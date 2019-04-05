GameStop Corp.: Divesting And Trading At 0.89x FCF

The free cash flow in the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 is equal to $232 million. It means that the company is trading at 0.89x FCF. The peer group selected is trading at 4.4x-39.8x FCF.

With all these in mind, GameStop may face liquidity problems in the coming five years.

The market should not welcome the fact that the amount of merchandise did not increase in 2018. In addition, buildings decreased in value by 2%, and the equipment decreased by 1.5%.

With the new figures reported in April 2019, GameStop (GME) is trading at 0.89x FCF, which is low when compared to other competitors’ multiples. Analysts should be afraid of the debt worth $820 million and the contractual obligations worth $1.293 billion, which should be paid in less than a year. While the management is reacting sharply by divesting and closing stores, the uncertainty is large. Institutional investors commenced selling their positions in 2018, and short sellers are acquiring shares. With all this in mind, investors should understand the financial risk of GameStop before dealing with the shares.

Source: 10-K

Business And Recent Divestitures

Founded in 1984, GameStop Corp. is a multichannel video game and licensed consumer products retailer. With over 5,800 stores across 14 countries, GameStop offers video game products, Apple (AAPL) products, smartphones, and many other devices.

The company displays its activities on its website with the following image. As per this image, some of GameStop’s brands include EB Games, Micromania, Game Informer magazine, ThinkGeek, and Simply Mac.

Source: Company’s Website

GameStop does not only sell products. It owns a buy-sell-trade program offering a chance to clients to trade-in video game hardware and software besides other products. This practice is very popular. Every year, GameStop offers trade credits worth more than $1 billion.

As of February 2, 2019, the company had a total of 5,830 stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. In the last year, the company disposed of a total of 145 stores and opened 28 stores. In addition, on January 16, 2019, the company sold the Spring Mobile business for $727.9 million.

It will be shown later that the company needs a significant amount of cash to pay its debt and contractual obligations. The decline in the number of stores and the recent divestiture of businesses reflect the reaction of the management to the current situation.

Balance Sheet

As of February 2, 2019, GameStop reports an asset/liability ratio of 1.49x and $1.624 billion in cash. The most significant assets include merchandise valued at $1.25 billion, buildings worth $638 million, equipment worth $900 million, and goodwill worth $363 million.

The market should not welcome the fact that the amount of merchandise did not increase in 2018. In addition, buildings decreased in value by 2%, and the equipment decreased by 1.5%. Companies that don’t increase their merchandise and equipment usually expect declines in revenues. It may be the case here.

Furthermore, there is another very detrimental feature. The amount of goodwill decreased from $1.350 billion as of February 3, 2018 to $363 million as of February 2, 2018. Consequently, the market should punish the stock quite a bit. Money managers usually don’t appreciate companies making failed acquisitions. Here is the explanation given by GameStop on these matters:

“In fiscal 2018, we recorded impairment charges totaling $970.7 million and $43.1 million associated with our goodwill and intangible assets, respectively. Our consolidated balance sheet at February 2, 2019, included goodwill and intangible assets, net totaling $397.4 million. Goodwill and certain intangible assets arise from acquisitions and are not amortized as they have indefinite useful lives. Other intangible assets are amortized over their estimated economic useful lives.” Source: 10-k

While the amount of total liabilities is not large, the market should not appreciate the long-term debt, equal to $471 million. The company pays a total of 5.50% interest for its senior notes, which may not create fear. However, the issue is that the debt is due on October 1, 2019. In addition, contractual obligations worth $1.293 billion should be paid in less than a year. The amount of money that should be left may be less than $331 million with another $881 million to be paid in one to three years. With all these in mind, GameStop may face liquidity problems in the coming five years.

Declining Sales And Declining Cash Flow From Operations

Having noted the detrimental balance sheet, the most worrying are the bottom line and the cash flow. In 2018, net sales declined from $8.54 billion to $8.28 billion, -3% less. The gross profit also declined by 7.6% amounting to 2.3 billion. On top of it, the goodwill impairment of $0.97 billion diminished the company’s profitability quite a bit. In 2018, the net income reported was -$0.673 billion.

In addition, in 2018, the net cash flows provided by operating activities also declined to $325 million, 33% less than that in 2017. The amount of property and equipment purchased was worth -$93 million. Value investors should not appreciate this feature. Decreasing DCF leads to a lower valuation. This event should explain why many market participants decided to sell shares when the numbers were known.

Valuation And Competitors

As of April 4, 2018, assuming 102 million shares outstanding at $9.91, the total market capitalization equals $1.010 billion. With a debt of $820 million and $1.624 billion in cash, the enterprise value is $206 million. The free cash flow in the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 is equal to $232 million. It means that the company is trading at 0.89x FCF.

Source: Business Presentation

GameStop Corp. competes with large corporations operating in the video game industry, such as Sony (SNE), Microsoft (MSFT), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFY). In addition, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Target (TGT), Amazon (AMZN) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) are also peers of the company.

In terms of market capitalization, these corporations are larger than GameStop Corp. The company has a market capitalization of $1 billion, and competitors report more than $9 billion. This is not ideal for valuation purposes. However, using these companies should give an approximate idea of GameStop’s performance.

Source: YCharts

The chart below provides the EV/ trailing twelve months FCF reported by competitors. The peer group selected is trading at 4.4x-39.8x FCF. It means that GameStop Corp. is trading at very low ratios as compared to its peers.

Source: YCharts

As mentioned above, what should be a concern for shareholders is the amount of debt. With the current amount of debt, investors should be able to explain the EV/FCF ratio. Please note that most competitors have a Debt/Equity ratio of 0.04x-0.18x, and GameStop reports a ratio larger than 0.7x. It is shown in the chart below:

Source: YCharts

Institutional Investors Are Selling And Short Interest Is Increasing

There are another two charts that the market should not welcome. With regards to the number of institutional investors, it is not ideal that they commenced selling in 2018. Furthermore, the amount of short interest increased quite a bit in the same time period. A lot of sophisticated individuals believe that holding shares of GameStop is risky:

Source: YCharts - Institutions

Conclusion

GameStop has two features that help explain why the company is trading at a low EV/FCF ratio. Firstly, there is the debt equal to $820 million with $349 million being current debt. In addition, contractual obligations worth $1.293 billion should be paid in less than a year, and another $881 million should be paid in one to three years. With all these figures in mind and $1.624 billion in cash, GameStop may face liquidity problems in the future. Investors should understand the risk represented by financial debt and obligations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.