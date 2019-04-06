Why Now Is The Time To Load Up On MLPs, And 3 'Strong Buys' In 2019

With stocks hovering near all-time highs and MLPs trading at their most attractive risk-reward profile ever, now is a great time to add exposure to the highest-yielding sector available.

The U.S. stock market’s performance over the past decade has been very impressive, posting total returns of over 200%. Over the past three years alone, SPY has returned nearly 50%, an astonishing figure that is roughly double historical averages.

Following the large gains of recent years, the valuation multiple of the S&P 500 (SPY) has expanded close to all-time highs with a P/E ratio of over 20 - up to a 25% premium to its historical average despite being in a late cycle economy:

You will note from this chart that every time the P/E passed 20, it eventually came crashing down. We are not suggesting that there is imminent danger, but clearly, the history is not on the side of the broader stock market at the current moment.

Now, consider MLPs: Similar to our take on REITs, we are bullish on MLPs relative to the broader stock market. While broader equities kept pushing new highs over the past decade, MLPs have fallen far behind and even experienced a prolonged bear market in recent years despite improving fundamentals and growing cash flow:

As a result, MLPs are trading at historically low levels, making them exceptionally opportunistic in relation to the broader stock market. MLPs – despite improved distribution coverage due to many large MLPs moving to a self-funding model – now yield nearly 9% on average, well above long-term averages and very close to all-time highs.

In this sense, the buy thesis for MLPs is rather simple here:

Outperformance commonly follows underperformance.

Valuation plays a key role in explaining long-term performance.

MLPs are cheap and fundamentals are strong.

Stocks have a lot of optimism baked into their share prices today, whereas MLPs have ample pessimism baked into their valuations… and as Benjamin Graham once said:

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”

Below we outline three simple ideas why now is a good time to buy MLPs in 2019 and share three of our Top Picks for high total returns.

Why Now Is The Time To Buy MLPs

#1 - Outstanding Sector Fundamentals

MLPs enjoy an immense growth runway thanks to projected strong growth in global demand for oil and natural gas. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2018 posits that energy demand growth will be driven by developing economies, based on announced energy policy plans and targets.

Global energy demand is expected to grow by at least 25% through 2040, thanks in large part to the strong economic momentum in Asian economies like India and continued strong global population growth. While renewable energy and energy efficiency certainly pose a long-term threat, these estimates have already been accounted in the sector's impact quite conservatively, by cutting the projected demand in half.

Another major tailwind for North American pipeline MLPs is that the US and Canada are expected to play a major role in meeting that demand as growing players in the world market of energy production and exportation. In fact, in 2018, the US became the world's largest oil producer, adding to its decade-long reign as the world's largest natural gas producer. Additionally, for about a week last year - for the first time in over 70 years - the US became a net exporter of crude and refined products. This shows just how far the US energy production industry has come over the past couple of decades, given that at the turn of the millennium the country was “being bled dry” by its thirst for foreign oil.

With its strong growth momentum and record-level of proven reserves, the US is expected to retain its leadership in global oil and natural gas production growth for the next several decades, with some forecasts projecting that the US will account for almost three-quarters of the total increase in global oil output and 40% of the global increase in natural gas production over the next 5-6 years. As a result, demand for new and sustained energy infrastructure (i.e., pipelines, storage, export terminals, and processing capacity) will be strong. Connecting supply with demand is going to require significant additional investments in energy infrastructure and this is where MLPs come in the picture.

#2 - Much-Improved MLP Fundamentals

In addition to the rosy growth picture for MLPs, their balance sheets and cash flow statements have shown significant improvements over the past several years. Not only have these businesses been steadily growing their EBITDA over the past few years, but it is now just beginning to translate into strong distribution growth. Over the past two years, MLPs have used these growing earnings to fix their balance sheets and reduce dependence on unforgiving equity markets to fund growth projects. Last year, the MLP sector grew EBITDA by a mid-teens rate. Meanwhile, infrastructure MLPs grew their distributions by double digits.

In addition to the improved fundamentals, the very nature of midstream businesses is very attractive for an aging economic expansion. Most midstream MLPs own a significant number of regulated, demand-pull assets with long-term contracts. Additionally, commodity risk is minimized by the fixed fee volume-dependent nature of these contracts. Most of the counterparties involved in these contracts are creditworthy and the contracts also often contain inflation escalators, making them a good hedge against inflation.

