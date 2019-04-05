Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Why I Just Bought This 7.0%-Yielding Mall REIT

The real estate investment trust has a strong real estate portfolio and very good dividend coverage for a seven percent yielding mall REIT.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers announced that it has closed on the sale of four non-core outlet centers for gross proceeds of $130.5 million.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is an interesting shopping center real estate investment trust to consider on the drop. The REIT is dependent on the retail industry, but nonetheless has strong portfolio, diversification, and dividend coverage stats. Further, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has grown its dividend consistently in the last 26 years, which makes the REIT a preferred income vehicle for DGI investors. Shares are sensibly valued and an investment in SKT yields 7.0 percent.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' shares have rallied in January before giving up most of their gains again in the last two months. Currently, shares are testing its most recent lows. According to the Relative Strength Index or RSI, SKT is not oversold.

Source: StockCharts

Who Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is an outlet center real estate investment trust with an equity value of $1.92 billion. It operates and owns outlet centers in the United States and Canada. At the end of the December quarter, the mall REIT's real estate portfolio included 44 upscale outlet shopping centers, including partially owned joint venture properties. The portfolio consisted of 15.3 million square feet and had an occupancy rate of 96.8 percent.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Investor Presentation

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' properties can be found in 22 U.S. states and in Canada. South Carolina is currently the REIT's largest state, representing 12 percent of total gross leasable area. The REIT has a large degree of geographic diversification as it has only one outlet shopping center in most states.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Q4-2018 Supplement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has produced stable occupancy rates over time, despite the challenging environment in the retail industry amid a shift of consumer preferences towards online shopping. The REIT's occupancy rate has never dropped below 95 percent in the last 25 years, which is impressive and attests to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' active management expertise.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a staggered lease expiration schedule which limits lease and cash flow risks for shareholders. In 2019, just 7 percent of leases (measured as a percentage of base rent) are set to expire. Leases can be expected to be rolled over into new contracts.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Non-Core Asset Sales

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also engages in strategic asset management which means the company sells non-core assets in an effort to rationalize its portfolio and recycle capital into more lucrative investment opportunities. Since 2014, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers sold 13 outlet centers for total gross proceeds of $402 million.

Earlier this month, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers said that it closed on the sale of four non-core outlet centers in North Carolina, Maryland, Utah, and Iowa. The sale generated $130.5 million in gross proceeds.

Steven Tanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, said this about the asset sale:

By completing these asset sales, we are strengthening the overall quality, reducing the average age, and improving the longer-term growth profile of the portfolio. We believe the benefits of these dispositions over time will more than offset the expected short-term earnings dilution, given that these assets are not expected to produce the long-term growth in cash flow that we anticipate from our core portfolio. Our dividend remains well-covered even with the sale of these assets.

Balance Sheet

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an investment-grade rated balance sheet that improves the value proposition considerably and it was a key reason for me to buy SKT for my income portfolio.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a BBB+ credit rating from Standard & Poor's and a Baa1 credit rating from Moody's; both are investment-grade credit ratings indicating a high-quality, durable balance sheet with a moderate degree of leverage.

Here's Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' most recent balance sheet.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Conservative Payout Ratio And Superb Dividend Growth

Besides an investment-grade rated balance sheet, there were two more reasons why I added SKT to my mix of high-yield and DGI stocks:

1. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an extremely conservative AFFO-payout ratio

2. The REIT is a Dividend Aristocrat, meaning the company has grown its dividend payout for at least 25 years

As to the first point, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers easily covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations. The outlet center REIT earned an average of $0.63/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last six quarters compared to an average dividend payout of $0.35/share.

The AFFO-payout ratio averaged only 55.3 percent and is very conservative for a mall REIT with a seven percent dividend yield.

Source: Achilles Research

As to the second point, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a Dividend Aristocrat: The company has raised its dividend since 1993 every year independent of the state of the U.S. economy, commercial real estate market, or Fed interest rate policy.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Valuation

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers issued its 2019 FFO guidance in February when it released Q4-2018 earnings. Management is guiding for $2.31-2.37/share in funds from operations this year. Since the company's shares go for $20.27 at the time of writing, the REIT's market valuation implies an 8.7x 2019e FFO-multiple which is a very sensibly FFO-multiple to pay for a REIT with such a conservative AFFO-payout ratio and such a great dividend growth record.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is dependent on the U.S. retail industry and large department store chains to lease space. A U.S. recession and a downturn in the spending-sensitive retail business, as far as I am concerned, are the single biggest risk factors for investors. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has maintained high occupancy rates during the Great Recession and should be able to manage another downturn. That said, though, investors are likely going to punish shopping center REITs in case a U.S. recession manifests itself which exposes investors to considerable downside risk.

Your Takeaway

I have been on the sidelines quite a while with respect to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, but I finally pulled the buy trigger. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a solid income play with an attractive valuation. Income investors pay less than 9x 2019e FFO for the REIT's income stream even though Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a Dividend Aristocrat with a diversified portfolio, has an investment-grade rated balance sheet, and a VERY conservative FFO-payout ratio. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has downside during a recession, but the value proposition is too good to let it pass, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.