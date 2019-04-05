Buying Xiaomi? Buy Its Ecosystem Providers Instead

Digging deeper, Xiaomi suffers from poor margins on its largest revenue segment and is trying to be an internet company (which it is not).

1. Xiaomi, the up-and-coming Apple of China

Unless you live in Asia, it is probably a company that you have never heard of. But Xiaomi (NYSE:X) (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY), the Apple of China, has knocked on both Apple's and Samsung's doors and has cemented itself as a leading smartphone player, being the fourth largest smartphone supplier globally just below Apple. But Xiaomi is more than just a smartphone producer. In recent years, Xiaomi has diversified its portfolio and started sales of other consumer hardware such as smart TVs, watches, and several IoT-related items.

Figure 1: Revenue Contributors Broken Down to Respective Segments (Data Source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus/Earnings Call)

One does not get the moniker "Apple of China" for no good reason. Xiaomi's offerings are not only cheap but of high quality. Aside from the numerous good reviews of its product that you can find on Quora, Reddit, and other tech/consumer goods forums, it has managed to even win the highest award of quality technology in China (Link).

The unique selling point of Xiaomi products is its prices. Xiaomi's products are almost unbelievably cheap compared to their competition. Products are priced very competitively even though their products are quite reasonable in quality (Table 1 and Table 2). This market strategy is made more firmer by the Founder-CEO of Xiaomi. At the point of Xiaomi's IPO in Hong Kong, Lei Jun made this firm statement in his open letter found in the IPO prospectus.

Xiaomi's hardware businesses' overall net profit margin will not exceed 5% per year. If the net margin exceeds 5%, we will return the excess to our users." - Lei Jun

Table 1: Xiaomi's Price Comparison Table - IPO Prospectus (Source: Xiaomi IPO prospectus (Link to IPO Prospectus))

Selected Products Xiaomi's Price Range (RMB) Indicative Price Range of Major Competitors (RMB) Air Purifiers 379 - 1,999 2,000 - 10,000 Mi Band 2 149 299 - 699 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1699 3,000 - 8,000 Water Purifier 1,499 - 1,999 3,000 - 4,000 Suitcase 299 - 1,999 299 - 5,000 Induction Heating Rice Cookers 399 - 999 3,000 - 6,000 Laser Projector 9,999 29,999 - 132,000 Folding Electric Bicycle 2,999 6,999 - 8,999 Drone 2,999 4,000 - 7,000

Table 2: Xiaomi's IoT Price Comparison Table - IPO Prospectus (Source: Xiaomi IPO prospectus)

Product Type Xiaomi Model Name Cost Counterpart Model Name Cost Smart TV Mi TV $138-1,492 Samsung UA series $446-3,333 AI Speaker Mi AI Speaker $26-46 Sonos One $279 Router Mi Router $15-107 TP-Link DR series $13-230 Scooter Mi Electric Scooter $308 INMOTION V Series $508 Wearable Mi Band $23 Apple Watch $249 Air Purifier Mi Air Purifier $108-231 Honeywell KJ Series $325-833 Induction Heating Rice-Cookers Mi Induction Heating Rice-Cookers $62-154 Panasonic SRN Series $156-586 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mi Robot Vacuum $260 iROBOT Roomba Series $741-1,304 Smart Camera Mi Home Smart Camera $15-62 Evziv Smart Camera $22-81 Water Purifier Mi Water Purifier $230-307 Philips WP4170 $461

As a result of its great value-for-quality products, Xiaomi has seen consecutive YoY revenues growths from 2015 to 2018 except for 2016, where supply chain issues affected sales. Despite having its roots in China, Xiaomi has made significant forays into foreign markets and operates not only in China and Hong Kong but also in the Asia Pacific, India/Pakistan, Eastern Europe, and even the United States.

Figure 2: YoY/QoQ Revenues of Xiaomi Revenues (Data Source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus/Earnings Call (LINK))

2. How does Xiaomi make money?

Xiaomi is not a hardware company.

