Federal Realty: Don't Let A 3% Dividend Yield Fool You, Dividend Growth Is Coming

It is only 1 of 6 REITs with an A credit rating, yet it's trading at levels below its historical average multiple.

We believe its redevelopment efforts will drive positive FFO surprises and should lead to a boost in its dividend through FFO growth and a higher payout ratio.

With the growth of eCommerce, retail REITs continue searching for different ways to redevelop their retail properties and reposition them as mixed-use lifestyle centers. In order to survive in the changing retail landscape, it has become necessary for retail REITs to build additional space around an existing retail shopping center. These additions include offices, hotels, medical offices, entertainment centers, and multifamily as well as single-family residential buildings.

By offering alternative uses of a retail property, retail REITs are trying to increase the retail property's foot traffic by projecting it as a 'live, work, and play' center where customers' broader work and lifestyle demands are met. The success of a mixed-used property largely depends on its location, however, as is the case with all real estate.

Engaging today's 'live-work-play' generation might seem like the primary challenge for retail REITs but a greater challenge lies in developing a mixed-use property whose location can be accessed by a greater percentage of the affluent residential population. Strategically, a retail store's physical location still serves as the main pillar on which the rest of the business is built. So, it is still important for retailers to select the right location that will give them an opportunity to right-size portfolios and open new stores.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is a Maryland-based retail REIT that has successfully met the challenge head-on by owning retail-based 'mixed-use' properties in best-in-class locations. FRT owns 104 flexible retail-based properties that are leased to about 3,000 tenants. These tenants occupy approximately 24 million square feet of space and about 2,700 residential units. The REIT's properties are located in 8 strategically selected major markets in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and our hometown of Miami.

Source: FRT Investor Presentation, Quarter 4 2018

Within these core markets, FRT's properties are located in transit-oriented and inner suburban locations. These locations have high entry barriers and they exhibit strong demand characteristics along with superior income and population characteristics. The geographical markets targeted by FRT are amongst the top 10 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) within the USA and these markets are characterized by dense populations, strong household income, and low competition. These characteristics not only give FRT higher bargaining power over its tenants but also ensure long-term rent growth. Moreover, FRT's properties can take advantage of the local demographics and become sustainable gathering places that attract quality retailers. Amongst its peers, FRT is clearly in a better position to take advantage of demographics in its target markets, although as we've covered before, we also like Regency Centers (REG), Kimco (KIM), and more recently, Retail Properties of America (RPAI).

Source: FRT Investor Presentation, Quarter 4 2018

Diverse Income Streams

Besides having a location advantage, FRT enjoys the advantage of generating diverse income streams by making use of its flexible properties whose physical structures can be readily and cost effectively modified for the best possible use. These diverse income streams not only provide protection against macroeconomic risks but also provide consistent growth throughout business cycles. FRT's primary focus is on risk-adjusted capital allocation.

FRT's properties are purposefully positioned to be the real estate of choice for the diverse selection of tenants and uses. Santana Row (California), Wildwood Shopping Center (Maryland), Plaza El Segundo (California), Federal Plaza (Maryland), and The Grove at Shrewsbury (New Jersey) are some of FRT's properties that bear testament to the level of diversification that FRT has achieved with regard to its physical assets.

Santana Row is an upscale mixed-use development center while Wildwood Shopping Center is a grocery-anchored shopping complex. On the other hand, Plaza El Segundo is a super regional mall while Federal Plaza is a Power Center. Contrasting these properties is The Grove at Shrewsbury which is a full-fledged lifestyle centre that offers a mix of upscale leisurely amenities. Apart from owning diversified formats of properties, FRT has also achieved tenant diversification by leasing out its premises to a diverse set of tenants. Amongst the tenants that occupy FRT's properties, no single tenant is greater than 2.7% of commercial ABR. FRT's top 25 tenants only account for 27% of ABR (Average Base Rent).

Source: FRT Investor Presentation, Quarter 4 2018

The REIT's diversification strategy has enabled it to achieve consistent growth in the last 8 years. Since 2010, FRT is the only publicly-traded shopping center company to grow NAREIT FFO per share every year. Additionally, FRT has set the longest record in the REIT industry by delivering 51 consecutive years of increasing dividends.

Source: FRT Investor Presentation, Quarter 4 2018

FRT has also managed to achieve diversification amongst the retail product categories available across its 104 retail properties. No single retail category is greater than 9% at FRT's retail properties. By achieving diversification across markets, retail formats, property usage, tenants, and retail categories, FRT has bolstered its portfolio and has made it immune to any financial difficulties faced by tenants.

Source: FRT Investor Presentation, Quarter 4 2018

Additionally, the larger properties on larger pieces of land and the flexible formats provide opportunities for redevelopment. In addition to the redevelopment opportunities, FRT's internal growth is driven by contractual rent increments and remerchandising opportunities. FRT's properties are positioned for future growth as they are built in great locations where demand exceeds supply. Moreover, natural lease expirations and underperforming tenants are yielding opportunities for building pad sites, residential, and office opportunities.

