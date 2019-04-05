The Michelin Man Is Getting A Lot Of Traction

Let's review Michelin's prospects and financial performance in detail and determine if we should take profits, add to our existing position, or continue to hold.

We authored a bullish article on Michelin in October of 2016 before it appreciated approximately 50%. We are in the midst of our second trade involving the stock.

Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) (OTCPK:MGDDF) is an interesting company. It's one of few European companies of its type with an ADR, making it available to U.S. investors. Michelin's 3.5% yield is unusually high for a European company. Michelin is as much a technology company as it is a tire manufacturer, yet it trades at an attractive multiple. In terms of income, valuation, and diversification, Michelin looks quite appealing. WER sent a buy alert to Institutional Income Plus subscribers in early February.

Our goal today is share some of that research with followers of our public articles and reevaluate our outlook now that the stock has appreciated meaningfully but is still 20% below 52-week highs.

In addition to the aforementioned positive attributes, Michelin is also extremely focused on sustainable development, employee satisfaction and wellness, as well as maintaining a strong brand. Independent of Michelin's "real" motives or one's personal beliefs about these objectives' importance, these attributes de-risk Michelin in some ways from an investment point of view. Assuming they support these goals in a cost efficient manner, this reduces various risks while having minimal cost - we are a fan when done properly as Michelin seems to have accomplished.

Financials & Recent Performance

Evaluating the firm's financial history more carefully, the firm has raised its dividend from 1 Euro in 2011 to 3.55 in 2017. That's a 19.84% compound annual growth rate. Michelin recently announced an increase to 3.70 Euros per share for future reporting periods. Here's the kicker: even at the new, higher level, the dividend payout ratio is only 36.4%. Michelin could sustain well above a 10% yield via cash flow or what we at WER call the "true yield." That begs the question of what is driving the staggering rise in the distribution rate.

To start, Michelin generated segment operating income ("SOI") and structural free cash flow ("FCF") of 2.775 billion Euros and 1.274 billion Euros, respectively, in 2018. That's derived from 22.03 billion Euros in sales over the period. Full year SOI was up 11% year over year ("y/o/y"), and FCF improved as well even excluding currency effects. SOI in the second half of the year of 1.448 billion Euros noted significant improvement over H1's 1.327 billion demonstrating strong sales and profit momentum. Michelin was even able to implemented price increases in 2017 that led toward stronger 2018 results.

At this point, you should have one eyebrow raised and your head slightly turned in suspicion, if not outright confusion.

Isn't Europe sinking into an economic abyss? Aren't all the major countries already in or staring a sovereign debt crisis right in the eyes? Isn't the Euro going to zero next week or next year at the latest? Don't European labor laws make it impossible to hire or fire anyone resulting in employees watching YouTube all day, while executives scramble to operate machinery to try to keep the company solvent?

While every one of those has truth to it, the reality is most companies, like people, are resilient. They are creative, and they will fight to survive.

Michelin isn't just fighting to stay afloat, it's fighting to win. We'll let the numbers do the talking.

The firm has delivered greater growth than the global benchmark for four out of the past four years (100%) and by an average of several percent annually. One way a tire manufacturer, such as Michelin, gains ground in terms of sales and brand recognition is becoming the OEM tire choice of high-end cars.

The firm has obtained 98% of super sport OEM global market share. In other words, it dominates this important segment which includes Ford (F), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Ferrari (RACE), Bugatti (OTCPK:VWAGY), and AMG (OTCPK:DDAIF), Tesla (TSLA), and General Motors (GM). Its 39% market share in the highly profitable taller tire segment (>18%) is also a great position to be in. Brand recognition is strong across the board but particularly so in the critical Chinese market which has been experiencing economy wide declines as of late.

Another critical but lesser known area of the tire business is supporting heavy equipment, and in particular, mining vehicles. These are among the largest vehicles on earth with tires twice the height of the average person.

Manufacturers, including Michelin, have effectively worked through the inventory build-up negatively impacting this business sector that occurred in 2012.