This might be a puzzling statement for a company whose revenues are almost made up of hardware sales and whose #1 product are smartphones. But, let us see what Xiaomi's CEO has to say about Xiaomi.

We are more than a hardware company. We are an innovation-driven internet company. Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core." - Lei Jun

Perhaps why the CEO-Founder of Xiaomi says that Xiaomi is an internet company is because of their business model. Digging deeper into the IPO prospectus, we see that internet services formed most gross profits despite only making up 9% of revenues.

Figure 4: FY2018 Gross Margins (Data Source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus)

Despite how smartphones generate the highest revenues for Xiaomi, it commands the lowest gross margins and second overall gross profits. Internet services, on the other hand, is the lowest-grossing revenue stream of Xiaomi but commands the highest gross profits and gross margins.

Xiaomi's business strategy is not to actively profit from sales of hardware. For the quality of products that Xiaomi offers, the price points are too low, which are reflected in its gross margins. Instead, Xiaomi sells low to obtain a customer base to drive internet monetization. Xiaomi segments its internet-based monetization business; internet value-added services, which is revenues from sales related to apps from the MI store and advertising. To push through its business model; firstly, Xiaomi has developed its Mi Market app, which is the direct equivalent of the Google Play store for use in Chinese markets. Secondly, Xiaomi recently has advertisements installed on built-in apps, such as the File Manager and App Vault. The chart below shows the split between advertising and internet value-added services revenues and gross profits. It is obvious at once that the advertising arena is of more interest to Xiaomi as even though revenues are almost split equally between both business segments, but advertising account for most of Xiaomi's internet gross profits over its operating lifespan.

Figure 5: Revenue/Gross Profits split for Xiaomi's internet services segment (Source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus)

The most recent earnings call also shows how management intends to steer its company. With five business units being dedicated to the development of Xiaomi's internet offering in the recent reorganization, Xiaomi is sparing no expense to fully develop its internet-related businesses.

Figure 6: Xiaomi's Reorganization Plans (Source: Xiaomi 3Q18 Earnings Presentation (LINK))

3. Buying into Xiaomi's Strategy?

In its IPO prospectus, Xiaomi makes the argument that as an internet company, its business model is superior as it acquires customers profitably compared to internet-only players due to its sales of hardware to customers. Furthermore, it makes the argument due to its relatively low internet services revenue per MAU, Xiaomi still has much to grow and monetize from its users.

Figure 7: Cost per new MAU for various internet companies (Source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus)

Figure 8: Internet Services Revenues Per MAU for various internet companies (Source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus)

We believe that Xiaomi's strategy is fundamentally flawed as the only arena that Xiaomi can compete in is in the Mainland China markets. Outside of China, Xiaomi is not executing its business strategy well due to the influx of competitors that were unable to compete in China due to restrictions from the government. The following statements from the recent 2018 Q3/Q4 investor presentation also hint that the headwinds that Xiaomi is facing in monetizing its foreign markets.

Internet monetization outside of mainland China smartphones is early, but showing good progress Overseas internet services accounted for 4.4% of total internet services revenues in Q3 2018" - 2018 Q3 Investor Presentation

Xiaomi's advertising strategy is currently too simple and too unsophisticated for it to account for ~80% of their total internet services gross profits. The main avenue of Xiaomi's advertising strategy is, as stated, to insert advertisements on its pre-installed Mi Apps to the system apps such as the App Vault and File Manager on its smartphones. The key problem behind this strategy is that Xiaomi's OS, the MIUI, is running on an Android-based OS that allows for significant user customization without the need for external programs. This means that it is relatively easy to prevent such ads from appearing if the user does not want to. Searching "disable ads Xiaomi" on Google reveals an entire list of tutorials dedicated to the subject matter, with even Xiaomi's user base actively posting such tutorials on Xiaomi's official forums itself. In addition, the user can very easily install alternatives to such pre-installed apps. The customizability of Android allows users to install anything from Google Chrome as an alternative browser to the Google Play Store and as an alternative app store using APKs. Although some Android know-how is required, it is not difficult, and the internet is full of tutorials on how to do so.

