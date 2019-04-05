General Electric And Rockwell Automation: A Dream Combination

Late last month, the management team at General Electric (GE) announced that it had struck up an agreement whereby it will be working more intimately with Rockwell Automation (ROK) in an attempt to focus on a variety of things related to the industrial conglomerate's Healthcare segment. At first glance, this arrangement may appear to be just a run-of-the-mill endeavor by the two firms in some narrow field, but the implications for their joint activities should not be understated. Given the experiences and expertise of each firm, this could be the start of a significant, value-add marriage between the two businesses that can add real value to shareholders in the long run.

A match made in Heaven

In a prior article, I wrote about, among other things, some of the single-use technologies being developed by the Healthcare segment of General Electric. These activities, among other things, fall under the Life Sciences division of the conglomerate's segment and, last year, accounted for around $4.9 billion of the segment's $19.8 billion in revenue. This was up from the $4.6 billion in sales generated in 2017 of the segment's $19 billion. By any measure here, this is a large piece of General Electric's pie, and it's safe to say that, even if Life Sciences itself were a standalone enterprise, it would be a company worth several billion dollars.

Life Sciences alone, according to the conglomerate, should do quite well over the next several years, with bioprocessing leading the way. That market, in particular, should see sales expand at a rate that is in the high-single-digits. Some of this growth will occur in the United States, but as I stated in my aforementioned article on those operations, the real upside will come from China. Asia, as a whole, was responsible for $5.2 billion worth of Healthcare's revenue last year, and China's government, with the population continuing to age, is investing heavily in this space and those similar to it. This catalyst was one of the reasons behind why General Electric elected, last year, to partner up with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in an effort to capitalize on its single-use consumable film called Fortem that it developed with the help of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE).

On General Electric's side, there is more, of course, than just Fortem. Life Sciences range from it to the firm's Xcellerex stirred-tank bioreactors to its MabSelect PrismA chromatography resin, and far more. In particular, the company seems dedicated to its FlexFactory platform.

According to the press release covering its partnership with Rockwell, General Electric stated that it is working with Rockwell at least in part because of their experience with single-use technologies, but it covers so much more than just that. In the press release, the company said that the scope of this arrangement will cover, "automation, IT and single-use solution expertise to build bioprocessing operations for the digital age".

For investors who are familiar with Rockwell, this should be ring of the perfect marriage between the two firms. As I have written about before, General Electric has extensive operations covering digital innovation, particularly under the focus of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things). This appears to fit well with Rockwell's own operations, which last year won the company the status of IoT Company of the Year.

At the corporate level, Rockwell has made very clear that its long-term strategy is to build up what it calls The Connected Enterprise. In the simplest terms, this means to make sure the business becomes a global provider of "innovative industrial automation and information software products, solutions, and services". To achieve this goal, not only has Rockwell focus on building up its own systems, it has also worked diligently to partner up with like-minded firms.

For instance, the company currently owns 53% of a joint venture called Sensia, with Schlumberger (SLB) owning the rest that seeks to create a robust, fully-integrated automation services provider for the oil and gas industry. Expected to launch in the summer of this year, Sensia will generate revenue, initially, of $400 million per year, have around 1,000 employees, and will essentially bring IIoT services through connected devices to the oil field. Another partnership is Rockwell's strategic alliance to sell its own IoT software under the InnovationSuite brand name.

These actions and more mirror very closely General Electric's own professed objective aimed at transforming the struggling industrial giant into an IoT service and platform provider. Not only that, though, but unlike General Electric, which has seen some of its business segments suffer in recent years, Rockwell has hit no such slump. Between 2016 and 2018, revenue at the firm grew 13.4% from $5.88 billion to $6.67 billion, while pre-tax profits expanded by 41.1% from $943.1 million to $1.33 billion, and while operating cash flow grew a similar 37.2% from $947.3 million to $1.30 billion.

Takeaway

At first glance, this move by General Electric and Rockwell may not look all that impressive, but when you dig down deep, the picture suggests some real upside could be captured if all goes well. Rockwell and General Electric have similar operations, obviously-similar objectives, and while General Electric is larger and has the kind of scale Rockwell couldn't have, the latter carries with it a continued history of fundamental improvements that the former hasn't had in some respects because of larger operational troubles. By combining their strengths, not only in Life Sciences and single-use technologies, but in all things related first to Healthcare, but then later, perhaps, to their objectives of becoming IIoT firms, the two can create synergies that would, keeping all else the same, open a pathway of prosperity for their respective shareholders long-term.