This trend should accelerate financial gains from this segment through the next several quarters. Specialty tire products such as these and those for motorcycles and other off-road vehicles is one of Michelin's fastest growing and most profitable divisions. On the subject of future financial performance, Michelin is in the process of executing its 2017-2020 plan to generate 1.2 billion Euros in net gains over the period. How has it done so far?

In 2017 and 2018, Michelin delivered 315 million Euros and 2017 million Euros in net gains, respectively. In other words, Michelin is actually slightly ahead of target on its aggressive competitiveness plan. While weighted to its large Manufacturing - Logistics division, Michelin also created gains in its Raw Materials operations and through cost reductions.

In order to achieve this level of gains, there must be evidence of substantial increases in its manufacturing capacity. This is complicated by the fact Michelin needs to shift operations to lower cost markets to remain competitive but remain in close proximity to its major markets in North America, Asia, and to a lesser extent, Europe.

Responding to these challenges while ensuring it is positioned for growth, Michelin has decreased capacity in the high-cost, Brexit-rattled UK while building capacity in China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Mexico. Lower cost? Check. Proximity to target sales regions? Check again.

Capital expenditures remain high enough to get the job done but not so great that it stresses the firm's balance sheet or adds significant execution risk. Michelin has made more acquisitions in recent years than we'll cover here in detail but Camso, Fenner (bought in 2018 and a leading reinforced polymer technology company) and Multistrada (88% interest in Indonesian tire manufacturer for 450 million USD with 100% equity interest as Michelin's target) will likely to have the greatest impact.

Since 2012, Camso, which is striving to be a world leader in off-road tires and related technology, has carefully improved both EBITDA and EBITDA margin by 22.8% and 16.7%, respectively. Camso was a positive contributor to Michelin's EPS from year one of the acquisition.

The other two acquisitions appear to have met expectations as well since they were purchased but data is still coming in. Let's add this all up. Structural FCF, which is effectively FCF adjusted for acquisitions, is up over 50% since 2015 but down approximately 10% from the high achieved in 2017. It's generating its market cap in sales each year while maintaining strong, often double-digit margins.

Michelin expects the benefits from previous CapEx and other strategic decisions to yield 1.7 billion Euros in structural FCF by 2020 and modest improvements in capital efficiency ratios such as return on capital.

Distributions & Buybacks? Yes, And A Lot, Actually

Michelin's distribution policy is quite different than we are used to here in the United States. The main driver is philosophy; European companies tend to prefer other methods of compensating shareholders than dividends versus those in the U.S. Perhaps, it is America's relative distrust that large bureaucracies inherently do what's in their best interest with their money. Count us squarely in that category.

Michelin has a minimum payout ratio target of 35%. This is likely to satisfy the demands of international investors, but that's in part speculation. Regardless of the reasoning beyond what Michelin states publicly, Michelin has maintained an extremely conservative 28.7% to 40.6% dividend payout ratio in each year since 2010. This is despite the nearly 20% annual compound growth in the distribution rate over the same period. This figure is based on consolidated net income not a more easily manipulated non-GAAP (or in this case IFRS) measure.

In addition, the firm bought back 0.5% and 0.4% of its shares outstanding in 2017 and 2018, respectively. That's on top of the 4.5% of shares outstanding repurchased and cancelled during 2015-2016. That is significant.

The firm's Net Debt/EBITDA spiked in 2018 due to a temporary drop in cash for acquisitions but is expected to level out between 0.4 and 0.6 in 2020.

As seen above, the firm carries enough cash on its balance sheet to cover all indebtedness through approximately 2024, and its aggregate debt outstanding relative to its current assets and credit facilities is very manageable. Moody's, S&P, and Fitch all recently confirmed Michelin's very strong A-/A3 credit rating. The firm was also able to successfully issue bonds last year totaling 2.9 billion Euros. One issuance for 750 million Euros has a 20-year term. This data reflects the market's highly positive view on Michelin's financial standing.

There Are Always Risks

A significant risk to Michelin's growth projections are commodity prices. While higher prices correlate positively with greater aggregate demand, it's not in lock-step quarter to quarter and can cause issues.