Although there is no direct evidence to support the above, there are some initial findings obtained from data compiled from the earnings calls data. Except for 4Q2018, the growth of MAUs has been constant through Xiaomi's operating history, but the growth of advertising ARPUs has not been keeping pace. As seen from the chart below, YoY growth of MAUs is constant across 2018 at around 40%, but growth in advertising ARPUs have been dropping from 1Q2018 to 3Q2018. This hints towards Xiaomi expanding towards a userbase that is not particularly receptive towards the software offers that Xiaomi is placing in its hardware.

Figure 9: Xiaomi's MAU Growth (Data Source: Xiaomi Earnings Call)

The IoT/hardware segments are even more difficult to successfully monetize advertisements. Not only do IoT users spend very little time interacting with their IoT apps but also the times that they do are mostly to control the IoT device, not for browsing the web. It is doubtful if such efforts would lead to significant advertising revenues for the company.

The remainder of its internet services revenues come from internet value-added services, which could be surmised as purchases made through its proprietary app store, the Mi Market. Like the Apple Store or Google Play store, Xiaomi earns commissions on any purchase made through its own app store. With the Google ban in Mainland China, Xiaomi has been successful in monetizing this segment from its Chinese customers as the largest competitor to dominate the Android app market space is effectively removed, resulting in the fragmentation of the app store market in China. Currently, Xiaomi has 8.7% market penetration in China in terms of MAU market share (Source).

However, outside of China, there is a stark difference in the product offering. Xiaomi's own app store is in Chinese, and outside of China, Xiaomi's phones are installed with Google Play instead of a localized/translated version of its app store. This too is another mistake from Xiaomi. As users continue to tie purchases to their Google Play account instead of the Xiaomi equivalent, it will get harder for such users to switch should Xiaomi decide to replace the Play store with the Xiaomi equivalent in their foreign markets.

Thus, Xiaomi's internet monetization is fundamentally flawed. Although it seemingly acquires "users" at a profit, the overall business strategy utilized to monetize such users is flawed at best. The fact that Xiaomi's overseas internet services accounted for only 4.4% of total internet services revenues, while its total overseas revenues accounts for 36% of overall revenues only shows the difficulty that Xiaomi is facing in selling its internet services abroad.

4. Buy the hardware instead!

Instead of investing in an internet company dependent on hardware sales utilizing a flawed strategy with flawed execution, I would much rather prefer to invest in a company actively profiting from the strong hardware sales resulting from the impeccable quality and reasonable price points that Xiaomi is so widely known for. I would also much prefer to invest in hardware ex-smartphones due to the higher margins that the IoT/Lifestyle segment commands. Thus, would it be possible to find companies profiting from the recent influx of Xiaomi products penetrating the market?

Figure 10: Xiaomi's gross margins for Smartphones/IoT and lifestyle products (Data Source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus)

Digging deeper, Xiaomi procures and develops its products in two ways.

In-house products: Eg Smartphones, smart TVs. Main components and raw materials directly procured from suppliers and outsourced assemblers finish production. Ecosystem products: Eg smartwatches, vacuum robots. Ecosystem product suppliers directly supply finished products to Xiaomi.

Unfortunately, it is not publicly available (1). Fortunately, Xiaomi publicly releases who its ecosystem hardware suppliers are (2). Below is the list of companies (as of Xiaomi's IPO) that are supplying ecosystem products to Xiaomi.

SmartMi - SmartMi is the supplier of Xiaomi's smart air purifiers and air quality monitors.

Huami - Huami (NYSE:HMI) is the supplier of Xiaomi's smart bands, watches (excluding children's watches and quartz watches), scales, and associated accessories.

Zimi Technology - Zimi Technology is the supplier of Xiaomi's suite of mobile power-related hardware products.

