Gladstone Investment: Consider The 6.2%-Yielding Preferred Stock

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) is a high-yielding business development company. Typically, investors invest in the BDC's common stock (better stock coverage, higher liquidity, higher dividend yield), but Gladstone Investment's preferred stock layer also offers income investors attractive value. In particular, investors that seek to protect their portfolios against market volatility or a recession may want to consider an investment in Gladstone Investment's preferred stock. An investment in GAINM yields 6.2 percent.

Gladstone Investment - Overview

Gladstone Investment is a business development company with large investments in secured first and second lien debt but it also makes select equity investments that have the potential to improve shareholder returns. Like all business development companies, Gladstone Investment must pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income to the owners of the business.

Here's a portfolio snapshot as of the end of December 2018.

Source: Gladstone Investment Investor Presentation

I have discussed Gladstone Investment's investment proposition (with respect to the BDC's common stock) in my article titled "Gladstone Investment: Fully Recovered, And Still Deep Value" earlier this year, and I would recommend readers to read this article as it discusses the BDC's portfolio, equity exposure, dividend coverage, and financial performance.

That said, though, I have sold my position in Gladstone Investment's common stock in February 2018 in light of a surging share price. In my article "Gladstone Investment: Why I Sold This 6.8%-Yielding BDC", I explain in more detail why I closed my position in GAIN. The main reasons for my sale of the common stock were a high valuation and an unsustainable rate of price appreciation:

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares have rallied almost 30 percent this year which makes this a great time to sell into the strength. I recommended GAIN when shares were trading @$10, out-of-favor, oversold, and priced at a larger NAV discount. Today, shares are overbought, fully valued (tiny discount to NAV), and once again sell for $12. Taking profits is the smart thing to do. I will consider re-buying GAIN at the $10 price level during the next market rout.

Business development companies, however, also often issue preferred stocks as a way to raise capital for new investment and diversify their funding sources.

An Alternative To The Common Stock

An alternative to the BDC's common stock, therefore, is the 6.25% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINM) that offers income investors a nice mix of principal protection and high recurring dividend income on a monthly basis.

Importantly, the Series D preferred stock has proven to be much less volatile than Gladstone Investment's common stock during the December stock market meltdown.

See for yourself.

Source: Tickertech.com

Gladstone Investment's Series D preferred stock pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1302/share for a total annual dividend payout of $1.56/share. Since Gladstone Investment's Series D preferred shares today sell for $25.35 (implying a 1.4 percent premium to the $25.00 liquidation preference value), income investors can effectively secure a 6.16 percent dividend yield.

Disadvantages Of The Series D Preferred Stock

The Series D pays its dividend on a monthly basis, just like the common stock does. That said, though, Gladstone Investment's common stock dividend has potential to grow on the back of growing net investment income while the BDC's preferred stock dividends are fixed. In addition, the BDC's common stock pays shareholders a special dividend of $0.06/share in June and December. As a result, income investors investing in Gladstone Investment's common stock are looking at a 7.80 percent dividend yield (including 2 supplemental dividends).

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment's Series D preferred stock offers income investors with a low risk tolerance and a desire to capture attractive dividend income a valid alternative to buying the BDC's common stock. The preferred stock yields a little bit less than Gladstone Investment's common stock (6.2 percent vs. 7.8 percent) and the preferred stock doesn't pay a special dividend. Yes, but GAINM has proven to be much less volatile than Gladstone Investment's common stock which will appeal to investors that like to dial down investment risk. In addition, the 6.2 percent yield on Gladstone Investment's Series D preferred stock is still attractive even if the dividend doesn't grow going forward. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.