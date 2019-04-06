11% Yield, Record Earnings, Cash Flow, 150% Distribution Coverage, No K-1: KNOT Offshore Partners

They had yet another record quarter - revenue grew 15%, EBITDA grew ~23%, and DCF rose 26%, second highest ever.

Looking for consistency in the high yield space? Then climb aboard KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), a high-yield vehicle which is a leader in the niche shuttle tanker industry.

Another plus for IRA holders - KNOP issues a 1099 at tax time, not a K-1.

KNOP had a record 2108, with quarterly records for revenue, EBITDA, and DCF several times, thanks to new assets coming onboard. And this happened while some of its vessels were on scheduled special surveys and drydockings.

The problem is Mr. Market has chosen to stay landlocked, rather than set sail with KNOP, which, like some other high-yield shipping stocks, has seen its price/unit lag the market over the past year and year to date:

Like many other high-yield vehicles we follow, KNOP's business model is based mainly upon long-erm contracts - its fleet has an average contract duration balance of ~3.7 years, with an additional 4.4 years of charters' options on top of that. It leases to well-known names in the energy field, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A) and Equinor, (EQNR), formerly Statoil, among others.

These specialized vessels take 2.5-3 years to build, which helps support KNOP's recontracting efforts, as its customers typically utilize the extension options on these vessels. The vessels have a lifespan of ~20 - 25 years. Fleet utilization also has been steady and strong, with an average of ~99.6% since KNOP's IPO. This is a niche industry, with not a lot of speculative building - the shuttle tanker fleet is only ~1% of the world shipping fleet.

Source

Earnings:

Take a gander at KNOP's quarterly earnings gains in 2018, which were consistently strong, excepting net income, which fell in Q4 2018 due to ~$4.1M in higher interest expense and unrealized non-cash mark-to-market losses of $11.3 on derivative instruments, vs. a ~$3M gain in Q4 '17.

Sequentially, KNOP has had record revenues in seven straight quarters, record EBITDA in six out of the most recent seven quarters, and record DCF in three out of the last seven quarters. The increased earnings came from new assets added over the past six quarters - the Hilda Knutsen, the Torill Knutsen, the Lena at the end of Q3 '17, the Brasil near the end of Q4 '17, and the Anna, which was added on March 1, 2018.

"For the full year, we set records for all the key financial measures, revenue, EBITDA, distributable cash flow." (source: Q4 '18 earnings call)

Revenue was up 27.5%, EBITDA grew 28%, and DCF grew 21% in 2018, vs. 2017. Meanwhile, management held the unit count flat.

Distributions:

The next ex-dividend date should be ~5/1/19, with a payout on ~5/15/19. At $18.99, KNOP yields a very attractive 10.95%.

With the quarterly payout flat, at $.52, and unit count also flat, and 21% DCF growth, KNOP hit record distribution coverage of 1.50 in 2018, up 20%, vs. 1.26X in 2017.

Taxes:

KNOP pays its distributions in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle for LPs, but there's a big difference at tax time: Unlike most LPs, KNOP has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes, so investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form.

42.37% of KNOP's distributions were listed as qualified dividends for KNOP's 2018 payouts, with 57.63% listed as a non-dividend distribution, so there's a mix of tax sheltering and tax deferral advantages.

Risks:

Change in management - Long-time CEO/CFO John Costain will be leaving on May 31, 2019. KNOP's board has appointed a new CEO, shipping veteran Gary Chapman. He worked with KNOP's sponsor, Knutsen NYK, for many years in various senior roles, so this should strengthen ties with NYK. While upper management changes can often be disruptive, the nature of KNOP's business model, i.e. long-term contracts, gives it some insulation in this situation.

Recontracting - KNOP will have to sign new charters for the Toril vessel in late 2019, and the Bodil and Windsor vessels in 2020.

2020 IMO Sulphur Regulations - From 1/1/2020, the limit for sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships operating outside designated emission control areas will be reduced to 0.50% m/m (mass by mass). This will significantly reduce the amount of sulphur oxides coming from ships and should have major health and environmental benefits for the world, particularly for populations living close to ports and coasts. When asked about the 2020 low sulfur regulations on the Q3 '18 call, management responded, "We will be affected, because the Raquel Knutsen is dry docking at 2020 and we obviously have to dial up the ship. So obviously, that will have an impact on the results. We can't say how much that will be, but it will be. It will impact us, but not massively. Generally, it doesn't really impact us very heavily. We're quite fortunate that way."

New Developments:

KNOP's vessel, the Windsor Knutsen, had its contract extended to a fixed period for 10 to 12 months. The suspension period commenced March 4, 2019, and the vessel now operates under a time charter with a subsidiary of NYK Knutsen on the same terms as the existing time charter contract with Shell. The remaining period of the original extension is then reinstated at the end of this period.

Valuations:

At $18.99, KNOP has a much lower price/DCF than other high-yield shipping companies that we cover. It's also selling at .98x book value, in line with its peers, which shows you how out of favor the shipping sub-sector has become.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $18.99, KNOP is 29% than the lowest price target of $24.50 and 30% below analysts' average price target of $24.75.

Financials:

ROA, ROE, and operating margin all improved in 2018, with net debt/EBITDA leverage coming down also. KNOP's ROA and ROE are higher than average, whereas its operating margin and current ratio are lower.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 12/31/18, KNOP had $70.4 million in available liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $41.7 million and $28.7 million of capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Management did a major $375 million multi-vessel refinancing in the fall of 2018, which won't need to be refinanced until 2023.

Net debt was higher, year over year, but KNOP's leverage decreased, due to higher EBITDA earned from its new assets. The average margin paid on the partnership's outstanding debt in Q4 was ~ 2.1% over LIBOR.

(Source: KNOP site)

Options:

We feature options-selling trades for KNOP in our paid subscription service, which we can't divulge here, but we also offer a free Options Glossary, which defines the terms you're likely to come across in options trading.

Summary:

We continue to rate KNOP a buy, based upon its attractive, very well-covered yield, its leadership in the niche shuttle tanker industry, and its strong sponsor, which has a good dropdown pipeline. Management noted on the Q4 2018 call that, "supply is tightening and the market is expanding and with tenders backed, the sponsor expects to go a further drop-down inventory."

All tables in this article are furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where otherwise noted.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.