Roborock - Roborock is the supplier of Xiaomi's smart robot vacuum cleaners.

Ninebot - Ninebot is the supplier of Xiaomi's smart scooters.

Viomi - Viomi (NASDAQ:VIOT) is the supplier of Xiaomi's water purifiers and certain other smart IoT home appliances.

1More - 1More is the supplier of headphones.

We can thus limit our thesis and investigation to the only two listed companies - Huami and Viomi. Should any companies on this list be listed in the future, they too can be reviewed for their investment worthiness.

5. Huami/Viomi Business Overview

Huami is one of Xiaomi's ecosystem companies. It mainly produces smart bands and smartwatches, with scales and associated accessories as its secondary business. As an ecosystem supplier to Xiaomi, it has seen significant revenue and bottom-line growths, especially with the increase in popularity of Xiaomi's products.

Figure 11: Revenues & Gross Profits for Huami (Data Source: HMI SEC Filings LINK)

Although Huami started off with a single product line of Xiaomi Wearable Products (i.e. Mi Bands, Mi scales), today, it has developed its Amazfit series to address the middle- to the high-end market. In general, Huami's products are developed and sold in a similar spirit versus Xiaomi's products. For example, the Amazfit Bip has been very well received by the market due to its pricing at >$100, and despite its lack of functionality, it has been regarded as a value buy that is extremely high in quality. It has also made its mark overseas; there are countless reviews of Amazfit watches on English-speaking websites, and its products are widely available on non-Mainland China-based retailers.

Unlike Huami, Viomi supplies more varied products to both the consumer market and Xiaomi as an ecosystem distributor. Although Viomi was initially set up to supply water purifiers and some IoT products to Xiaomi, its product selection has grown beyond that and is now providing an entire catalog of household IoT products, ranging from robots, fridges, to washing machines.

Like Huami, however, Viomi has benefitted largely from the Xiaomi boom. Viomi's revenues have been experiencing phenomenal growth, albeit with some seasonality as its products sell more during popular Chinese holidays, such as Single's days and Valentine's Day. The primary reason is that Viomi's product concentration is largely in Mainland China. A quick search online shows that there are little non-Chinese reviews for Viomi's products and even lesser non-Chinese retailers stocking Viomi's goods.

Figure 12: Revenues & Gross Profits for Viomi (Data Source: VIOT SEC Filings LINK)

6. Huami/Viomi Investment Thesis

A) Cooperation with Xiaomi allows for rapid growth without sacrificing margins

Recall that the key criticisms behind Xiaomi were the focus on its internet business and its paper-thin margins on its smartphone business. Their IoT/lifestyle segment, however, is a healthy business growing at a fast pace. With active product development pipelines and consumers finding their products extremely value-for-money, we do not foresee growth in this business segment to slow.

As Xiaomi's IoT/lifestyle products continue to flourish, the suppliers of these products will as well. Ecosystem suppliers will benefit greatly as they are the sole suppliers of such products. Below is the table showing Xiaomi's IoT/Lifestyle growth rates vs. revenues attributable to Xiaomi for both Huami and Viomi.

Table 3: Growth rates for Xiaomi, Huami, and Viomi (Data source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus, Huami/Viomi SEC Filings)

Revenues YoY Growth FY 2016 FY 2017 Xiaomi - IoT and Lifestyle Products 38.56% 88.86% Huami - Xiaomi Attributable 66.08% 22.64% Viomi - Xiaomi Attributable NA 146.63%

Although the Xiaomi IoT/lifestyle segment does not track revenue growth for Huami and Xiaomi closely, in general, it shows that Xiaomi-attributable revenues are growing strongly for both ecosystem companies and, in tandem, with the Xiaomi's IoT/lifestyle business.

Gross margins for both Huami and Viomi are also stronger as compared to the smartphones of Xiaomi. As Huami's and Viomi's strategic customer is Xiaomi, the relatively higher margins also suggest that the overall purchase agreements that Xiaomi has with its ecosystem partners are fair and that Xiaomi is not utilizing its weight to force its ecosystem suppliers to sell products to Xiaomi at prices close to cost.

