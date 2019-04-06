5 Best CEFs To Buy For April 2019 (Income Series)

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 9.87% and an average discount of -8.39%.

For income investors, closed-end funds, or CEFs, are an attractive class of asset that promise high income generally in the range of 6-10%, broad diversification in terms of types of assets, and market matching total returns in the long term, if selected carefully.

However, CEFs come with their own set of risks that the investors should be aware of. First, the majority of these funds, though not all, use some level of leverage usually in the range of 15-40% that can act both ways. They generally charge high fees, partly due to the leverage, so the quality of management becomes an important factor to consider. One way to assess the quality of management is to look at their past long-term track record. We should pay particular attention to the returns on their NAVs (net asset values) over the past 5-year and 10-year period. The other risk factor is the higher volatility than the broader indexes caused by the leverage. Another risk factor may come from asset concentration risk. However, this is easy to mitigate by diversifying into different types of CEFs ranging from equity, equity covered calls, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income.

For stocks, we can use several well-known metrics to figure out if the stock was overvalued or undervalued at a given time, even though it is not easy. But it is even harder to figure out the same for CEF funds if they are attractive buys at a given point in time. This is what this series of articles does; to attempt to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Starting last month, we started a new periodic (monthly) series, where we highlight five CEFs that are relatively cheap, offer "excess" discounts to their NAVs, pay high distributions, and have a solid track record. We also write a monthly series to identify "5 Safe and Cheap DGI" stocks. You can read our most recent such article here.

We use our multi-step filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 available funds. The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 9.87% and offer an average discount of -8.39%. Since this is a monthly series, there will be some selections that may overlap from month to month. For example, three of the selected funds this month also appeared in the list of five last month.

Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

Our goals are straightforward and are aligned with most conservative income investors including retirees. We want to shortlist five closed-end funds that are relatively cheap, offering good discounts to their NAVs, paying relatively high distributions and have a solid and substantial past track record in maintaining and growing their NAVs. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 500-plus funds into a small subset.

Goals for the Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process.

Here are our primary goals:

High income/distributions

Long term reasonable return on the NAV

Cheaper valuation, determined by the "excess" discount offered compared to their past history

A well-diversified portfolio should probably consist of more than just five CEFs. We think a CEF portfolio can be an important component in the overall portfolio. One should preferably have a DGI portfolio as the foundation, and the CEF portfolio could be used to boost the income level to the desired level. How much should you allocate to CEFs? Each investor needs to answer this question himself/herself based on the personal situation and factors like the size of the portfolio, income needs, risk-appetite or risk-tolerance. As always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Selection Process

We have more than 500 CEF funds to choose from, which come from different asset-classes like equity, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, govt. and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income. Just like in other life situations, even though the broader choice is always good, but it does make it more difficult to make a final selection. The first thing we want to do is to shorten this list of 500 CEFs to a more manageable subset of around 100 funds. We can apply some criteria to shorten our list, but the criteria need to be broad and loose enough at this stage to keep all the potentially good candidates. Also, the criteria that we build should revolve around our original goals.

Criteria to Shortlist:

Criteria Brings down the number of funds to.. Reason for the Criteria Baseline expense < 2.0% and Avg. Daily Volume > 100,000 Approx. 435 Funds We do not want funds that charge excessive fees. Also, we want funds that have fair liquidity. Market-capitalization > 100 Million Approx. 400 Funds We do not want funds that are too small. Track record/ History longer than 10 years (inception date 2007 or earlier) Approx. 300 Funds We want funds that have a long track record. UNII* Balance > -$1.00 Approx. 280 Funds A large UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) negative balance would indicate that that fund is having problems paying its distributions. Discount/Premium < +5% Approx. 250 Funds We do not want to pay too high a premium; in fact, we want bigger discounts. Since Inception Annualized Return on NAV > 0% And 5-Year Annualized Return on NAV > -5% Approx. 230 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably good past track record in maintaining their NAVs. Distribution (dividend) Rate > 5% 140 Funds The current distribution (income) to be reasonably high.

We still have about 127 funds in our list, which is way too long to present here or meaningfully make a selection of five funds.

Narrowing Down to Less Than 50 Funds

To bring down the number of funds to less than 50, we will apply the following criteria:

Excess Discount/Premium:

We certainly like funds that are offering large discounts (not premiums) to their NAVs. But sometimes, we may consider paying near zero or a small premium if the fund is great otherwise. So what is important is to see the "excess discount/premium" and may not be the absolute value. We want to see the discount (or premium) on a relative basis to their past record say 52-week average.

By subtracting the 52-week average discount/premium from the current discount/premium will give us the excess discount/premium. For example, if the fund has the current discount of -5% but the 52-week average was +1.5% (premium), the excess discount/premium would be -6.5%.