Acquisitions are an integral part of FRT's growth strategy and the REIT continues to acquire retail properties which can be redeveloped and remerchandised to deliver the desired customer experience. In 2018, FRT scoured the market for acquisition opportunities but continued to find better risk-adjusted capital allocation alternatives within its own portfolio. These alternatives were related to the development and redevelopment opportunities within the existing portfolio and the REIT took advantage of these opportunities for the attractive repositioning of its assets.

FRT's ability to create value by identifying redevelopment and remerchandising opportunities can be demonstrated by considering the case of Tower Shops, a power center that was transformed into a regional hybrid through redevelopments and remerchandising. After purchasing the property in 2011, FRT renovated the façade and improved the site by further adding 50,000 square feet of pad site that was leased out to Trader Joe's. Since 2011, the redevelopment and remerchandising opportunities at Tower Shops has created $100 million of incremental values and FRT is availing similar value-creating and mixed-use opportunities to fill its development pipeline.

Source: FRT Investor Presentation, Quarter 4 2018

FRT had pursued similar developments in other properties like Congressional Plaza in Rockville (Maryland) and Plaza El Segundo in South California. With an aim to generate sustainable growing cash flow, FRT is pursuing similar development projects at various other properties within its portfolio. The fourth quarter of 2018 witnessed a flurry of activity as new developments are taking place at Wildwood Shopping center (Maryland), Assembly Row (Massachusetts), Pike & Rose (Maryland), CocoWalk (Florida), Santana Row (San Jose), Jordan Downs (California), and Graham Park Plaza (Virginia).

Recent Developments

In the fourth quarter, FRT kicked off the initial development phase at its Wildwood Shopping center. The development includes the construction of 87 luxury apartments and the expansion as well as the complete development of the east end of the site.

The construction of the phase 3 of Assembly Row in Boston is FRT's major development milestone. The phase 2 of the Assembly Row project has stabilized in 2018 and FRT will be capitalizing on the development of previous two phases. FRT has already begun the development of Phase 3 of Assembly Row and it comprises of the addition of two high-rise buildings to the existing mixed-use property. The first building will have 500 rental apartments above the ground-floor retail and the second building will be a 300,000 square-foot of Class A office building which will be partly leased to Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), the German shoe and apparel maker.

The Phase 3 expansion of FRT's Pike & Rose retail centre is underway even as the phase 1 and phase 2 of the project is seeing stabilization. As a part of Phase 3, FRT is constructing specialized office space building on 212,300 square feet of space. Additionally, the REIT will be constructing 600 parking spaces and a parking garage as part of Phase 3 development. The retail space for the first 2 phases of Pike & Rose has all been leased as the final 12,000 square feet got leased to retailer West Elm. The two phases of Pike & Rose will be completely stabilized in 2019 as West Elm and the remaining tenants open throughout the year. FRT expects the phase 3 to be fully occupied in 2021.

FRT's other major development is taking place at CocoWalk in Miami. The REIT has made strong progress on the construction and the leasing of the 256,000 square foot redevelopment. 43,000 square foot of the property at CocoWalk has been leased to Regus (OTC:RGSJY), the largest hair salon chain, and an additional 21,000 square feet of leased to restaurants and retailers.

On another front, FRT's construction of 700 Santana Row, a massive office and retail project is on-schedule and on-budget. When complete, 700 Santana Row will include 284,000 square feet of office space and 29,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The entire under-construction development will be leased to Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), a software company, when the building is completed in late 2019. Further, FRT is also planning to construct two 350,000 square foot office buildings on a 12-acre site new Santana Row. For this project, the REIT expects the investment committee consideration in a couple of months.

The development of Jordan Downs, an 113,000 square foot grocery-anchored mixed-use center in Los Angeles, is well under construction and 30,000 square feet of leases have been signed in the fourth quarter alone. More than 75% of GLA (gross leasable area) was leased in the fourth quarter with tenants like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Blank Fitness joining existing tenants like Smart & Final (NYSE:SFS), the supermarket and Ross, the value retailer.

In the coming months, FRT will plan the redevelopment of the western portion of Graham Park Plaza, the 19-acre shopping centre located in Fairfax County, Virginia. The redevelopment plan includes the addition of 200 apartments and incorporating the construction in reinvigorated retail shopping destination. A similar redevelopment is being planned at the REIT's Darien shopping center in Connecticut. FRT has planned to convert the center into residential as well as retail mixed-use property. Currently, the REIT has received the necessary approvals and permits for developing 75,000 square feet of new retail space and 122 rental apartments.

Leasing activities

At the end of fourth quarter, FRT's diversified portfolio remained 95% leased and 94% occupied. For the year 2018, FRT signed 402 leases for 2 million square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis, FRT leased 1.9 million square feet for an average rent of $34.11 per square foot in comparison to previous year's average contractual rent of $30.37 per square foot. On a cash basis, this represents a rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 12%.

