 10 monkeys with HIV infection and simian immunodeficiency virus, or SIV, the VaxWave vaccination helped 70% of the monkeys in becoming SIV free. The lines and the chart below provide more information:

Source: Prospectus

HB-101, which uses the VaxWave technology, delivers two antigens to generate cytomegalovirus-specific CD8+ T-cells and cytomegalovirus-neutralizing antibodies. In the company's Phase 1 clinical trial with 54 healthy volunteers, this candidate was found to be well tolerated, and no serious adverse event was reported.

The images below provide information on the results obtained:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

In Q4 2018, the company started Phase 2 clinical trial for patients awaiting kidney transplantation from living cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Immunogenicity data is expected in the first half of 2020 and efficacy data should be received in the second half of 2020.

According to a recent study published by Future Market Insights, the market size for the cytomegalovirus treatment should grow at 5.5% y/y in 2019. In addition, global sales are expected to exceed $55.5 billion in the same time period.

Collaboration With Gilead

Hookipa is not alone. Well-known pharma player Gilead (GILD) signed a deal to collaborate with the company. A payment of $10 million was received in June 2018, and milestones could lead to approximately $400 million more.

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

On the balance sheet front, Hookipa reports $48.5 million in cash, which represents 71% of the total amount of assets. This is ideal. Hookipa reports what a clinical-stage company should have to please investors, a decent amount of liquidity to execute R&D. The amount of property equipment is equal to only $4.3 million, which is not significant. For certain investors, this feature indicates that the company's development stage is not very advanced.

Source: Prospectus

As of December 31, 2018, the asset/liability ratio is equal to 2.86x. The financial situation is stable. With that, it should be mentioned that the company does have financial debt, equal to $4.3 million, and contractual obligations worth $28 million. These liabilities don't represent a large risk, but investors need to be aware of them. The table below provides the list of contractual obligations and the total amount of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate

The CFO was equal to -$14 million and -$11.9 million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The cash burn rate does not look elevated. However, investors should expect additional expenses as Hookipa goes into Phase 2 and Phase 3 of development. Please understand that the level of cash in hand is very relevant here. If all the cash is used, further equity sale may occur, leading to share price depreciation. The cash flow statement is shown below:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors

As shown below, the list of competitors is not short. There are very large organizations operating in this market. They are not useful for the assessment of Hookipa's valuation. Take a look at them:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

With all this information in mind, let's assess the company's smaller peers. The following is a short list:

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (VBIV)

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS)

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN)

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL)

Immune Design Corp (IMDZ)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

As shown in the images below, these companies report an enterprise value between $3 million and $348 million. Like Hookipa, they don't have debt at all:

Source: Prospectus

Like Hookipa, Gritstone, Neon, Replimune and Immune Design are at Phase 1 or Phase 2 of development. All the other peers show a pipeline that is more advanced than that of Hookipa.

Source: Gritstone's Website

Source: Neon's Website

Source: Replimune's Website

Source: Immune Design's Website

As shown in the image below, peers with similar stage of development have an enterprise value of approximately $81-348 million. The valuation of Hookipa should be between these levels.

Source: YCharts

Investors should understand that the company may have an enterprise value of more than $348 million. It happened with Gritstone and Replimune in 2018. Their total enterprise value increased to more than $600 million. Both of them went down to levels below $300 million after the IPO, which appears to be a more appropriate valuation for an early-stage clinical company.

Use of Proceeds

Hookipa expects to use the proceeds to finance the completion of the Phase 2 trial of HB-101 and to advance Phase 1 trials.

Source: Prospectus

The company will need to raise further capital in the future to complete its Phase 3 trials. It means that shareholders may suffer further sale of equity in the future.

Stockholders

The market may welcome the ownership structure. Directors own only 3.3% of the total amount of shares outstanding. In addition, there is a long list of venture capital firms that decided to trust the company's research.

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With a target market of more than $55.5 billion and a Nobel Prize winner as founder, Hookipa should be studied by institutional investors. The company is still at an early stage of development, and further data should be released in 2020. Market participants may need to wait for more than one year to see the stock returns, which is not ideal. Perhaps the smartest strategy is waiting until 2020 to acquire shares. Regarding the expected enterprise value, it should not exceed $348 million. Other peers don't report higher valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.