Excess Discount/Premium = Current Discount/Premium (Minus) 52-Wk Avg. Discount/ Premium

So what is the difference between the 12-month Z-score and this measurement of Excess Discount/Premium? The two measurements are a bit similar, but not entirely the same. The 12-month Z-score would indicate how expensive (or cheap) the CEF is in comparison to 12-months ago. However, our measurement (excess discount/premium) compares the current valuation with the last 12-months average. We prefer to use the comparison with the average.

Once we calculate the excess discount/premium, we will apply the filter that we will only choose the funds that have a negative value (or < than 0%). This will ensure that we are paying less than the 52-week average.

After applying this filter, our number comes down to only 38 funds. The list of 38 funds is presented below:

Ticker Excess Discount/ Prem Leverage % Baseline Expense Distr. Rate Current Disc./ Prem NAV Return Since Inception Inception Date Fund Name ETW -7.41% -- 1.09% 8.93% -4.78% 5.72% 9/28/2005 EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps ASG -6.15% 0.86% 1.28% 7.19% -5.76% 6.61% 3/14/1986 Liberty All-Star Growth CHI -6.01% 34.58% 1.29% 9.46% -4.83% 9.40% 6/28/2002 Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc CHY -5.70% 34.54% 1.28% 9.40% -3.21% 8.14% 5/30/2003 Calamos Convertible & High EFT -4.37% 35.33% 1.27% 6.32% -12.99% 5.23% 6/29/2004 EV Floating Rate Income QQQX -3.84% -- 0.92% 7.00% 0.45% 10.32% 1/30/2007 Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over EFR -3.43% 34.46% 1.30% 6.59% -12.20% 5.42% 11/24/2003 EV Senior Floating Rate HQL -3.25% -- 1.19% 7.71% -8.30% 9.23% 5/8/1992 Tekla Life Sciences Investors BGT -3.05% 29.51% 1.20% 6.07% -12.60% 5.11% 8/30/2004 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr ETY -2.72% -- 1.07% 8.95% -3.99% 6.29% 11/27/2006 EV Tax-Managed Div Equity Inc SPXX -2.68% -- 0.91% 6.85% 0.06% 6.14% 11/23/2005 Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwri JFR -2.52% 37.93% 1.37% 7.66% -12.37% 5.24% 3/25/2004 Nuveen Floating Rate Income JRO -2.49% 37.43% 1.40% 7.82% -12.10% 5.71% 7/27/2004 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps JDD -2.47% 30.61% 1.42% 8.40% -9.12% 7.36% 9/25/2003 Nuveen Diversified Div & Inc EOI -2.08% -- 1.10% 7.50% -3.36% 6.87% 10/26/2004 EV Enhanced Equity Income NSL -1.92% 38.40% 1.44% 7.76% -11.72% 5.84% 10/29/1999 Nuveen Senior Income RMT -1.89% 5.99% 1.07% 8.64% -11.00% 9.62% 12/14/1993 Royce Micro Cap Trust EOS -1.65% -- 1.09% 7.20% -0.54% 8.11% 1/26/2005 EV Enhanced Equity Income II ETG -1.54% 24.98% 1.18% 7.92% -7.99% 6.93% 1/30/2004 EV Tax Adv Global Dividend Inc GLQ -1.53% 40.74% 2.14% 10.62% -6.90% 6.14% 4/27/2005 Clough Global Equity CGO -1.53% 35.69% 1.67% 9.81% 4.00% 7.31% 10/27/2005 Calamos Global Total Return EVF -1.42% 35.84% 1.81% 6.44% -12.89% 5.01% 10/30/1998 EV Senior Income Trust LGI -1.31% 13.63% 1.45% 6.90% -9.70% 6.76% 4/28/2004 Lazard Glb Total Return & Inc MGU -1.30% 31.68% 1.75% 7.57% -15.37% 7.41% 8/26/2005 Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund BDJ -1.10% 0.00% 0.84% 6.55% -8.85% 5.35% 8/26/2005 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div GDV -1.06% 23.03% 1.35% 6.20% -8.24% 7.78% 11/28/2003 Gabelli Dividend & Income EVT -1.00% 21.33% 1.14% 7.81% -2.79% 8.62% 9/30/2003 EV Tax Advantaged Dividend Inc BOE -0.86% -- 1.06% 7.07% -10.83% 5.38% 5/26/2005 BlackRock Enhanced Global Div USA -0.62% 0.00% 1.00% 9.82% -6.72% 8.08% 10/31/1986 Liberty All-Star Equity FEN -0.47% 26.12% 1.56% 10.67% -2.95% 8.79% 6/17/2004 First Trust Energy Inc&Growth SCD -0.47% 26.01% 1.25% 9.61% -10.66% 5.76% 2/24/2004 LMP Capital & Income IGR -0.19% 7.77% 1.16% 8.03% -13.74% 5.15% 2/18/2004 CBRE Clarion Global Real Est I IIF -0.14% -- 1.35% 14.35% -11.85% 9.22% 2/25/1994 MS India Investment FOF -0.13% 0.00% 0.96% 8.45% -5.65% 5.10% 11/20/2006 Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opp HQH -0.11% -- 1.03% 7.98% -9.48% 10.96% 4/23/1987 Tekla Healthcare Investors RQI -0.03% 26.43% 1.32% 7.50% -7.38% 9.37% 2/28/2002 Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty FTF -0.02% 25.50% 1.22% 10.85% -7.58% 5.67% 8/27/2003 Franklin Limited Duration Inco DSU -0.01% 31.49% 0.91% 7.67% -11.26% 5.53% 3/27/1998 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Narrowing Down to 15 Funds

