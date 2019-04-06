Why Not Just Buy XLE And Be Done With It?

While market-smashing returns can greatly accelerate your journey to financial freedom, it’s far from necessary for most investors, as long as you avoid making costly mistakes.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF is one of the most popular energy ETFs, and has a 5-star rating by Morningstar.

ETFs are a great choice for those seeking instant diversification to a major trend that they might otherwise know little about.

A while back I wrote a Seeking Alpha titled "Why Not Just Buy Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) And Be Done With It?" The article performed extremely well and I even wrote a follow-up article last year titled, "So, Why Not Just Buy VNQ And Be Done With It?"

As many on Seeking Alpha know, Dividend Sensei and I have created a partnership of sorts, so that we can cover a broad range of dividend investing ideas, not just REITs.

Specifically, we collaborate on the energy-sector, a category that is aligned with my REIT wheelhouse. Many dividend-oriented investors own REITs and energy stocks, so today Dividend Sensei is collaborating with me to write up Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), one of the most popular energy ETFs. That’s because it offers income investors both a generous yield (3.1%) and exposure to one of the greatest secular economic trends in history, America’s epic shale oil and gas boom.

ETFs are a great choice for those seeking instant diversification to a major trend that they might otherwise know little about. But there are also downsides to owning XLE, so let’s take a look at both the pros and cons of owning this low-cost ETF vs. investing in individual energy companies, especially one of my top recommendation today for conservative blue-chip investors, Exxon Mobil (XOM).

There’s A Lot To Like About XLE and Index Investing In General…

XLE is a 5-star Morningstar rated ETF that has a low expense ratio of 0.13% and yields 3.1% (about 50% more than the S&P 500). The ETF has low turnover (8% per year) and is highly tax efficient. It’s also highly concentrated into just 29 companies, almost all of them high-quality blue-chips or SWAN stocks.

Almost 45% of the ETF is invested in Exxon and Chevron (CVX), which are both dividend aristocrats and my two favorite integrated oil majors. The rest of the portfolio is mostly in quality independent refiners (like PSX and MPC) and independent oil producers like ConocoPhillips (COP), and EOG Resources (EOG), which are both quality US-focused shale producers now optimized for low cost production (dividends are safe even if oil falls from $63 today to $50 or below).

In fact, EOG management says it expects to grow the dividend at 19% annually over time, even if crude averages just $50.

Basically, XLE represents a diversified (but not too diversified) collection of the energy industry’s top blue-chips, which makes it a great default option for anyone who's looking to profit from America’s long-term energy boom but feels that energy is outside their circle of competence.

According to Factset Research, analysts expect the energy sector to see the biggest earnings declines in 2019, courtesy of that late 2018 oil crash.

But thanks to the sharp recovery in crude (almost 50% off December’s low), not only could energy earnings beat to the upside this year, but they are likely to explode higher next year.

How realistic are those earnings growth expectations? Well, obviously, given the volatile nature of crude prices, that consensus estimate is only a rough educated guesstimate. But there are certainly reasons to be bullish on oil prices right now, especially if we avoid a recession in 2020 (which is now looking more likely thanks to stabilizing economic fundamentals).

According to the International Energy Agency’s 2019 annual energy outlook report, oil demand growth may have peaked but is likely to remain strong thanks to continued strong demand pull from emerging markets like China and India.

And thanks to 5% to 6% annual depletion rates from legacy oil fields around the world, the world’s oil industry will need to invest $21 trillion by 2040 to supply the world with about 550 billion barrels of new supply (70% of which is likely to come from US shale).

Basically, despite what many might think about electric cars and renewables killing demand for oil and gas, the reality is that traditional fuels are likely to play a major role in the world’s energy mix for decades to come. That makes a long-term investment in the energy industry a solid choice for high-yield income investors looking for exposure to one of the most crucial industries serving the world economy.

With XLE specifically, Morningstar estimates that from current valuations, and using some of the most conservative long-term energy price assumptions on Wall Street, investors should earn about 9% long-term total returns over the next few years.