During the fourth quarter, FRT signed 114 leases for 622,234 square feet of retail space. On a comparable basis, FRT leased 573,923 square feet at an average rent of $32.16 per square foot in comparison to previous year's average contractual rent of $27.96 per square foot. On a cash basis, this represents a rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 15%.

Financials and Guidance

FRT's financial results for full-year 2018 were better than expected. For the fourth quarter, REIT's FFO per share was reported as $1.57 which is 6.8% more than the FFO reported for the fourth quarter of 2017. For full-year 2018, FRT's FFO per share was reported as $6.23, which is more than 5.4% in comparison to previous year. This is the ninth year in a row that FRT has reported FFO increases over the prior year.

Source: FRT Investor Presentation, Quarter 4 2018

The growth in FFO was mainly contributed by record leasing activity in the fourth quarter and stabilized residential occupancy in its big development projects. As a result of these factors, FRT's comparable property operating income (POI) grew by 2% in the fourth quarter and the average POI growth per quarter for 2018 was reported as 3.2%.

In the fourth quarter, FRT's revenues grew by 5.1% quarter-over-quarter and by 6.8% year-over-year. The company's operating expenses including G&A expenses grew at less than 1% for the fourth quarter and less than 3% for the entire financial year. FRT's asset sales have been instrumental in raising over $200 million as proceeds. The REIT has raised roughly $130 million in proceeds by closing on over 85% of the market rate condos at Assembly Row and Pike and Rose. The company has raised $42 million by selling Chelsea Comments residential and Atlantic Plaza Shopping Center. Moreover, FRT closed on its 50-50 JV at the Row Hotel thereby raising $38 million of gross proceeds.

FRT has a well-positioned capital structure that will enable the REIT to pursue value creating development and redevelopment projects. Moreover, FRT is looking out for better risk-adjusted capital allocation alternative for acquisitions and it is optimistic about acquiring a few of these properties in 2019. With regard to acquisitions, the REIT specifically identifying operating shopping centers in its core markets that possess redevelopment and remerchandising potential and which can generate generous returns to the shareholders. The REIT aims to significantly increase its return on invested capital by evaluating a number of redevelopment and re-leasing scenarios with respect to the acquired properties.

Source: FRT Investor Presentation, Quarter 4 2018

FRT finished 2018 with about $50 million of excess cash and without any outstanding credit facility. The company has received credit ratings of A3, A- and A- from Moody's, S&P and Fitch. As of now, there are only six 'A' rated REITs and FRT is one of them. In 2018, FRT reduced its overall net debt level by over $100 million. Additionally, the company has generated more than $90 million of recurring free cash flow after making payments towards dividends and maintenance capital. As a result, FRT's net debt to EBITDA at year-end is 5.3 times down point from 5.9 times at year-end 2017. In the fourth quarter, the REIT's fixed charge coverage ratio was at 4.3 times versus 3.9 at the end of 4Q 2017. FRT's weighted average debt maturity remains at the top of the sector at 10 plus years and the weighted average interest rate on our debt stands at 3.88% with over 90% of it fixed.

For 2019, FRT expects the FFO per share to fall in the range of $6.30 and $6.46. The REIT expects to achieve these figures due to occupancy and rental rate gains in its property portfolio. Additionally, the proactive leasing activity in 2018 will drive growth in 2019. Further, the REIT's mixed-use projects at Assembly Row, Pike & Rose, Santana Row, and other sites will help FRT to achieve meaningful growth in 2019.

FRT expects to spend $350 million to $400 million on development and redevelopment projects in 2019. The company's proactive redevelopment and remerchandising activity will be having a positive impact on 2019 financial results. In 2019, the REIT also expects to have $70 million to $90 million of free cash flow generation after making payments towards dividends and maintenance capital. Additionally, FRT will continue to deliver sector leading FFO growth due to its diversified business model. It will also continue to outperform the Bloomberg shopping center peer average by a margin of 8%, 6%, 8% and 7% for three-year, five-year, ten-year and 15-year time periods.

Our Take

With 2018 AFFO growth of 14% and a top-notch credit rating, we would have expected FRT to be trading at a premium and relative to peers has the highest P/AFFO multiple at 25.6. This might be scaring off some investors because other than Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), no other Shopping Center REIT has a P/AFFO above 20.

However, the REIT typically trades closer to 28x AFFO so relative to its historical average, the stock looks undervalued.

The company is also expected to grow FFO by just 1% at the bottom of the range to 4% at the top of the range. But looking out to 2020, analyst consensus is for 7% growth in AFFO and similar growth for FFO. You might think to wait until later in 2019 in anticipation of the 2020 growth, but we don't think the multiple will stay below its historical average for long. We can see the stock climbing to $150 by the end of 2019, which is a nice 10% return from current levels not including the dividend.

The dividend is a bit low and this might be yet another reason the stock isn't getting any love. But at a payout ratio of 78%, it is well below the average and median for the peer group of 84%. If the company raises its dividend to an 84% payout even without any FFO growth, the dividend would increase to $4.42 or 6% from 2018 levels. That to us is a compelling buy opportunity.

I am/we are long FRT.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.