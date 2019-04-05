Bricktown Brewery Begins IPO Effort

Quick Take
Bricktown Brewery Restaurants (OTC:BEER) intends to raise gross proceeds of $17.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm brews beer and operates a chain of fourteen casual dining restaurants across 5 U.S. Midwestern states.
BEER’s topline revenue and gross profit have dropped and the brewpub industry is contracting, so the growth environment may be difficult and costly to overcome.
Company & Technology
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based BEER was founded in 1992 to develop and operate casual dining restaurants under the Bricktown Brewery and Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen brand.
Management is headed by President, Director and CEO W.G. Buck Warfield, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously Director of Operations at Stouffer Restaurants.
The company’s restaurants are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.
Below is a brief overview video of the company’s restaurants’ offerings:
Source: Bricktown Brewery
The menus of Bricktown Brewery restaurants include Bricktown beer, which the company brews in one of its two facilities, other local beers, as well as a broad menu of burgers, pizza and the company’s take on American comfort foods.
The company’s main acquisition channels are word-of-mouth advocacy from its existing guests as well as social media marketing, primarily through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Additionally, Bricktown Brewery does local store marketing.
Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by Technomic, the casual, fine-dining and fast-casual restaurant industry segments are projected to grow at a faster rate in 2019 as compared to 2018.
The full-service restaurant industry segment revenue is projected to grow by 3.4% in 2019 while the casual dining subsegment is projected to also expand by 3.4% in 2019, an increase over last year’s 3.2% growth.
Bricktown Brewery faces competition from full-service casual dining, brewpub, and fast casual dining restaurants, including:
- Chili’s Grill & Bar (EAT)
- Applebee’s Neighbourhood Grill + Bar (DIN)
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Hello Fresh
- Numerous other regional chains
Source: Sentieo
Financial Performance
BEER’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Slightly contracting topline revenue
- Slightly reduced gross profit
- Increased gross margin
- Growing EBITDA
- Increased cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2018
|
$28,105,402
|
-6.6%
|
2017
|
$30,107,180
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2018
|
$20,140,376
|
-4.9%
|
2017
|
$21,174,245
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2018
|
71.66%
|
2017
|
70.33%
|
EBITDA
|
Period
|
EBITDA
|
EBITDA Margin
|
2018
|
$266,858
|
0.9%
|
2017
|
$143,810
|
0.5%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2018
|
$504,048
|
2017
|
$931,336
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
As of December 31, 2018, the company had $1.1 million in cash and $18.0 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $271,862
IPO Details
BEER has filed to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.
Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.
The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