That might not sound like much, but according to Morningstar’s latest survey of long-term analyst return forecasts, that’s likely to beat the 2% to 8% CAGR total returns most analysts/asset managers expect from the S&P 500 over the coming five years.

That’s because, despite the strong rally in 2019 (XLE is up 16.7% compared to the S&P 500’s 15.6%), the energy sector remains historically undervalued, as seen by its forward PE of 18, compared to 20.2 for its 10-year average. Due to the volatile nature of energy sector earnings, you want to use long-term historical averages that include both periods of high oil prices, and crashing ones, to get a better approximation of reasonable valuation.

So with XLE offering a diversified collection of quality blue chips, a yield 50% above that of the broader market’s, a low expense ratio, and historically low valuation, that means it’s a no-brainer choice for most investors right? Not necessarily. While XLE is likely to be a good income investment over time, there are also good reasons for income investors to own individual energy blue-chips, with Exxon Mobil being a great, low-risk high-yield choice for almost any diversified dividend portfolio.

...BUT There Are Also Great Reasons To Own Individual Stocks Like Exxon

If you are looking for safe and rising dividends over time (most REIT investors are) then XLE might be a suboptimal choice. While the long-term dividend trend is positive, as an ETF, the dividend is naturally variable, especially due to the cyclical nature of the energy sector’s cash flow and dividends.

In contrast, consider Exxon Mobil, the largest holding in XLE by far. Exxon is a high-yield dividend aristocrat with 36 straight years of dividend hikes to its credit.

Exxon is going to bump the dividend in the next quarter, likely by 6% to 7% (the last one was 6.5%). That will mean about a 4.3% yield for one of the best blue-chips in the industry, one that’s managed incredibly consistent payout growth rates over the years despite the volatile nature of its cash flow.

Exxon’s next dividend hike will make it about 16% undervalued, with 19% upside (based on reversion to historical yield of 3.6%). So not just does buying Exxon get you 1.2% higher yield than XLE, but you’ll also benefit from clockwork like dividend consistency, bank vault-like payout safety, and long-term total return potential of about 12% to 14% over the next five years (about 50% more than Morningstar’s XLE expected total return).

But wait, there’s more! Exxon also benefits from one of the best management teams in the industry, while owning XLE by definition means you have to settle for average management quality.

How do I know that Exxon’s management, led by CEO Darren Woods (a 27-year company veteran) is top notch? Because the company has historically delivered the highest returns on capital employed (a critical industry-specific quality proxy).

More importantly for income investors, Exxon has been famous for the strongest, most fortress-like balance sheet in its industry.

All oil giants will eventually face oil crashes when free cash flow can turn negative, and growth capex investment and dividends have to be financed with debt. Exxon has proven itself a master of long-term capital allocation, able to leverage up during industry downturns, and rapidly deleverage when crude prices recover. That’s why it has not just the best credit rating in the industry, but at AA+, one of the highest in corporate America, period.

And that’s despite offering not just an unbeatable track record when it comes to consistent dividend growth, but also the fastest growth rate of any of its peers over the past decade.

But what’s most exciting about Exxon isn’t its former glories, but the company’s very bright, free-cash-flow-rich future. Exxon estimates its share of that $21 trillion in growth capex necessary to meet the world’s oil demand by 2040 comes to about $30 to $35 billion per year. No other oil major is planning on spending enough on growing production to meet their quota, but Exxon is planning to ramp up the growth capex spending to 11 in the coming years.

That spending is going to some of the highest margin opportunities in the industry and is why, even if oil were to crash to $40 (over 33% decline) and stay there, by 2025 Exxon estimates its free cash flow (what funds the dividend) would grow 40%.

But using more realistic expectations of long-term oil prices ($60, in line with conservative analyst and government agency forecasts), Exxon expects to grow its free cash flow by 7% per year, once again leading its peers and likely delivering the best dividend growth rate.

And keep in mind that management just announced $15 billion in future non-core asset sales it plans to use to both fund its growth efforts, and buy back stock, which likely means closer to 8% FCF/share growth (and share price appreciation over time).