#3 - Dirt Cheap Valuations

Now, not only do MLPs have the strongest near to medium-term growth outlook of all high-yield asset classes, but they also boast by far the highest current yields:

With such a wide gap between MLP yields and 10-year Treasuries, even further gradual hikes in interest rates will likely have minimal impact on the appeal of MLP's high income yields.

This price-performance disconnect narrative is confirmed by recent moves from some of the world's foremost asset managers and value investors. Blackstone (BX) recently bought Harvest Fund Advisors, the largest MLP manager in the world. Additionally, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) recently made a significant investment into the midstream pipeline business through a multibillion-dollar acquisition from Enbridge (ENB). Clearly, these large and experienced investors believe that the MLP/midstream business model offered considerable value, and MLP valuations have only gotten cheaper since.

Investor Takeaway

The North American energy industry is in the early innings of its ascendancy to global prominence as an energy producer and exporter. With a combination of growing cash flow and strong balance sheets, the fundamental outlook is particularly attractive. The high dividend yield and strong growth outlook puts MLPs in an optimal position to target high total returns.

Three Midstream Opportunities To Add To Your Portfolio Today

While there are numerous attractive opportunities in the sector today, we have identified three particularly attractive ways to gain exposure to the midstream business:

#1- Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)

JMF is a leveraged and actively-managed closed-end fund that invests primarily in blue-chip MLPs.

What we like about it:

It currently trades at a nearly 10% discount to NAV (i.e., a discount on already cheap MLPs) and yields nearly 11%, supported by distributions from underlying holdings.

It comes with a 1099 rather than the annoying K-1 that many MLPs issue.

Management has a history of outperforming peers and even a low-cost, unleveraged passive fund in an MLP bear market.

As a leveraged fund (~27%), JMF possesses significant upside and outperformance potential in an increasingly favorable environment for MLPs.

#2- Enbridge

ENB is a global energy infrastructure giant, based in Canada.

What we like about it:

The dividend yield is near all-time highs.

The company has recently achieved self-funding status.

It does not issue a K-1, but a 1099 instead.

The BBB+ balance sheet is among the best in the industry.

Its top-tier mission-critical assets and scale give it a strong moat and very stable, recession-resistant cash flows (long term, fixed fee, take-or-pay contracts with investment grade counter-parties with less than 1% of cash flows directly subject to commodity price exposure).

Combining the growth outlook with the current yield, the total return potential is in the double digits.

#3- Buckeye Partners (BPL)

(Not part of Core Portfolio - but attractive holding for members who desire further diversification.)

BPL operates pipelines in the midstream business similar to ENB but also has an energy storage business.

What we like about it:

With its greater level of retained cash flows and stabilized investment grade credit rating (thanks to the recent distribution cut and non-core asset sales used to deleverage), BPL is well-positioned to fund its growth projects and achieve strong growth rates in the years to come.

It currently yields a well-covered 8.75%, near all-time highs.

Its business model is fairly low risk, with the vast majority of cash flow coming from fixed-fee contracts, minimizing commodity pricing and macroeconomic risk.

It also enjoys significant geographic and product diversity and, unlike some LPs, does not have to pay fees to higher level management and its distributions are tax-advantaged since it has no GP IDRs or C Corp. Governance.

Each of these three opportunities provides investors a different look at the sector. JMF provides a leveraged and discounted way to invest in the broader sector, providing a good chance at achieving alpha provided that the bull thesis plays out on MLPs. ENB is the leading blue-chip opportunity in our view, making it a low-risk way to still cash in on strong total return potential. Finally, BPL - though higher risk than ENB - offers a nearly 50% greater taxed-deferred distribution (it does issue a K-1 though) while still possessing an investment grade balance sheet and attractive assets. This opportunity provides the greatest return potential of the three while also posing the most risk (though we feel the risk level is only moderate after the distribution cut and right-sized balance sheet).

Bottom Line

Here at High Yield Landlord, we have high conviction that real assets will continue to outperform the broader market over the long term and therefore target quality MLPs that offers attractive income yields with a high margin of safety protecting our principal.

The main reason why we like MLPs so much right now is because at the end of the day we are not smart enough to predict what will happen to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) or even Netflix (NFLX) in the long run. We know however that buying quality real assets at dirt cheap valuations is a strategy that produces solid returns in the long run with high dividends and moderate growth.

MLPs are feared today, and we are taking the advice of the legendary Warren Buffett:

“Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMF; ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.