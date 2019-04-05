Adams Diversified Equity Fund: A Venerable, High-Performing Name Selling At A Huge Discount

One of the most renowned closed-end funds today is the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX). This makes some sense as this is one of the oldest closed-end funds in existence and is one of the only funds to have survived both the Great Depression and the Great Recession last decade. The fund has also been historically one of the best-performing funds around over a good portion of its life. However, for some reason this fund does not get a lot of coverage here at Seeking Alpha, which I admittedly feel is something of a problem. To that end, I decided to take a brief look at it and see if this fund would be appropriate for new investors today. Read on to determine if that is indeed the case.

About The Fund

The Adams Diversified Equity Fund has the objective of generating long-term capital appreciation. This is one of the few funds that is specifically focused on this goal as most closed-end funds focus on delivering income to their shareholders, usually with a secondary emphasis on long-term capital appreciation. With that said though, the fund still aims to pay out at least a 6% annualized distribution. The purpose of this is to deliver the capital gains out to shareholders so that the fund does not grow too large or have its share price get too high for retail investors to buy, which would have otherwise happened over ninety years of compounding capital gains. In some years though the fund manages to deliver strong enough performance to pay out greater than a 6% distribution yield. For example, in 2018 the fund yielded 12.9%.

The Adams Diversified Equity Fund looks to deliver upon its goal by investing in a diversified portfolio of domestic stocks. In practice, the fund's portfolio looks a lot like the S&P 500 index (SPY). We can see that by looking at the 10 largest holdings in the fund's portfolio:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

The fund is certainly not a perfect substitute for the index though since it only has 87 holdings, which is clearly fewer than what the index has. It almost appears as though the fund's management is attempting to recreate the performance of the index with fewer holdings. It has had some success with this as the fund has generally correlated with the performance of the index over the past five years, as we can clearly see here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This chart may appear to show that ADX is underperforming the S&P 500 index, at least in more recent times but in fact this is not correct. When total returns are considered (including distributions), the Adams Diversified Equity Fund is one of only a handful that have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 index on either a one-, three-, or five-year period. This is something that investors should certainly find appealing.

As my long-time readers on closed-end funds are no doubt aware, I generally dislike seeing a fund hold more than 5% of its assets in any single stock. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic or company-specific risk is the risk that any stock possesses that is independent of systematic or market risk. Idiosyncratic risk is what we attempt to eliminate by diversification, but if the asset is too heavily weighted, then the risk is not fully diversified away. As we can see above, there is only one asset in the fund, Microsoft (MSFT), with a weighting over 5% and it is not much over that limit. In addition, the top ten assets in the fund only account for 29.1% of the fund's total assets, which is fairly low. Overall, the fund does look to be quite well diversified.

Overall, the Adams Diversified Equity Fund is fairly well diversified across sectors too. We can see this here:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

As we can see here, the fund has assets invested into every sector of the domestic economy, although some sectors certainly have higher weightings than others. This is generally because certain sectors of the American economy are larger than others and you will find a similar phenomenon in nearly every domestic index fund that is not sector-specific. One thing that we do see is that the information technology sector has a weighting above 20%, which is a bit higher than I really want to see. However, as I have discussed before, this is also true in the S&P 500 and is a result of this single sector seeing far more stock price appreciation than any other over the past five years.

Performance

As already mentioned, ADX has generally tracked the S&P 500 index over time, although it has also beaten it when distributions are included and especially reinvested. With that said though, last year was a particularly bad one for the markets as 93% of all assets declined in value. Even so, ADX held up pretty well as it only lost 2.6% over the year:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

This is actually far better than the S&P 500 delivered, including in 2018.

Source: State Street

As any investor should know, even an extra fifty basis points annually can work out to a lot of extra money over time. Thus, the fact that ADX beats the market over the time periods shown above should make it even more appealing to long-term investors looking to maximize their wealth than an S&P 500 index fund is.

Valuation

It might be expected that we would have to pay a premium to obtain shares of the Adams Diversified Equity Fund given its history of beating the market. This is the case with some of the other closed-end investment companies with similar historical performance. Of course, overpaying for this performance will paradoxically result in sub-par investment performance on the part of your portfolio.

Fortunately, this is not the case. We can see this by looking at the fund's net asset value. This is the usual way to value a closed-end fund as the net asset value is the market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. Adams Diversified Equity Fund does not use any leverage though, so this is not an issue. On April 4, 2019, the most recent date for which data is available, ADX had a net asset value of $17.16 per share. The fund closed at $14.72 as of the same date, which gives it a discount of 14.22% to net asset value. Thus, an investor buying at today's prices is essentially getting all of the stocks in the fund for less than they are actually worth. This is also something that is nice to see.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Adams Diversified Equity Fund is one of the most respected equity funds around and for good reason given its longevity and historically strong performance. The fund does do a generally good job of diversifying its portfolio, although it does have some similarity to the index as a whole. Ordinarily, we would expect to pay a premium for such a strongly performing fund, but this one trades at a large discount to net asset value. This alone makes this a better way to play the American economy than an S&P 500 ETF, and the fund is well worth adding to your portfolio at this price.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.