Figure 13: Product Gross Margins for Xiaomi Smartphones and Huami/Viomi products (Data source: Xiaomi IPO Prospectus, Huami/Viomi SEC Filings)

To understand if such margins are sustainable, the existing agreements between Viomi/Huami must be properly understood. The terms of the cooperation agreement are:

Huami:

Agreement to expire October 2020 Xiaomi is the exclusive distributor for Xiaomi's branded Wearable Products Xiaomi will purchase Xiaomi Wearable Products at a price that covers all costs and expenses in connection with the manufacturing and shipment Xiaomi required to provide equal displays for contracted products in the event that Xiaomi chooses to sell products like contracted products Xiaomi and Huami shall jointly set the retail price of Xiaomi Wearable Products Xiaomi and Huami to equally share profits from sales of Xiaomi Wearable Products Xiaomi can terminate early if: Huami does not promptly deliver products Huami delivers products that do not meet Xiaomi's requirements Return rates exceed 2% for more than three consecutive months Product recall due to a material quality issue Sales of Xiaomi Wearable Products decrease by 20% or more year-over-year Sales of Xiaomi Wearable Products fail to increase by at least 20% year-over-year for two consecutive years Xiaomi and Huami have joint ownership over all patents generated from the process of design, development, manufacturing, and sales of Xiaomi Wearable Products as well as intellectual properties relating to the certain industrial design of Xiaomi Wearable Products. Huami owns all other intellectual properties generated from the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of Xiaomi Wearable Products.

Viomi:

Agreement to expire August 2019 Xiaomi is the exclusive distributor for Xiaomi's branded products Xiaomi will purchase Viomi products at a price that covers all costs and expenses in connection with the manufacturing and shipment Xiaomi and Viomi shall jointly set the retail price of products Xiaomi and Viomi to equally share profits from sales of products Xiaomi can termination early if: Viomi breaches obligation(s) underlying this agreement and/or purchase order Viomi declares bankruptcy or is in financial distress Products fail to meet Xiaomi's requirements and no value to remedy has been applied thrice Viomi does not promptly deliver products without reasonable cause and Xiaomi's prior written consent Viomi causes data breaches and/or fails to store the data to clouds designated by Xiaomi Regarding the intellectual property, Xiaomi by itself owns all industrial designs generated from the process of design, development, manufacturing, and sales of the products Viomi sells to Xiaomi. Xiaomi and Viomi have joint ownership over all other technology properties and related intellectual properties generated from the process of design, development, manufacturing, and sales of these products.

The agreements are fairer than what was expected. Firstly, the commercial terms of the agreements allow for the ecosystem suppliers to have an equal say in pricing. But, more importantly, Xiaomi guarantees that they will purchase their Xiaomi-branded products above cost and they will equally share all profits related to sales of Xiaomi-branded products, instead of having a clause where Xiaomi only gives a fixed margin to its ecosystem suppliers.

The agreements also meant that it will be difficult for Xiaomi to stop all business proceedings with its ecosystem suppliers due to intellectual property ownership. For Huami, Xiaomi and Huami have joint ownership of all patents and IPs related to the industrial design, while Huami owns all other IPs for all Xiaomi Wearable Products. For Viomi, it is a little less advantageous compared to Huami; Xiaomi owns all IPs related to the industrial design, while Xiaomi and Viomi own all other IPs related to Xiaomi's products. The implication behind these two clauses is significant. Due to the intellectual property ownership, Xiaomi will not be able to rapidly withdraw and change ecosystem suppliers or have this power to negotiate for a less advantageous cooperation agreement.

Due to all the above factors, it is highly likely that the relationship between Huami/Viomi and Xiaomi will stay strong, and these ecosystem companies will continue to grow alongside Xiaomi without the threat of Xiaomi halting business with them or strong-arming these companies into agreeing with worse commercial terms.

