PepsiCo: Great Business, Not A Great Stock To Buy Today

By Josh Arnold

PepsiCo (PEP) shares have spent much of the last two years bouncing between $100 and $120. Recently, the stock climbed above $123, and in our view, the valuation is a bit high.

Of course, PepsiCo is a very high-quality dividend stock. It has grown its dividend at an ~8% annual rate in the past decade. PepsiCo is a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of S&P 500 stocks with at least 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of Dividend Aristocrats here.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years. This sort of dividend history is quite difficult to come by. However, shares make new highs despite company guidance for adjusted EPS to decline this year.

PepsiCo is more expensive today than it has been in the past decade on a price-to-earnings multiple basis. For that reason, PepsiCo is a hold, but not a buy at the current price level.

Overview of Recent Events

PepsiCo is a global food and beverage giant that produces about $66 billion in annual revenue. The company has two distinct product categories – snacks and beverages – that somewhat insulate it from the demand problems that pure-play carbonated beverage companies have experienced in recent years.

Source: Investor presentation, page 24

This slide from a recent investor presentation gives one an idea of the depth and breadth of the portfolio but even still, this is just a fraction of PepsiCo’s total offerings. It has built an empire of snacks and beverages that can rival any company in the world.

In fact, PepsiCo has 23 separate brands that each produce at least a billion dollars in total annual revenue. That is a staggering number of mega brands and speaks to the dominance the company has built over time in its categories.

The company was founded in 1898 and employs more than a quarter of a million people around the world. The stock’s market capitalization is up to $171 billion on the run to new highs.

PepsiCo reported Q4 earnings on February 15th, 2019 and results were largely in line with expectations. Total revenue was flat to the comparable period in 2017 but on an organic basis, rose 4.6%. The difference came from a 4% headwind from currency translation as well as a 1% headwind from the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures. The global nature of PepsiCo’s business means it is subject to sometimes large swings in revenue from currency translation, and 2018 certainly showed this.

Reported operating income fell 5% in Q4 but on an adjusted, constant currency basis, operating profit increased 7%. PepsiCo had commodity mark-to-market and restructuring charges totaling 6% in Q4. In addition, it saw a 3% headwind from its SodaStream acquisition, and a 5% headwind from the refranchising of its bottling operations in Jordan. On the plus side, some of that weakness was offset by gains from the refranchising of bottling operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia region. While PepsiCo’s results were impacted by many non-operating factors in Q4, these factors still count and if investors ignore them, it is at their own peril.

On a segment basis, PepsiCo experienced a wide variety of results. Frito-Lay North America showed an operating profit increase of 8% in Q4, offsetting rising production costs with higher revenue and productivity gains.

Quaker Foods North America produced a 5% gain in operating profits in Q4 as a sizable, negative impact from commodity prices and higher operating costs were offset by productivity savings, as well as lower advertising spending.

North American Beverage saw its operating profit fall 12% thanks to operating cost increases, a 9% negative impact of higher commodity costs, as well as higher advertising spending. Revenue growth and productivity savings helped offset some of these losses, but it wasn’t enough in Q4.

Latin America’s operating profit gained 9% during the quarter thanks to higher pricing and productivity savings, which were partially offset by higher operating costs. In addition, a whopping 20% headwind was seen from the impact of foreign-exchange driven commodity cost increases, along with higher marketing spending. Currency translation also reduced results a further 6% outside of commodity cost inflation.

The Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa segment saw its operating profit soar 23% higher during the quarter as better pricing and productivity savings, combined with volume growth to boost results. Once again, operating cost increases hurt results and PepsiCo experienced a 19% headwind from currency-driven commodity cost inflation, similar to Latin America.

Finally, the Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment saw its operating profits fall 46% in Q4 thanks to a 45% impact of refranchising part of the Jordan beverage business. In addition, like the other segments, AMENA saw higher operating costs as well as higher advertising spending, along with higher commodity costs. These headwinds were partially offset by productivity savings and better pricing, but AMENA had a weak quarter as well.

In total, core earnings-per-share came in at $1.49 in Q4, which was a 17% increase year-over-year. However, we see PepsiCo’s segment results with some common themes that we don’t find to be particularly bullish.

The company continues to reap the benefits of better pricing and productivity gains, but they are being offset – sometimes entirely – by commodity inflation, higher advertising spending, and currency translation losses. The strength of the dollar has hurt PepsiCo and countless other multinationals based in the US, and presumably, that will moderate at some point.

However, these headwinds as a group don’t appear to be going away anytime soon, and while PepsiCo likes to report adjusted results that exclude some of these factors, they are very real costs. These costs are hurting the company’s ability to grow earnings, as will certainly be the case again this year.