Three-Step process:

We will select the top 5 funds based on each of the three criteria.

Excess Discount/Premium:

We sort our list (of 38 funds) on the excess discount/premium in descending order. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So we select the top 5 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

Ticker Excess Disc./ Prem Leverage % Baseline Expense Distr Rate Distr Freq Current Disc./ Prem NAV Return Since Inception Inception Date ETW -7.41% -- 1.09% 8.93% M -4.78% 5.72% 9/28/2005 ASG -6.15% 0.86% 1.28% 7.19% Q -5.76% 6.61% 3/14/1986 CHI -6.01% 34.58% 1.29% 9.46% M -4.83% 9.40% 6/28/2002 CHY -5.70% 34.54% 1.28% 9.40% M -3.21% 8.14% 5/30/2003 EFT -4.37% 35.33% 1.27% 6.32% M -12.99% 5.23% 6/29/2004

High Current Distribution Rate:

We sort our list (of 38 funds) on current distribution rate. We select the top five funds from this sorted list.

Ticker Excess Disc./ Prem Leverage % Baseline Expense Distr Rate Distr Freq Current Disc./ Prem NAV Return Since Inception Inception Date IIF -0.14% -- 1.35% 14.35% S -11.85% 9.22% 2/25/1994 FTF -0.02% 25.50% 1.22% 10.85% M -7.58% 5.67% 8/27/2003 FEN -0.47% 26.12% 1.56% 10.67% Q -2.95% 8.79% 6/17/2004 GLQ -1.53% 40.74% 2.14% 10.62% M -6.90% 6.14% 4/27/2005 USA -0.62% 0.00% 1.00% 9.82% Q -6.72% 8.08% 10/31/1986

High Return on NAV:

We then sort our list (of 38 funds) on the Since Inception Return on NAV and select the top 5 funds.

Ticker Excess Disc./ Prem Leverage % Baseline Expense Distr Rate Distr Freq Current Disc./ Prem NAV Return Since Inception Inception Date HQH -0.11% -- 1.03% 7.98% Q -9.48% 10.96% 4/23/1987 QQQX -3.84% -- 0.92% 7.00% Q 0.45% 10.32% 1/30/2007 RMT -1.89% 5.99% 1.07% 8.64% Q -11.00% 9.62% 12/14/1993 CHI -6.01% 34.58% 1.29% 9.46% M -4.83% 9.40% 6/28/2002 RQI -0.03% 26.43% 1.32% 7.50% M -7.38% 9.37% 2/28/2002

Now, we have 15 funds total from the above selections. We should see if there are any duplicates from the above selections. In our current list, there is one duplicate [CHI], so we remove it, and we are left with 14 funds.

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just 5 Funds

In our list of 14 funds, we already have the best candidates as probable buys. So, how do we get the best 5 from an already good list?

We will apply weights (from 0 to 10) to each of the four criteria:

Current distribution rate

Current discount/premium

Excess discount/premium

NAV return since inception

Once we have calculated the weights, we combine them to calculate an “Overall Total Weight.” The sorted list of 14 funds on the combined weight is presented below. The top five funds are highlighted.

