Harvest Health Has Big Plans

Note: All items are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) (CNSX:HARV) has big plans for U.S. cannabis market and we believe that they are uniquely positioned to potentially capture considerable market share of the U.S. Based on their recent acquisition of Verano Holdings, expanded geographic footprint, and future vision, the stock price could have considerable upside over the long term. If you want to be long a U.S. multi-state operator with an appealing geographic reach, then Harvest Health makes an interesting investor opportunity.

Background

Harvest Health & Recreation began trading on the CSE on November 15, 2018, making them a very young company in the cannabis space. Prior to their recent acquisition of Verano Holdings, they remained busy by acquiring smaller companies and partnering in joint ventures. They were aggressive in applying for and receiving state licenses in an effort to grow their footprint.

The Acquisition

The largest U.S. cannabis acquisition occurred when Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF CNSX:HARV) acquired Verano Holdings LLC. This was significant news for both companies, but was also groundbreaking for the sector, specifically in the U.S. and could set the tone for additional merger and acquisition activity in the space. Harvest Health & Recreation is based out of Arizona and Verano Holdings is based out of Illinois. The deal was worth approximately $850M (USD) and was based on Harvest’s $8.79 (CDN dollars) share price. Rich valuations for companies have been commonplace in this industry and this all-stock deal certainly attached a nice premium to Verano. As Verano Holdings was a privately held operator, there isn't a considerable amount of public information on the company. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019.

Shares of Harvest Health have been on a run since the deal was announced on March 11. See the 1-year HARVSF chart below:

Expanded Footprint

There is a lot for Harvest shareholders to be excited about with respect to the deal. Although some Harvest shareholders may feel that the dilution resulting from the share-based transaction is just too high, the assets that are being acquired really does take Harvest Health to the next level. If the goal was to become a major U.S. MSO with respect to footprint, vertical integration and distribution, then this has been achieved. Verano Holdings has 37 retail licenses and 7 cultivation and production facilities which Harvest Health will now benefit from. In addition, they currently have 9 retail locations open and operating under the Zen Leaf brand name. What investors will really like about this deal is that Harvest now expects to have over 70 dispensaries, 13 cultivation facilities and 13 manufacturing facilities by the end of 2019.

Source: Harvest Health Acquisition Press Release

This expansion will be no small task, but if executed correctly, will result in one of the largest U.S. multi-state operators.

Optimism Among The C-Suites

When you take a step back and look at the two companies and read the comments of their leadership with respect to the transaction, it does look like they are a great fit for each other. CEO and Co-founder George Archos of Verano Holdings had this to say about the transaction, “The combination with Verano fits perfectly with our vision of creating the world’s most valuable cannabis company. We are confident that this is an opportunity to continue to leverage each of our company’s strengths and drive continued shareholder value, while at the same time achieving the scale we know will give us a leadership position in one of the largest cannabis markets in the world.”

Source: Harvest Health Acquisition Press Release

This combined company now has a substantial footprint in the U.S. as they now have licenses that will allow them to operate up to 200 facilities in 16 states and territories. Having the vision for the new entity of being the world's most valuable cannabis company is quite telling of how Archos feels about the growth prospects of the new Harvest Health. Similarly, the CEO of Harvest Health Steve White had this to say in his CNBC interview, "Presently, we’re in a phase that people are referring to it as a land grab, we plan on... developing the largest retail footprint, the largest retail platform, in the United States, and with this acquisition, I think we’ve done that.” These are some more bold and visionary-type statements that should make investors bullish on what the future holds for Harvest.

The Strategy Going Forward

Harvest's strategy is premised on their five steps to optimize value for the company

Source: Company Website

It is clear that the acquisition has facilitated some of these steps. Particularly, it has identified market access and points and developed the footprint for the company. The right to operate up to 200 facilities in 16 states and territories is an advantage that very few companies in the industry currently have.

Source: Harvest Health Acquisition Press Release

Risks

Similar to all companies in the cannabis industry, there will always be some execution and regulatory risk inherent in the operations. As noted above, their share price has been on a considerable run since both their IPO and the Verano acquisition. At these price levels, with the stock trading near all-time highs, there may be some apprehension to open a position at these levels. Specific to Harvest Health, they have set a high bar for their future expansion and reach with the U.S. market. The share price has also most likely benefited from the general strength in the S&P 500 in 2019.

Despite the lofty vision for the company's growth, they are still in the earlier stages of expansion. Any execution issues or concerns with respect to their retail buildout will delay their expansion. Additionally, they will need to ensure that they are not trying to grow too fast. Harvest Health needs to focus on the quality of their product and brands and stay true to the five tenets of their strategy in order to successfully execute.

Overall Takeaway

It would not be surprising to see some additional merger and acquisition activity in the future whether that be in Canada or in the U.S. Many industry experts feel that there needs to be some sort of consolidation in the industry, and deals like this that form large, geographically strategic companies, will become the new norm. Based on yesterday’s closing price of $10.35 per share, shareholders of Harvest are looking at not only owning one of the largest MSOs but one of the largest cannabis companies in world. Comparing Harvest Health to their peers, their new potential cannot be overlooked. Their geographic footprint and the fact that they have amassed so many licenses, makes them one of the most exciting companies in the cannabis space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.