Source: Investor presentation, page 22

Management provided this guidance for 2019, and while organic revenue growth of 4% is strong, core constant currency earnings-per-share – which excludes some of the larger headwinds from 2018 – is expected to fall slightly this year. PepsiCo is investing in the future and should see a higher tax rate, but we think earnings-per-share will fall slightly more than the above number because of commodity volatility and currency translation losses. For 2019, we are currently expecting $5.50 in earnings-per-share, slightly below the ~$5.60 per share implied by the above guidance. We don’t think PepsiCo’s business is broken by any means, but growth has undoubtedly become harder to come by.

The most recent dividend declaration should be the last one at the annual rate of $3.71 per share, as PepsiCo generally raises the payout in the spring of each year. We’d expect a hearty increase given that this has been PepsiCo’s mode of operation for such a long time, but we’ll wait and see.

Growth Prospects

Despite our lack of outright bullishness on PepsiCo’s growth prospects, this company is in an enviable position with several important competitive advantages.

Source: Investor presentation, page 4

PepsiCo enjoys a hugely diversified, global footprint for its snacks and beverages. It also has scale that can rival any other food and beverage distributor in the world, including the accompanying supply chain capabilities. This allows it to bring products to markets across the globe quickly and for reasonable prices.

In addition, its product portfolio is massive and includes the 23 brands that each produce at least a billion dollars in total annual revenue mentioned above. We like PepsiCo’s business for the long-term, but see near-term growth challenges that then imply the stock is too expensive today.

Source: Investor presentation, page 4

PepsiCo’s growth in recent years has been pretty strong by some measures. Organic revenue growth has averaged 3.8% annually since 2012, operating margins have risen, core constant currency earnings-per-share has expanded an average of 9%, and the dividend has grown by the same amount. These numbers are quite good, but keep in mind the core constant currency earnings-per-share growth excludes some major costs the company experienced in 2018, so the 9% number is subject to qualifiers.

Looking forward, we see 5.5% annual earnings-per-share growth for PepsiCo. We see a combination of organic revenue growth and margin expansion combining with a low single digit tailwind from continued share repurchases as powering earnings higher. This is roughly in-line with what the company has been able to produce in recent years on a reported basis, not on the highly adjusted numbers in the guidance slide.

We continue to see currency headwinds as robust given the strong level the US dollar trades for, which creates headwinds for multinationals based here. Commodity inflation has been persistent as well and while PepsiCo has been able to pass some pricing increases along – and we see it continuing to do so – it hasn’t been enough to completely offset those headwinds.

Source: Investor presentation, page 3

PepsiCo believes it can produce steady margin expansion over time, although gains will be slight. In addition, it sees robust 4% to 6% organic revenue growth, which we believe is a bit optimistic; we see 3% to 4% for the near-term. High single digit gains in core constant currency earnings-per-share is an achievable goal, but remember this doesn’t include currency translation or acquisition and divestiture impacts, which are sometimes quite large.

We see continued dividend growth in the mid- to high single digits moving forward as PepsiCo inches closer to becoming a Dividend King. The stock’s yield should remain near or above 3% for the foreseeable future as a result, meaning it will remain an attractive income stock in the years to come.

Expected Returns

We see total expected returns for PepsiCo in the area of 5% annually in the coming years, which is too low for us to recommend a stock as a buy. We certainly like PepsiCo’s product assortment, its ability to pass along pricing increases, and its global footprint. In addition, we especially like the company’s exceptional dividend history, which puts it in very exclusive company.

However, commodity inflation continues to have a sizable negative impact on the company’s growth, as does currency translation. We believe investors are ignoring these factors today and at new all-time highs, the stock is far too expensive. Shares trade for 22.1 times our estimate of $5.50 in earnings-per-share for this year, which is the highest value it has traded for in the past decade. As the multiple reverts back to our estimate of fair value at ~19 times earnings, the stock will experience a headwind of about 3% annually. In short, the stock has become more expensive exactly at the wrong time; earnings growth will likely be negative this year, but the stock is making new highs, which we cannot reconcile.

Combined with the ~3% dividend yield and mid-single digit earnings growth, we see ~5% total annual returns in the coming years. We like PepsiCo very much from a fundamental perspective, but we also see fair value at ~$104 per share today, which is a mid-teens discount to the current share price.

Final Thoughts

While PepsiCo has a lot to offer investors, we believe the current share price is too optimistic and prices in more growth than PepsiCo can reasonably be expected to deliver. We recommend investors continue to hold the stock for its strong yield and dividend growth, but new investors would do well to wait for a lower price that is closer to fair value, which we believe will happen given that the stock is expensive on a historical basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.