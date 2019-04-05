Cryptocurrencies: Back From The Dead

No matter what is the real reason/driver behind the recent move, Bitcoin is now in a new bullish technical uptrend.

Few (conspiracy) theories have emerged, as investors are trying to figure out what's behind this recent surge.

Just as many gave up hope, the cryptocurrency empire is striking back.

It was only two weeks ago when we wrote that cryptocurrencies seem ready to break up. To wit:

All in all, it does seem as if prices of cryptocurrencies are at least stabilising, following a horrible 2018. Bitcoin seems set and ready to end this 4-month-long consolidation period that has seen a (relatively) tight trading range, roughly between 3300 and 4100. Should the leading cryptocurrency succeed in holding its nose above the $4,000 level, and broke the recent months' $4,100 top, the odds of a new, meaningful, move up from here will certainly be looking much better.

April Fools' Day may have been the prank that triggered the latest cryptocurrency rally which sent Bitcoin (BTC-USD, COIN, OTCQX:GBTC) over the $5,000 mark for (at least) 11 minutes.

This is the highest level for the leading cryptocurrency since November 2018.

The sudden 20%-plus spike makes Bitcoin look like the "immortal undead". Every time you think it's already dead and buried, it just kind of jumps back out again.

Jokes aside, Bitcoin hasn't only reached its highest level in 2019, but it also broke two technical levels: i) the resistance around $4,100, and ii) the important psychological $5,000 mark.

Many crypto investors are still scratching their heads wondering what caused the recent surge? Aside from blaming/crediting the April Fools' Day, some are pointing at algorithmic hedge funds as the main driver behind Tuesday's sudden Bitcoin price surge.

If you are a crypto optimist, the list of "immediate suspects" also includes the rise in activity of digital wallets (holding Bitcoin) over the past two weeks, even before the price spike.

Cryptocurrency traders may not know what caused the abrupt surge in Bitcoin on Tuesday, but they're still happily playing along for the ride.

Nonetheless, many investors are still underwater, so this spike - as much as it's welcome - isn't going to moon-shot them out.

In spite of many market participants struggling to explain the April climb to a fresh 2019 high, Bitcoin's rival coins including Ether (ETH-USD) and XRP (XRP-USD) also advance.

So much so that the first two trading days of April saw the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies rising no less than 17%!

Bitcoin's recent price surge has also boosted crypto stocks around the world.

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is up sharply since April:

Same goes for crypto-related stocks.

That's true for direct crypto-focused stocks such as Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCQX:HVBTF), MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI), Marathon Patent Group (MARA), Bitcoin Services (OTCPK:BTSC), and Virtual Crypto Technologies (OTCQB:VRCP).

However, it's also valid for indirect, non-crypto-focused giants such as NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), a company that is very much active in the crypto-mining arena, as well as for Goldman Sachs Group (GS). The latter, in spite of backing off from its plans to open a cryptocurrency trading desk last year, still has a significant interest in blockchain- and cryptocurrency-related activities/start-ups, e.g. Circle (which recently introduced a USD-backed "stablecoin"), and BitGo (a digital asset custodian).

Data by YCharts

If you follow the cryptocurrency markets, you already know that 2018 has not been a great year, to say the least.

Having said that, there's still a lot of interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, and it's entirely possible that we could see a surge in Bitcoin and some of the other major digital assets.

I wouldn't go that far (as of yet) to say that "The Empire Strikes Back", but it does seem as if Bitcoin's "undead immortal sword" is (up)rising again.

Bitcoin has been trading in a relatively narrow range for months and the low volatility period ended with a strong bullish breakout.

The shift from a bear to a bull market possibly occurred due to the following three reasons:

1. Technicals. As we wrote last month, a bullish move was in the cards.

2. Mining reward halving. A protocol that automatically reduces new issuance of coins after a certain number of blocks are processed (such an event occurred most recently in 2016).

3. Market activity/irregularity. Reuters reported that an order worth $100M, spread by an algorithm across several major exchanges, triggered the sudden rally to multi-month highs.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin could go through a minor, short-term pullback to ~$4,700. The overall outlook, however, remains bullish as long as BTC remains above the previous resistance range between $4,100 and $4,200.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.