Notice the increase in natural rubber prices from 100 USD per kg in Q1 2016 to approximately 180 USD per kg a year later in Q1 2017.

Oil has also been moving higher, and it is worth noting that currency fluctuations and the spread between Brent and NYMEX crude prices have a measurable impact on realized pricing. For Michelin, Brent was up 29% in the 2018 calendar year. Butadiene and Carbon Black, two other significant categories for the firm, were also up 19%+ last year. To put all of this into context, Michelin spent 4.9 billion Euros on raw materials in 2018 alone, approximately half of which was dedicated to natural and synthetic rubber. That's equivalent to nearly 25% 2018's revenue. Michelin's robust balance sheet, long history of dealing with fluctuating commodity prices, and the natural tendency for sales and profits to rise in conjunction with commodity prices mitigate but do not eliminate this risk.

In addition, there have been material changes involving management. Jean-Dominique Senard, Michelin's CEO, agreed to become Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) effective January 24th, 2019. Florent Menegaux, Managing Partner at Michelin, has been tasked with taking over as CEO in May of this year. Given the controversy around Carlos Ghosn, who now coincidentally resigned as head of Renault on the same day Jean-Dominique took over, the direct connection to the company carries headline and reputation risk as well. Investors do not want to see Michelin's current CEO dragged into an existing debacle at Renault.

Lastly, economic and political risk exists in the Eurozone despite the fact they are a basket of mostly developed nations. The extent of the "yellow jacket" protests occurring throughout Michelin's home country of France would likely cause substantial civil unrest and dislocation if they were taking place in almost any other country. Additional members even attempting to, much less successfully, move away from the European Union could stress the balance sheets of remaining members. France's debt to GDP of approximately 100% is 15% higher than the U.K.'s figure and nearly double that of Germany. The European Union bloc's estimated GDP has slowed to a crawl at 1.1%, which is the lowest figure in at least two years. Michelin's diversified global footprint and export-oriented nature offset these risks but not completely.

Conclusion and Valuation

At the initial entry point price alert established by WER for subscribers, the yield was approximately 4.2% compared to today's 3.5% (it varies slightly depending on the share class; we recommend using MGDDF). At the end of 2018, the firm's market cap of 15.59 billion Euros resulted in a structural FCF multiple of 12.2x. That has risen to 15.3x thanks to the share price appreciation since our buy recommendation. We expect Michelin's structural FCF to rise modestly to 1.35-1.45 billion Euros in 2019 (excludes some impacts of IFRS 16 implementation), or a midpoint gain of 9.9% year over year, reaching at least 1.65 billion Euros in 2020 or a gain of 33.4% versus 2018's numbers. That's also 9.3% higher than 2017's peak structural FCF of 1.509 billion Euros. 2018's peak share price and structural FCF valuation were 159.95 Euros and 22.0x, respectively. Valuation from a traditional net income point of view is even more favorable at only 11.7x at current levels. That figure was below 10x at our initial buy level but is still favorable versus historical averages.

Unlike our recent articles on Turkey (TUR) and Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) in Argentina, we didn't dedicate a detailed section to the European Union's economy (beyond what was covered in the previous section) or the Euro/USD exchange rates. That's something readers can do without our assistance. The Euro is relatively stable as the world's second most traded currency and Michelin's heavy export oriented business model serves as a natural ballast for a depreciating Euro long term. While individual quarters will see several hundred million Euro adjustments, they'll mostly net out over time.

Today's valuations are still approximately 33% more favorable than those associated with the previous high in share price. Couple that with the fact that we have relatively high confidence that Michelin's 2019 net income and structural cash flow will be marginally higher (5-10%) and 2020's significantly higher (25-40%) than the aforementioned highs. For these reasons, we are recommending HOLDING this investment for at least another 10% increase in capital gains before taking profits. While not as attractive as our initial buy point, we are still bullish on Michelin at today's levels but would wait for a pullback to initiate a position to obtain a more optimal risk vs reward setup.

We'll let the Michelin Man wave goodbye until our next article!