Ticker Distr. Rate Current Disc./ Prem Excess Disc/Prem NAV Return since Inception Combined Weight Distr. Rate Dis/ Prem Excess Ret NAV Ret RMT 8.64% -11.00% -1.89% 9.62% 30.15 8.64 10.00 1.89 9.62 CHI 9.46% -4.83% -6.01% 9.40% 29.70 9.46 4.83 6.01 9.40 IIF 14.35% -11.85% -0.14% 9.22% 29.36 10.00 10.00 0.14 9.22 HQH 7.98% -9.48% -0.11% 10.96% 27.57 7.98 9.48 0.11 10.00 ETW 8.93% -4.78% -7.41% 5.72% 26.84 8.93 4.78 7.41 5.72 CHY 9.40% -3.21% -5.70% 8.14% 26.45 9.40 3.21 5.70 8.14 EFT 6.32% -12.99% -4.37% 5.23% 25.92 6.32 10.00 4.37 5.23 ASG 7.19% -5.76% -6.15% 6.61% 25.71 7.19 5.76 6.15 6.61 USA 9.82% -6.72% -0.62% 8.08% 25.24 9.82 6.72 0.62 8.08 GLQ 10.62% -6.90% -1.53% 6.14% 24.57 10.00 6.90 1.53 6.14 RQI 7.50% -7.38% -0.03% 9.37% 24.28 7.50 7.38 0.03 9.37 FTF 10.85% -7.58% -0.02% 5.67% 23.27 10.00 7.58 0.02 5.67 FEN 10.67% -2.95% -0.47% 8.79% 22.21 10.00 2.95 0.47 8.79 QQQX 7.00% 0.45% -3.84% 10.32% 20.39 7.00 -0.45 3.84 10.00

Final List

(RMT), (CHI), (IIF), (HQH), (ETW)

Our final 5 are the top five from the above table. The only additional factor that we have to ensure that our top 5 are from a diverse set of asset classes. For example, if we find two funds representing very similar assets (say MLPs), we will exclude one of them. (Data is as of March 29, 2019.)

Ticker RMT CHI IIF HQH ETW AVERAGE of 5 Funds INCEPTION-DATE 12/14/1993 6/28/2002 2/25/1994 4/23/1987 9/28/2005 CATEGORY Micro Cap Income - Bonds Asia (India) Health-care Covered Call DISTRIBUTION. FREQ. Quarterly Monthly Semi-Annual Quarterly Monthly EFFECTIVE LEVERAGE % 5.99% 34.58% -- -- -- 8.11% DISTRIBUTION RATE 8.64% 9.46% 14.35% 7.98% 8.93% 9.87% BASELINE EXPENSE 1.07% 1.29% 1.35% 1.03% 1.09% 1.17% DISCOUNT / PREMIUM -11.00% -4.83% -11.85% -9.48% -4.78% -8.39% MARKET CAP $331 MM $710 MM $291 MM $862 MM $1048 MM $648 MM UNII BALANCE ($0.01) ($0.09) ($0.12) $7.14 ($0.48) $1.29 52 WK AVG Discount/Premium -9.11% 1.18% -11.71% -9.37% 2.63% -5.28% Z-SCORE- 3 MONTH 0 -0.6 -0.08 0.2 -1.2 -0.34 Z-SCORE- 6 MONTH -0.1 -0.3 0.1 0.3 -1.2 -0.24 Z-SCORE - 1 YEAR -0.8 -1.0 -0.1 -0.1 -1.8 -0.76 5 YEAR ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV 3.93% 5.17% 9.49% 6.07% 5.29% 5.99% 10 YEAR ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV 13.85% 12.46% 12.36% 14.71% 9.42% 12.56% ANNUALIZED RTN ON NAV Since Inception 9.62% 9.40% 9.22% 10.96% 5.72% 8.98%

It goes without saying that CEFs, in general, have some risks that the investor needs to be aware of. They generally use some amount of leverage, which adds to the risk. This leverage also causes higher fees because of the interest expense in addition to the baseline expense. In the tables above, we have used the baseline expense only. However, three of our selections this month do not use leverage. Also, we want to make sure that the leverage is used effectively by the management team - the best way to know this is to look at the long term returns on the NAV. NAV is the “Net Asset Value” of the fund after counting all expenses and after paying the distributions. So if a fund is paying high distributions and maintaining or growing its NAV over time, it should bode well for its investors. Further, the market prices of CEFs can be more volatile, as they can go from premium pricing to discount pricing (and vice versa) in a relatively short period of time. Especially during corrections, the market prices can drop much faster than the NAV (the underlying assets). Generally, we should stay away from paying any premiums over the NAV price unless there are some very compelling reasons.

Conclusion

The underlying purpose of this exercise is to find 5 likely best funds for investment each month, using the screening process. The term "best funds" may be too strong since they are the best only if you believe in the filtering and selection criteria. Also, please note that these selections are dynamic in nature and can change from month to month (or even week to week). As you could see, our current list of the month has retained three names from the last month but has replaced two with new names.

Nonetheless, we have tried to find funds that have a solid long-term record, offer high distribution rate and are relatively cheaper and offering a better discount/premium in comparison to their 52-week average. Also, we have tried to pay attention not to allow duplicity in asset-classes among the five funds and have selected them from a diverse group. So we believe that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.