B) Growth in non-Mi exclusive brands

Growth in non-Mi exclusive brands for both companies has not been shabby either. Besides its Mi-exclusive products, Huami and Viomi produce non-Mi branded products for sale. Huami's core non-Mi offering is Amazfit, a popular brand of smartwatches, well known for its value-for-quality aspects. Viomi's offering is more varied, with them producing a huge line of IoT and household products, although such brands are not as well-known in English-speaking locales as their sales are focused mainly inside of Mainland China.

Surprisingly, Huami/Viomi's non-Mi exclusive products have been selling extremely well. Both Huami and Viomi's non-Mi product lines have seen 3-digit growth rates. Although it is not expected for them to sustain such enormous growth rates, we believe that the growth story persists; both Huami and Viomi are excellent companies with good quality products that will continue to grow their non-Mi product lines.

Figure 14: Revenue growths for Huami/Viomi non-Mi Exclusive products (Data source: Huami/Viomi SEC Filings)

As a result of such huge revenue growths in their non-Mi exclusive products, both Huami and Viomi have also seen their share of revenues attributable to Xiaomi go down. This is a positive thing. As revenue concentration risks go down without sacrificing growth opportunities, the ecosystem companies will not be held hostage by Xiaomi should Xiaomi one day decide to strong-arm both Huami and Viomi into less favorable commercial terms.

Figure 15: Revenue growths/share for Huami/Viomi non-Mi Exclusive products (Data source: Huami/Viomi SEC Filings)

7. Valuation

Xiaomi is currently valued at around US$40B, achieving a P/S ratio of 1.80 and a P/E ratio of 23.4. For the growth rate that Xiaomi is currently experiencing, it certainly looks cheap, but be aware that Xiaomi is currently exposed to many risks as stated in the earlier parts of the thesis. Thus, people should take the relatively cheap metrics of Xiaomi with a pinch of salt.

Huami is currently valued at US$840M, achieving a P/S ratio of 1.55 and a P/E ratio of 16.57. For a company that experiences such growth with a solid moat protecting itself, it certainly is cheap. In comparison, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has a P/S ratio of 1.0 with a negative P/E ratio and a 0 to negative growth rate. With all such factors accounted for, Huami is certainly looking cheap for the growth that the stock is going through.

Viomi is currently valued at US$780M, achieving a P/S ratio of 2.04 and a P/E ratio of 65.2. As Viomi has just started clocking positive earnings, its P/E ratio is to be taken with a pinch of salt. For a company that experiences such a high growth rate, it is cheap. Viomi is certainly undervalued after accounting for all the potential that it has.

8. Risks of Investments

As with all good investments, there are certain risks that come with them. Key risks that come with investing in Huami/Viomi include:

Xiaomi canceling its contractual agreements with its ecosystem suppliers. If for any reason Xiaomi cancels their cooperation agreements with the ecosystem suppliers, expect a sharp drop in stock price as both companies still have a large portion of revenues/margins arising from the business relationship with Xiaomi. In addition, Xiaomi actively sells its ecosystem suppliers non-Mi exclusive products as well. Those revenues will essentially disappear as well. New competition. As with all consumer hardware companies, competition is rife. Although Huami/Viomi defends their own territories through offering quality products at low prices, it will not be surprising if competition arises that are able to offer similar products at similar, or even lower, prices. Revenue growth will drop and margins will be squeezed.

9. Summary/Conclusion

In summary, do not invest in Xiaomi. The company might be deserving of the moniker "Apple of China" with its cheap and good quality products, but the low-to-nil margins of its smartphone business and its strategy of utilizing its cheap products to gain users to monetize its internet services is fundamentally flawed.

Instead, a better buy would be to invest in the ecosystem suppliers, Huami and Viomi. Such companies are simple businesses that can ride the wave alongside Xiaomi and profit from its increased popularity without giving up margins. In addition, both Huami and Viomi have been developing their own products which have been experiencing rapid growths as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIOT, HMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.