Assuming $60 average oil prices through 2025 (right now Brent is $70 and the industry fundamentals point to higher, not lower prices) Exxon expects to generate a total of $190 billion in free cash flow, 53% of which will go towards the safe and steadily rising dividend. That leaves about $90 billion to pay down debt, buybacks shares or diversify into renewables to prepare for the long-term secular decline in oil demand (likely after 2040 to 2045 according to most models and forecasts).

7% to 8% share price gains (driven by FCF growth) plus a soon-to-be 4.3% yield, plus a modest 1% to 2% valuation boost over time, means Exxon is offering one of the best potential total return profiles of any dividend aristocrat (or blue-chip for that matter).

Bottom Line: Index Investing Is A Great Default Choice But If You Have The Experience, You Can Likely Do Far Better With Individual Stocks

I’m a huge fan of the show Shark Tank, where self-made millionaires and billionaires get pitched investing ideas (venture capital) from entrepreneurs from every corner of America. I think the show exemplifies the best attributes of this country and that the American dream is alive and well. But one of the most important themes the shows teach is that you should stick to your circle of competence.

Every industry and sector is slightly different, with nuances to its business model and risk profile. This is why ETFs are so popular, and indeed great default choices for hands-off investors with little time or interest to research the economy, market history, or company fundamentals.

As Warren Buffett puts it, “investing in an S&P 500 index fund is just betting on America.” Sector-specific ETFs like XLE are a great way that high-yield investors can cash in on great American energy boom, and if you time your buys opportunistically (like during late 2018’s 40% oil crash), then you can end up beating the broader market, all without having to know anything about individual companies.

But for investors with an interest or passion for getting down into the nitty-gritty of fundamental company analysis, then owning individual ETF holdings can be a better idea. That’s because right now some of XLE’s top holdings (most of which are quality blue-chips) are better buys than others.

Exxon, for example, is still trading at historically cheap levels, and management’s plans for the industry’s most ambitious growth spending is likely to send its cash flow, earnings and share price, soaring in the coming years.

Best of all, Exxon’s dividend growth record is the most impressive of any energy giant, with this dividend aristocrat able to offer high-yield income investors the kind of clockwork-like, and recession-proof dividends that can help fund a prosperous retirement.

Basically, consider ETFs to be a great way to delegate or outsource your investing decisions if you lack the expertise to make wise choices about individual companies. But don’t forget that ETFs are designed to provide average performance based on a benchmark.

To achieve above-average returns (which is kind of the point of “Seeking Alpha”) you need to put in the time and effort to own individual companies. But don’t forget that a hybrid approach of mixing and matching a specialized dividend portfolio, in concert with several ETFs can also be a great way to achieve a well-diversified portfolio that meets your long-term needs.

For example, my expertise is in dividend growth stocks, not bonds, preferred shares, or CEFs. Thus when it comes to the bond portion of my portfolio I happily leave it to the experts at Pimco to invest my savings into MINT (my cash equivalent short duration T-bill ETF) or Vanguard to put me into long-term Treasuries (via the ETF VGLT) if the economic outlook darkens and it appears that a recession is likely next year. That’s because I plan to hold lots of appreciating long bonds to sell at a profit to buy ultra-value blue-chips during a bear market (part of my long-term capital allocation strategy to profit from recessions).

Ultimately there are many paths to investing success, with no right approach for everyone. Know your goals, risk profile, and circle of competence, and then build a comprehensive portfolio plan that’s most likely to work for you. To quote Barron Nathan Rothschild, one of the greatest bankers in history:

“I will tell you my secret if you wish. It is this: I never buy at the bottom and I always sell too soon.” – Baron Rothschild

Good investing is about making high probability investments that fit your individual investing strategy and risk profile. You don’t have to be perfect in your decisions, just generally right and make sound long-term decisions based on timeless principles such as buying quality income producing assets at good valuations (below historical norms).

Stick to the basics and you’ll do well over time. The extra effort that analysts like Dividend Sensei and I put in is due to a love of studying the nuances of investing, in an effort to achieve above-average returns. While market-smashing returns can greatly accelerate your journey to financial freedom, it’s far from necessary for most investors, as long as you avoid making costly mistakes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.